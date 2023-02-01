Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Child in California mountain lion attack leaves hospital
SAN FRANCISCO - A 5-year-old boy who was attacked by a mountain lion while hiking in rural Northern California with his mother and grandfather has been released from a hospital, authorities said Wednesday. The boy had raced ahead of the adults on a trail in San Mateo County, south of...
Mountain lion attack 'very, very vicious;' Mother's bravery saves 5-year-old
REDWOOD CITY -- A 5-year-old boy, who raced ahead of his mother and grandfather on a rural trail, was back at home Wednesday morning recovering from wounds suffered in a "vicious" mountain lion attack in San Mateo County.Capt. Patrick Foy from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) didn't mince words when it came to the violence of the attack in the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Rd. near the family's farm in Half Moon Bay at around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday."The attack was very, very vicious in nature," he told the San Francisco Chronicle.The mountain lion took the boy to...
KTVU FOX 2
18-year-old shot and killed at Santa Cruz County party identified
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff has identified the 18-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night at a house party in Boulder Creek. Rowan Parham, of Soquel, died that night after shots were fired by another at the party, according to officials. Authorities arrested the suspect...
Mom saves 5-year-old son after 'vicious' mountain lion attack in Bay Area, wildlife officials say
Officials say that say the boy's mom picked him up and got him to safety as a mountain lion "viciously" took him down while the family was on a hike.
KTVU FOX 2
Mountain lion bites boy in San Mateo County
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - A boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a mountain lion attack in unincorporated San Mateo County, sheriff's officials said. The sheriff's department shared on social media that they were dispatched to the report of an attack on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creed Road.
KTVU FOX 2
28-year-old mother celebrating good grades killed on Castro Valley freeway ID'd
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A young mother who was out celebrating her good grades but ended up getting out of a Chevrolet Malibu on the freeway and then was fatally struck by an oncoming Honda CRV has been identified. The Alameda County Coroner said Amber Reaves, 28, of Turlock, is...
KTVU FOX 2
28-year-old woman killed on Castro Valley freeway ID'd
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A young woman who got out of a Chevrolet Malibu on the freeway in Castro Valley and then was struck by an oncoming Honda CRV has been identified. The Alameda County Coroner said Amber Reaves, 28, of Turlock is the person who was killed Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector about 5 a.m.
KTVU FOX 2
California mountain lion cub picked the wrong 5-year-old 'to mess with,' aunt says
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - A mountain lion cub in Half Moon Bay that sunk its teeth into a 5-year-old boy picked the "wrong kid and mama to mess with," the boy's aunt said. Jack and his mother "bravely fought off the attack," aunt Amie Wagner told KTVU in an interview, and which she also expressed on a GoFundMe.
NBC Bay Area
Delivery Worker's Car Attacked by Driver With Machete in San Jose
A food delivery driver in San Jose said a minor traffic dispute earlier this week turned into a serious case of road rage when another driver smashed one of his car's windows and then came at him with a machete. Jerry Gonzales' front and rear vehicle cameras captured the incident...
One injured after shooting on Highway 84
NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — There was a shooting on Highway 84 Wednesday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed. The shooting occurred on the highway just west of Thornton Avenue in Contra Costa County, CHP said. CHP was called about the shooting at 12:57 p.m. Multiple bullets went through the back window of the victim’s car. The […]
Man dies in Suisun City hospital weeks after being stabbed several times
(KTXL) — A man died in a Suisun City hospital on Wednesday after weeks of being treated for several puncture wounds, according to the Suisun City Police Department. – Video above: San Joaquin Correctional Officer arrested following investigation The man was delivered to the hospital at 5 a.m. on Jan. 15 and police responded to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest burglary suspects after chase across highway 4, BART tracks
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Two men led Antioch police on a wild chase Wednesday involving an alleged burglary, a smashed-up police vehicle, a helicopter, and the suspects running across BART tracks in the middle of state Highway 4. At 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, Antioch police received a call from a resident on...
KTVU FOX 2
Man suffers injuries after shooting on Dumbarton Bridge, CHP investigating
NEWARK, Calif. - A car's windows were shattered Wednesday afternoon after a shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, officials say. California Highway Patrol is investigating what happened. A KTVU crew in the area saw that a car was damaged while on the overpass of Paseo Padre Parkway over Highway 84 near...
KTVU FOX 2
Authorities investigate San Leandro shooting homicide
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A deadly shooting is being investigated in San Leandro, officials said. Around 8 p.m. Monday on 167th Ave. near East 14 St., officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said the victim later died at a local hospital. There is no current threat...
KTVU FOX 2
Windows shattered, CHP investigating incident on Dumbarton Bridge
FREMONT, Calif. - A car's windows were shattered Wednesday afternoon after an incident on the Dumbarton Bridge. California Highway Patrol is investigating what happened. A KTVU crew in the area saw that a car was damaged while on the overpass of Paseo Padre Parkway over Highway 84 near the bridge. News of this incident broke shortly before 3 p.m.
Man found dead near San Jose's Alum Rock from possible hit-and-run
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – The California Highway Patrol said someone found a 46-year-old man dead Wednesday morning near Alum Rock Avenue, east of San Jose, and officers are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run.CHP officers responded around 7:05 a.m. to a report of a man found dead on Alum Rock Avenue east of Kirk Avenue. Investigators determined the man was hit by a vehicle sometime overnight and ended up partially in some bushes off the right shoulder of the roadway, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.The injuries to the man and debris at the scene led the CHP to determine he had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. No description of the vehicle or driver was immediately available.The name of the man who died was not being released as of midday Wednesday.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's San Jose-area office at (408) 655-2620.
Missing kayaker found dead in Tomales Bay
DILLON BEACH, Marin County -- A kayaker who went missing last week after entering Tomales Bay in Marin County has been found dead by a search crew, authorities said Thursday.The Marin County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Clinton Yoshio Koga of Brentwood was found Wednesday about 100 yards offshore from Lawson's Landing campground at the mouth of Tomales Bay. Koga had gone missing on January 27 after last being seen at around 6:10 p.m. heading out from the campground to retrieve a crabbing cage following a day fishing with his friends.His friends searched the bay for him and contacted the sheriff's...
Driver injured in shooting on Dumbarton Bridge
FREMONT-- A driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound direction of the span, west of Thornton Avenue, the CHP said. The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to recover. A CHP spokesperson said it wasn't known if he was hit by gunfire. No suspects have been arrested. No other information was available from the CHP about the shooting.
thesfnews.com
SFPD Investigating Fatal Shooting In Bayview District
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate the person(s) responsible for a fatal shooting that occurred on January 31 in the Bayview District. The SFPD reported at approximately 7:21 a.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Hester Avenue on a report of a gunshot victim.
Drivers Who Witnessed Doctor's Tesla Plunge Off California Cliff Said They Didn't See Brake Lights
Dharmesh Patel was charged Monday with three counts of attempted murder Two drivers who witnessed a doctor's Tesla plunge off a cliff in California said they didn't see brake lights before the car went off the road. Investigators spoke to two people who were allegedly driving behind Dharmesh Patel "who watched what occurred and were able to provide information about lack of brake lights," San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe tells PEOPLE. Patel, 42, was charged Monday with three counts of attempted murder in connection with the Jan....
