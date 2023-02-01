ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Finding missing persons in South Dakota

By Tom Hanson
 2 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)–It might surprise you to find out that there are more than a hundred people reported missing in South Dakota right now. Some are runaways and return home in a few days, but others may find themselves in dangerous situations.

Today in South Dakota, the state Division of Criminal Investigation reported 129 total missing people; 85 were juveniles, and 44 were adults. While these numbers might seem high, they align with what we’ve seen in recent years. On average, there are 70 to 90 missing juvenile cases at any given time.

“And that is consistent across the nation when you may have some runaway situations. Certainly, we are always worried about human trafficking, and that number of 84 juveniles is concerning the parents, grandparents, and other loved ones, said Attorney General Marty Jackley.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says a few years ago, the legislature saw the need and created a position within the AG’s office to spearhead efforts to find missing persons.

“I had an opportunity to work with interim attorney general Mark Vargo who did an excellent job prioritizing that position, and I’m continuing to place priority and immediacy on the need to make sure we are doing everything we can in South Dakota to find those missing persons,” said Jackley.

The Attorney General’s office keeps a list of missing people. When someone goes on the missing person’s list, there is another category called endangered persons. Currently, there are 23 people on this list.

“There is a level of immediacy to that, based upon the facts and circumstances, there are some additional reasons to heighten that missing person up, to put additional resources towards that because, again, time is of the essence,” said Jackley.

Jackley says people at home can be a tremendous help. Sometimes, even the slightest clue called into local law enforcement can help them solve a case.

