ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville wins tense tussle with Springboro

Dayton Centerville poked just enough holes in Springboro's defense to garner a taut, 47-44 victory on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville squared off with December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Batavia Clermont Northeastern pushes over Bethel-Tate

Batavia Clermont Northeastern charged Bethel-Tate and collected a 46-34 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate faced off on December 14, 2021 at Bethel-Tate High School. For more, click here.
BATAVIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Brookfield flies high over Leavittsburg LaBrae

Brookfield's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Leavittsburg LaBrae 81-61 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. The last time Leavittsburg LaBrae and Brookfield played in a 76-68 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
richlandsource.com

Rally time: Xenia douses fire to extinguish Greenville

Xenia trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 72-29 win over Greenville during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Xenia and Greenville faced off on February 12, 2021 at Greenville High School. For more, click here.
XENIA, OH
richlandsource.com

NFL player on Super Bowl team indicted in Ohio rape, kidnapping case

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden today announced the indictment of a Sarahsville man on rape charges. Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy