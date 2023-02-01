Read full article on original website
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OHEast Coast TravelerDayton, OH
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville wins tense tussle with Springboro
Dayton Centerville poked just enough holes in Springboro's defense to garner a taut, 47-44 victory on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville squared off with December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Troy ends the party for Sidney
Troy tipped and eventually toppled Sidney 77-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Sidney and Troy played in a 55-51 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Rally time: Xenia douses fire to extinguish Greenville
Xenia trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 72-29 win over Greenville during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Xenia and Greenville faced off on February 12, 2021 at Greenville High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Chillicothe Unioto rides to cruise-control win over Greenfield McClain
Chillicothe Unioto ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Greenfield McClain 57-22 on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 27, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Williamsport Westfall . Click here for a recap. Greenfield McClain took on Jackson on January 25 at Jackson High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Batavia Clermont Northeastern pushes over Bethel-Tate
Batavia Clermont Northeastern charged Bethel-Tate and collected a 46-34 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate faced off on December 14, 2021 at Bethel-Tate High School. For more, click here.
saturdaytradition.com
Jordan Marshall, 4-star RB out of Cincinnati, names 3 B1G programs among top 4
Jordan Marshall has narrowed his list to 4 teams, and 3 hail from the Big Ten, as the 4-star running back from Cincinnati (Moeller) is getting set for a summer commitment announcement. Marshall has named a top 4 of Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin. He will take officials to...
richlandsource.com
Casstown Miami East thwarts De Graff Riverside's quest
Casstown Miami East grabbed a 69-57 victory at the expense of De Graff Riverside for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside faced off on February 1, 2022 at Casstown Miami East High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: West Jefferson strains past North Lewisburg Triad
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that West Jefferson passed in a 53-50 victory at North Lewisburg Triad's expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad played in a 55-51 game on December 10, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Never a doubt: New Bremen breezes past Lima Bath
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. New Bremen did exactly that with a 78-30 win against Lima Bath on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, New Bremen faced off against Celina . For results, click here. Lima Bath took on Perry on January 24 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Plain City Jonathan Alder explodes past Bellefontaine
Plain City Jonathan Alder painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Bellefontaine's defense for a 63-38 win at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine faced off on January 28,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua High School seniors Cox, Frazier, Schmiesing, Trombley, Voskuhl make college choices
PIQUA — It was a special signing day at Piqua High School Wednesday. Five football players signed their letters of intent to play at the next level. Anson Cox, Elijah Frazier, Sam Schmiesing, Jackson Trombley and Jacob Voskuhl made their college choices official. And they were a big part...
High-Level JuCo Point Guard Transferring To Cincinnati In 2023
UC beefed up its future backcourt on Thursday.
richlandsource.com
Convoy Crestview overcomes Celina's lead to earn win
Celina tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Convoy Crestview rebounded for a 56-27 victory on Tuesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 31. Celina showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an...
Springfield High School athletes announce college decisions
These Wildcats are nearing the end of their high school careers and heading toward a bright future as they enter the next phase of their lives.
dayton.com
January restaurant news: 10 opened, 10 coming soon, 5 closed and others expanding
From barbecue and Cajun food in Miamisburg to pizza and Mexican food in Beavercreek, there are several new spots throughout the Miami Valley. In our January Restaurant Roundup, we report 10 establishments now opened, eight coming soon, four closed and five others expanding offerings. If you know of a new...
Parents only: No spectators allowed at Taft-Woodward basketball game after fight
Parents and cheerleaders will be the only people allowed in the gym when the next Taft and Woodward basketball game tips off on Friday, according to the Cincinnati Public School district.
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
College Basketball World Reacts To Crushing Xavier Injury
On Tuesday afternoon, the Xavier Musketeers suffered a devastating injury to arguably the team's best player. "Xavier's Zach Freemantle will miss at least a month with a left foot injury," head coach Sean Miller said via CBS Sports. "It's the same foot he had surgery on in 2021." Fans flocked ...
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
