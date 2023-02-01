ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

The Enchantment returns to TBT for third year

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJWvC_0kYEOcYF00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Enchantment is ready to run it back. TBT announced on Tuesday that the team filled with New Mexican connections is returning to the tournament for a third straight year this summer.

Story continues below:

The team has already announced a few players that will return for 2023 including Scott Bamforth, Anthony Mathis, Roman Martinez, Vance Jackson, and Coach Kenny Thomas. More players are in talks to join the team and additions to the roster will be revealed within the coming months.

“At the end of the day, it gives the fans something to look forward to,” said GM Brandon Mason. “I know the Lobos are crushing it right now, so they’re pretty excited as it is right now for what they have going on, but to keep that rolling through the summer and give them some former Lobos to cheer for as well will be fantastic.”

Last July, TBT hosted a first-round regional in the Pit and the Enchantment won its first game in team history. Dates and venues for the 2023 TBT have yet to be announced.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Wynton Bernard begins new chapter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the last two seasons, Wynton Bernard has been a fan-favorite for the Albuquerque Isotopes. He is now moving on however, as he has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Bernard joined the Sports Desk to talk about his next chapter and reflect on his time in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

University of New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball falls at Utah State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Utah State’s streak over New Mexico continues. The Aggies used a strong start to run away Richard Pitino and his Lobos 84-73 Wednesday night. It’s now six straight wins over New Mexico for the Utah State Aggies. The Lobos allowed 20 points on turnovers in the first half and were outrebounded 18-11 […]
LOGAN, UT
KRQE News 13

Lobo women fall to league leading UNLV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lady Rebels of UNLV continued their dominance over the Mountain West conference on Thursday night against the Lobos. Despite UNM making it a one-score game at the half, UNLV’s offensive firepower was too much to stop, as the game ended 93-75. UNM had five players score in double figures – Brown […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Signing day: Where are New Mexico high school athletes going?

Plenty of high school athletes from across the state signed their letter of intent. Signing day: Where are New Mexico high school athletes …. Plenty of high school athletes from across the state signed their letter of intent. Albuquerque man accused of shooting at police, stealing …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-man-accused-of-shooting-at-police-stealing-bait-car-arrested/. Man accused...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Pawn Stars’ bringing touring TV show to Santa Fe, Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pawning focused reality TV show is heading for the Land of Enchantment in 2023. In a recent Facebook post, the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars Do America” announced it plans for upcoming stops in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. The “Do America” version of the Pawn Stars series launched in 2022, branding itself a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Disturbing allegations, Staying behind bars, Warming up, Albuquerque documentary, Goat clean up

Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/newsfeed/krqe-newsfeed-disturbing-allegations-staying-behind-bars-warming-up-albuquerque-documentary-goat-clean-up/ KRQE Newsfeed: Disturbing allegations, Staying behind …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/newsfeed/krqe-newsfeed-disturbing-allegations-staying-behind-bars-warming-up-albuquerque-documentary-goat-clean-up/ Albuquerque man accused of shooting at police, stealing …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-man-accused-of-shooting-at-police-stealing-bait-car-arrested/. Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-accused-of-murder-in-albuquerque-arrested-in-california/. VIDEO: Man who escaped custody caught and released …. https://www.krqe.com/news/investigations/video-man-who-escaped-custody-caught-and-released-again/. Heading Home CEO issues apology after controversial...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

No license plate in Albuquerque? Prepare for a police crackdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s largest police department says it’s ready to crack down on a longtime problem highlighted by many Albuquerque drivers: cars without license plates. Starting next week, Albuquerque Police says teams of officers will begin focusing on the widespread issue through citywide patrols. APD Chief Harold Medina highlighted the initiative in a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Valencia County schools get new STEM centers

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Elementary students in Valencia County have access to new STEM equipment thanks to a baseball hall of famer. The Cal Ripken Foundation and Exxon Mobile opened two new STEM centers at Gil Sanchez and Tomé elementary schools. During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, newly-trained teachers taught students how to use the new […]
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Balloon Fiesta now accepting applications for volunteers, zebras

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is now accepting applications for various roles in this year’s fiesta. People can now apply to become volunteers, zebras (launch directors), vendors, or artisans. Deadlines vary between the different roles but officials say the sooner the application is put in, the better the chance it will be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rent control legislation tabled at Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to let New Mexico communities enact rent control has stalled at the Roundhouse. “Rent prices have skyrocketed and even the basic increase in wages that we instituted in 2019 are insufficient by far,” says Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero (D- Albuquerque). Right now, state law prohibits cities and counties from […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Parents worry over speeding drivers near La Luz Elementary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Concerned parents are worried about drivers going way too fast near their children’s elementary school. Parents say they see speeding every day near La Luz Elementary and want the city to do something about it.  “I mean they don’t care about the kids. It’s an elementary school they should be going slow,” says […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

High School basketball – Tuesday Jan 31 highlights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school basketball is in the middle of district play across the state. Here is a look at some district title contenders across the metro. In class 5A district one, Volcano Vista and Atrisco Heritage met in the Ring of Fire. The Hawks edged out their district rival 63-48. In class 4A, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Academy seniors fight at Roundhouse for free feminine hygiene products in public schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Seniors at an Albuquerque high school are taking on the Roundhouse this legislative session as they introduce their first bill. It’s centered on what they’re calling the “Menstrual and Reproductive Equity Movement.” Three Albuquerque Academy high school students, Mireya Macías, Sophia Liem, and Noor Ali, have been busy their senior year […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Santa Fe holding rapid hire event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is partnering with the New Mexico Workforce Connection to hold a rapid hire event. Both full-time and seasonal jobs are available. The rapid hire event will be held Saturday February 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. According to a […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tony Snell signs with G League team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo basketball player Tony Snell is on to his seventh NBA organization. The forward signed with the Maine Celtics, the G-League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, on Tuesday. Originally a first-round pick out of UNM by the Chicago Bulls in the 2013 draft, Snell has also spent time with the Bucks, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in California

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says they have arrested a suspect accused of killing a homeless man in October 2022. Police say Brandon Chatmon shot and killed Vincent Lopez outside of a Wingstop near San Mateo and Zuni last October. Employees said they saw a transient...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy