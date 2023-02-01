No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage Oak Harbor in victory over Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first black-owned barber college in the 419 is planning on opening its doors at the corner of Byrne rd and Glendale to students in the next month. Antwaun Turner, the founder of Toledo Barber College, says it all started as a small idea in his head and he’s proud to see how far it has come.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO