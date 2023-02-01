ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Class 1A, 2A, and 3A Regional Basketball Pairings

(Area) Brackets have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for the basketball postseason. Class 1A teams begin Regional Tourney play on Thursday, February 9th. 2A teams that don’t have a first round bye will begin on February 11th. The majority of 2A squads won’t start the postseason until February 14th. Class 3A regional quarterfinals are slated for February 11th.
IOWA STATE
KSNB Local4

Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball advances to LPC semifinals

DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The quarterfinal round of the Louplatte Conference Tournament took place Tuesday. Top-seed Doniphan-Trumbull hosted No. 8 Ord in the boys bracket. The Cardinals advanced past the Chants in a 73-40 victory. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
DONIPHAN, NE
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland high school athletes sign National Letter of Intent to continue academic and athletic career

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Plenty of Siouxland high school athletes signed their National Letter of Intent (NLI) to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. That includes Sioux City East two-way star Brady Wavrunek, who signed to North Dakota State University. The Black Raiders’ product was a force on both sides of […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school basketball highlights and scores

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the local highlights and scores from our local Iowa high school boys and girls basketball games from February 2nd, 2023: BOYS OABCIG 82, Siouxland Christian 55 Kingsley-Pierson 52, MMCRU 41 Woodbury Central 54, River Valley 50 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Council Bluffs Jefferson 25 West Bend-Mallard 80, Alta-Aurelia 49 IKM-Manning […]
IOWA STATE
Scorebook Live

SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 8)

By Dana Becker  By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney  As we wind down and head to the postseason, very little change was found in the SBLive Iowa wrestling power rankings.  Several teams took part in conference tournaments over the weekend, but all the focus is on the upcoming ...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy