The woes that have lurked over conference play for Virginia (14-8, 3-8 ACC) continued Sunday with a 72-60 loss to rival No. 13 Virginia Tech (17-4, 7-4 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash at John Paul Jones Arena. The most recent loss plunged the Cavaliers into a four-game losing streak as Coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton and her team seem to be drifting further and further from their prime performance early in the season.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO