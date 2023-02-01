ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Varsity Basketball falls to Livingston 47 – 40

After being down a point at the half, the Raiders dropped a hard-fought game to Livingston, 47-40. Anthony Pinal scored 13 points for the Raiders, while Erik Thompson added 11. Nutley plays host to Newark Academy on Tuesday.
