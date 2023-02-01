Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
NECN
Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow
Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
Popular Northeast ski resorts forced to close due to unseasonable warmth, lack of snow
Unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Northeast have forced some popular ski resorts in the region to temporarily close. The Northeast saw numerous record-high temperatures to start the new year, melting a good portion of the region’s snowpack. For Vermont ski resorts, the warm temperatures continued to diminish snowpack and hinder any chances for either natural or manmade snow. “Recently, it’s simply not been cold enough for many ski resorts to effectively make snow,” said Spencer Spellman, senior editor for On The Snow. Spellman said that the precipitation they’ve gotten along with the warmth in the Northeast has only hurt the mountains. “That’s on top of...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Fast-moving snow squalls to threaten travelers in parts of Northeast
An Arctic cold front ushering in dangerous and record-challenging cold to the Northeast will also pose a second threat to some parts of the region into Thursday night. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that snow squalls can bring quickly accumulating snow that could result in whiteout conditions and cause travel disruptions from southern Ontario, Canada, into interior portions of the Northeast as the bitter cold arrives.
CNET
Winter Storm Cheat Sheet: Everything You Need to Get Through Snow and Ice Season
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Love it or hate it, we're in the depths of winter now. While the season brings cozy evenings and quiet, snow-covered landscapes, it also brings a new set of inconvenient and potentially dangerous weather, like this week's ice storm across the southern US. Blizzards, snow and ice storms and temperatures well below freezing can disrupt daily life in major ways. With a bit of preparation, you can avoid some of the worst effects of a winter storm.
Autoweek.com
Snowstorms and Light Dustings are No Match for These Electric Snow Shovels
Few people truly enjoy shoveling snow. An electric snow shovel can make this chore easier, and some might even say a little fun. Electric snow shovels are much less labor-intensive than a manual snow shovel. Ideal applications include sidewalks and walkways, stairs, decks, and patios. They do a lot of the work for you but are generally not quite as powerful or large as a traditional, full-sized snowblower. Still, they can save your back after a snowstorm and help you cut down the time it takes to clear all that powder.
cntraveler.com
How—and Why—to Get Into Winter Hiking
There’s an eerie silence that comes with winter hiking. As I ascended the Devil’s Path trail in New York’s Catskills one frigid March, I could hear nothing aside from the sound of my own breathing, and the dampened crunch of my snowshoes on the lightly-packed trail. There were no signs of life within earshot.
The Weather Channel
WEATHER WORDS: 'Needle Ice'
This story originally appeared in the Morning Brief email newsletter. Sign up here to get more stories like this and weekday weather updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Watch meteorologist Danielle Banks break down today’s weather words here!. A meteorological phenomenon known by many different names...
heckhome.com
How to Choose the Best Snow Blower
A snow blower can be a godsend in an area that gets a lot of snow. In many areas, it’s not just nice to have a snow blower – it’s necessary. With a snow blower, you can clear a large driveway in a fraction of the time it would take to use a shovel, and without risking a heart attack.
watchers.news
Frozen In Time: Epic Scenes from Ice Storms in the US
Get an up-close look at the devastating ice storms that have swept across the United States in this awe-inspiring video. From Texas to Arkansas to Tennessee, see the stunning scenes captured from the frontlines of the storm. Experience the chaos and beauty of the frozen landscape as power lines and...
