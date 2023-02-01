ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Carrollton, OH

richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville wins tense tussle with Springboro

Dayton Centerville poked just enough holes in Springboro's defense to garner a taut, 47-44 victory on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville squared off with December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Troy ends the party for Sidney

Troy tipped and eventually toppled Sidney 77-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Sidney and Troy played in a 55-51 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
SIDNEY, OH
richlandsource.com

Rally time: Xenia douses fire to extinguish Greenville

Xenia trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 72-29 win over Greenville during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Xenia and Greenville faced off on February 12, 2021 at Greenville High School. For more, click here.
XENIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Chillicothe Unioto rides to cruise-control win over Greenfield McClain

Chillicothe Unioto ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Greenfield McClain 57-22 on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 27, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Williamsport Westfall . Click here for a recap. Greenfield McClain took on Jackson on January 25 at Jackson High School. For more, click here.
GREENFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Batavia Clermont Northeastern pushes over Bethel-Tate

Batavia Clermont Northeastern charged Bethel-Tate and collected a 46-34 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate faced off on December 14, 2021 at Bethel-Tate High School. For more, click here.
BATAVIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Casstown Miami East thwarts De Graff Riverside's quest

Casstown Miami East grabbed a 69-57 victory at the expense of De Graff Riverside for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside faced off on February 1, 2022 at Casstown Miami East High School. For a full recap, click here.
CASSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Never a doubt: New Bremen breezes past Lima Bath

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. New Bremen did exactly that with a 78-30 win against Lima Bath on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, New Bremen faced off against Celina . For results, click here. Lima Bath took on Perry on January 24 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
NEW BREMEN, OH
richlandsource.com

Plain City Jonathan Alder explodes past Bellefontaine

Plain City Jonathan Alder painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Bellefontaine's defense for a 63-38 win at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine faced off on January 28,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Convoy Crestview overcomes Celina's lead to earn win

Celina tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Convoy Crestview rebounded for a 56-27 victory on Tuesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 31. Celina showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an...
CELINA, OH
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Crushing Xavier Injury

On Tuesday afternoon, the Xavier Musketeers suffered a devastating injury to arguably the team's best player. "Xavier's Zach Freemantle will miss at least a month with a left foot injury," head coach Sean Miller said via CBS Sports. "It's the same foot he had surgery on in 2021." Fans flocked ...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
WEST HARRISON, IN
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
OHIO STATE

