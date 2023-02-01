Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Minneapolis Public Schools was nearly conned out of $500K
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At the height of the pandemic, one of Minnesota’s largest school districts fell victim to cyber fraud and nearly lost half a million dollars in the process. The previously unreported crime targeted Minneapolis Public Schools in April 2020, when schools and administration offices were vacant...
fox9.com
Twin Cities will soon have its first hair braiding school
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Metro will soon have its first hair braiding school, created out of a need two business owners saw in the beauty industry. Hair braiding is an art form passed down between generations of families. But two business owners in Minneapolis, who are both African-American women, believe the beauty industry needs to have more of a role in teaching the skill.
fox9.com
Man travels from Michigan to Lakeville to meet 13-year-old girl from social media: Charges
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are looking for a 21-year-old man who allegedly drove from Michigan to Minnesota to see a 13-year-old girl he met on a video chatting website. Lakeville Police officers received a report on Jan. 29 about a 13-year-old girl believed to have been sexually assaulted...
Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
THC beverage makers worried about being left out of Minnesota's new cannabis bill
MINNEAPOLIS – East Lake Craft Brewery has been pouring beers inside of Midtown Global Market since 2014, but in the last year they've seen a surge in sales from their THC drink "High & Dry.""It's been great because new people are coming in, people we've never seen before," said Ryan Pitman, owner of East Lake Craft Brewery, "It's been a good seller for us."However, the current Cannabis Bill has language that could leave his business behind."Under current Minnesota law, brewers are allowed to create beverages that are based on hemp, that qualify for federal tax benefits and are not subject...
Mall of America launches new membership program
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America announced the launch of a new "first-of-its-kind" program that rewards guests every time they visit. The membership program, called MOA Insiders, offers guests the opportunity to earn exclusive benefits every time they come to the mall and "shop, play, and dine," according to a press release.
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
fox9.com
ChatGPT goes to University of Minnesota law school and passes final exams
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The artificial intelligence application ChatGPT went to law school and passed the final exams. ChatGPT attended law school at the University of Minnesota and passed all four final exams it took, but it didn’t ace them. The chatbot finished behind all or most of the humans who took the same tests, but it did well enough for professors to wonder whether an improved version might displace some future lawyers.
fox9.com
'The Sound of Gospel' to celebrate music, culture in downtown Minneapolis
(FOX 9) - As a source of hope and inspiration, .the influence of Black gospel music on American culture is widespread. This weekend at North Central University in downtown Minneapolis, a local stage production will use "The Sound of Gospel" to take the audience on a journey. Rev. William Pierce...
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Teens drove suspects to Minneapolis to obtain pills that caused overdose
Three people have been charged in connection with Tuesday’s juvenile overdoses in Mankato. Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, Patrick Oterigho Isiakpere, Jr, 31, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 35, all from Mankato, face felony 2nd-degree drug sale charges. Isiakpere and Schwichtenberg also face felony 3rd-degree possession charges. Mankato police responded to...
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
Minnesota lawmakers push for bill requiring naloxone in schools
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Colleen Ronnei of Chanhassen said her son Luke had a magnetic personality. "Luke was a really gregarious, charming guy," Ronnei said. "He was handsome and funny and he had a beautiful soul." Unfortunately, underneath his shining personality, Luke struggled with anxiety and depression. At age 17,...
mprnews.org
Documentary series traces history of racial injustice, resistance in Twin Cities
Twin Cities Public Television released a documentary called Jim Crow of the North in 2019. A new series by the same name explores more stories about resistance to racial discrimination in the Twin Cities region. The series hinges on this question: why is Minneapolis the epicenter of a global racial...
redlakenationnews.com
Girl, 14, incompetent to stand trial for now in death of 1-year-old sister at Minneapolis shelter
A 14-year-old girl was found incompetent at this time to stand trial for manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old sister in a downtown Minneapolis shelter last summer and is living under court-ordered child protection with a relative in St. Paul, court records say. Child protection records obtained this week...
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
fox9.com
'Over capacity' event at Minneapolis Islamic center ends with stifled emergency response
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An "over capacity" event at an Islamic center in Minneapolis resulted in a disjointed emergency response Thursday evening with first responders walking on foot to get to the scene due to blocked roads, fire officials report. Calls for the incident came in shortly before 7 p.m....
fox9.com
Minnesota farm dedicated to giving cats deemed unadoptable a home
FARIBAULT, Minn. (FOX 9) - An animal sanctuary in Faribault is gaining national attention for its work saving feral cats. At Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, these cats are given shelter, food and a cage-free life. They’re also spayed or neutered and given vet care. Some of the cats begin...
fox9.com
Minneapolis artist turning snow piles into works of art
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Where most of us only see a big pile of snow, Dan Kelly sees a blank canvas. "I call it 'bomb the banks'. It's legal graffiti. It's cathartic. It gets me outside. I like to be outside," said Kelly, while painting a large snow bank near Shady Oak Beach in Minnetonka.
