Read full article on original website
Related
Class 1A, 2A, and 3A Regional Basketball Pairings
(Area) Brackets have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for the basketball postseason. Class 1A teams begin Regional Tourney play on Thursday, February 9th. 2A teams that don’t have a first round bye will begin on February 11th. The majority of 2A squads won’t start the postseason until February 14th. Class 3A regional quarterfinals are slated for February 11th.
Girls Basketball Scores and Stats from Tuesday, January 31st
Nodaway Valley 50, Mount Ayr 44 (Nodaway Valley earns a share of the conference title) The Trojans beat Red Oak 57-20. They were able to open things up after halftime with a 14-3 3rd quarter and 18-4 4th quarter. Aubrey Guyer scored 21 points. Paytn Harder finished with 17 and Jada Jensen had 11.
First official Iowa girls state wrestling tournament is here
By Dana Becker | Photos by Matthew Putney For the first time, officially, the state of Iowa will crown state champions in girls wrestling. The two-day tournament kicks off Thursday in Coralville from the Xtream Arena. A total of 14 champions will be crowned on Friday night, with others ...
Hinton boys wrestling wins tight team dual over Woodbury Central to advance to State
MOVILLE, IOWA (KCAU) – REGIONAL TEAM DUAL MEET SCORES Hinton – 33, Woodbury Central -25 (1A Regional Final) Emmetsburg – 55, Kingsley-Pierson – 24 (1A Regional Final) Logan-Magnolia – 48, West Monona – 30 (1A Regional Final) Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 41, Atlantic – 28 (2A Regional Final)
AHSTW boys hold off several comeback bids from Treynor to earn share of conference title
(Avoca) AHSTW never trailed in a 57-49 boys basketball win over Treynor on Thursday night. The Vikings secure at least a piece of the Western Iowa Conference Championship. They can win it outright with a victory against Tri-Center next week or an Underwood loss to either Missouri Valley on Friday or Treynor next week.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball advances to LPC semifinals
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The quarterfinal round of the Louplatte Conference Tournament took place Tuesday. Top-seed Doniphan-Trumbull hosted No. 8 Ord in the boys bracket. The Cardinals advanced past the Chants in a 73-40 victory. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Siouxland high school girls wrestlers begin State title quest at Day 1 of IGHSAU State title
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- History was made in Coralville in front of a sold-out crowd for the first sanctioned IGHSAU girls wrestling State tournament. 448 girls from across the state with 52 Siouxland high school girls in contention as they officially took their first steps towards State title glory. Check out the early highlights and […]
Signing Day 2023: Where Minnesota's top football prospects have signed
SBLive's Minnesota high school football 2022 all-state teams The 2023 Minnesota high school football graduating class is a deep class with two 4-stars and 12 3-stars. The class is especially talented along the offensive and defensive lines with nine of the top 15 prospects in those positions. ...
SportsZone Week 4 Girls Basketball Player of the Week: Central Lyon’s Addison Klosterbuer
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Central Lyon guard Addison Klosterbuer has made a name for herself in Rock Rapids, with the University of South Dakota commit turning it up a notch as of late. Klosterbuer averaged 33 points per game last week while earning our SportsZone Girls Basketball Player of the Week honors. Klosterbuer has been […]
AHSTW boys can clinch a share of WIC crown with win against Treynor
(Avoca) Thursday night on 96.5 FM and WesternIowaToday.com a big Western Iowa Conference boys basketball matchup will play out in Avoca. Class 2A #7 AHSTW puts their 16-2 record on the line against 12-5 Treynor. The Vikings lead the WIC at 13-1 and Underwood is 12-2. AHSTW plays Treynor on...
Siouxland high school athletes sign National Letter of Intent to continue academic and athletic career
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Plenty of Siouxland high school athletes signed their National Letter of Intent (NLI) to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. That includes Sioux City East two-way star Brady Wavrunek, who signed to North Dakota State University. The Black Raiders’ product was a force on both sides of […]
Iowa high school basketball highlights and scores
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the local highlights and scores from our local Iowa high school boys and girls basketball games from February 2nd, 2023: BOYS OABCIG 82, Siouxland Christian 55 Kingsley-Pierson 52, MMCRU 41 Woodbury Central 54, River Valley 50 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Council Bluffs Jefferson 25 West Bend-Mallard 80, Alta-Aurelia 49 IKM-Manning […]
SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 8)
By Dana Becker By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney As we wind down and head to the postseason, very little change was found in the SBLive Iowa wrestling power rankings. Several teams took part in conference tournaments over the weekend, but all the focus is on the upcoming ...
Comments / 0