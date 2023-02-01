Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Wheelersburg mauls Oak Hill in strong effort
Wheelersburg scored early and often to roll over Oak Hill 64-44 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Wheelersburg and Oak Hill faced off on February 1, 2022 at Oak Hill High School. For more, click here.
Lady Indians clinch no worse than tie in SHAC small school
By Mark Carpenter People’s Defender With a very convincing win on January 26 in
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: New Lexington roars to big win over Zanesville Maysville
New Lexington's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Zanesville Maysville 67-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. New Lexington moved in front of Zanesville Maysville 19-6 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Jackson works extra shift to take care of Pomeroy Meigs in OT classic
Jackson topped Pomeroy Meigs in a 39-37 overtime thriller at Pomeroy Meigs High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Jackson and Pomeroy Meigs played in a 60-42 game on February 3, 2021. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Batavia Clermont Northeastern pushes over Bethel-Tate
Batavia Clermont Northeastern charged Bethel-Tate and collected a 46-34 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate faced off on December 14, 2021 at Bethel-Tate High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
McArthur Vinton County dances past The Plains Athens
Riding a wave of production, McArthur Vinton County surfed over The Plains Athens 58-48 in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. McArthur Vinton County opened with a 15-11 advantage over The Plains Athens through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester busts Chillicothe
Canal Winchester stomped on Chillicothe 66-33 on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Canal Winchester drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Chillicothe after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Rally time: Xenia douses fire to extinguish Greenville
Xenia trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 72-29 win over Greenville during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Xenia and Greenville faced off on February 12, 2021 at Greenville High School. For more, click here.
WSAZ
Ironton Police Chief says farewell to storied career
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner, the city’s first female police chief, officially said farewell to a storied career in law enforcement during a retirement ceremony Tuesday. Having started working in 1978, just a week after high school, Wagner has had many accolades throughout her career....
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio
UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
WSAZ
Statues stolen from Our Lady of Fatima Shrine
HAVERHILL, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Lady of Fatima Shrine is a place of peace and serenity for all who choose to visit. It has been located along old Route 52 since the early 1950s and cared for by Catholics in southern Ohio for decades. “It’s a place of prayer. It’s...
WSAZ
Roundabout to be built at U.S. 52 Coal Grove exit
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A traffic exit in Lawrence County, Ohio, that sees heavy congestion will be getting a makeover. Drivers who use the U.S. 52 Coal Grove exit echo the same complaints. “A while ago, I had to sit there 20 minutes,” Clinton Cox said. “You have to...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Wins a Million Dollars on Scratch-Off
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Michael Wilson of Chillicothe is enjoying a $1 million annuity prize win after playing the Ohio Lottery’s $50 Billion scratch-off game. He purchased his winning ticket at Quick Stop, located at 1390 West Bridge Street in Chillicothe. Michael won the game’s second-tier prize, paid as...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Free Soil Road in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Free Soil Road in Georgetown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Waverly City School Board votes to part ways with district Superintendent
WAVERLY, Ohio — In a vote on Tuesday, the school board of Waverly School District in Pike County voted not to retain their district superintendent. Superintendent Ed Dickens’ contract was not renewed in a board meeting on Tuesday. The vote was 4-1, with the majority saying that the district wanted to “be better and go in a different direction.”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
Fox 19
Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after being crushed by a safe door at a business in Milford, police say. Union Township police and fire responded to a work place accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road sometime Wednesday. First responders found a male employee trapped...
WKRC
Here's what caused the substation fire in Anderson that could be seen for miles
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - An animal caused the substation fire that could be seen for miles Tuesday night in Anderson Township. The fire at the substation on Markley Road near Dunn knocked out power for a couple thousand people in Anderson at around 7:30 p.m. Due to some low...
Portsmouth Times
Portsmouth man arrested after shooting
PORTSMOUTH-Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, states that his Office received a 9-1-1 call at 3:09 am on Friday, January 27th, from 2090 Riddlebarger Road, from a female reporting that her daughter had been shot. Sheriff Thoroughman stated that deputies, along with emergency medical, responded to this location. Upon deputy’s arrival,...
Coroner identifies man crushed to death by door at Milford manufacturing plant
Union Township police said first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Round Bottom Road for an employee who was trapped. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
