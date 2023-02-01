Read full article on original website
Swanton ends the party for Oregon Clay
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Swanton prevailed over Oregon Clay 57-42 at Swanton High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Swanton drew first blood by forging a 11-7 margin over Oregon Clay after the first quarter.
Sidney tops Tipp City Tippecanoe
Riding a wave of production, Sidney surfed over Tipp City Tippecanoe 52-33 in Ohio girls basketball on February 1. Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Sidney faced off on February 5, 2021 at Sidney High School. Click here for a recap.
Never a doubt: New Bremen breezes past Lima Bath
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. New Bremen did exactly that with a 78-30 win against Lima Bath on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, New Bremen faced off against Celina . For results, click here. Lima Bath took on Perry on January 24 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
Delphos Jefferson outlasts Fort Jennings in topsy-turvy battle
Delphos Jefferson tipped and eventually toppled Fort Jennings 59-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Fort Jennings faced off on February 1, 2022 at Fort Jennings High School. Click here for a recap.
Rossford thumps Pemberville Eastwood in punishing decision
Rossford controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-30 win against Pemberville Eastwood on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Rossford squared off with February 1, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Just a bit better: Pandora-Gilboa slips past Columbus Grove
Pandora-Gilboa eventually plied victory away from Columbus Grove 46-43 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Columbus Grove and Pandora-Gilboa played in a 40-37 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Convoy Crestview overcomes Celina's lead to earn win
Celina tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Convoy Crestview rebounded for a 56-27 victory on Tuesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 31. Celina showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an...
Delta prevails over West Unity Hilltop
Delta ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering West Unity Hilltop 69-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Delta and West Unity Hilltop squared off with February 1, 2022 at Delta High School last season. For more, click here.
Springfield High School athletes announce college decisions
These Wildcats are nearing the end of their high school careers and heading toward a bright future as they enter the next phase of their lives.
Bazinga: Early lead pushes Lewistown Indian Lake over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Lewistown Indian Lake grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 77-35 win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan. Lewistown Indian Lake roared in front of Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 25-10 to begin the second quarter.
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
Six Cougars commit to play college football
VAN WERT — Six Cougars signed to play college football next season at three different Universities on Wednesday's National Signing Day. Three committed to St. Francis, two on the offensive side of the ball in tight end Maddix Crutchfield and wide receiver Garett Gunter, along with defensive back Carson Smith.
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1
David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck see his shadow?
MARION, Ohio – Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s prognosticating groundhog, says Ohio will have six more weeks of winter weather. Legend is if the groundhog sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow to wait out six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck sent a signal Thursday. He wouldn’t even...
11 Investigates: Missteps plague hunt for 14-year-old's killer
PAULDING, Ohio — Editor's note: This is the second in a three-part series on the unsolved death of Nancy Eagleson. Also read part one and part three. When Nancy Eagleson was abducted on the night of Nov. 13, 1960, it was an unusual, and shocking, experience for the city of slightly more than 2,200 residents.
4th Wings Etc. location coming to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fourth location of Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is coming to southwest Fort Wayne, the chain announced Tuesday. The restaurant, which has headquarters in Fort Wayne, plans to open “near the end of 2023,” according to a release. A 4,500-square-foot building is planned for the corner of Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard, the restaurant announced.
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
