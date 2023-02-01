ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton, OH

richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville wins tense tussle with Springboro

Dayton Centerville poked just enough holes in Springboro's defense to garner a taut, 47-44 victory on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville squared off with December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Troy ends the party for Sidney

Troy tipped and eventually toppled Sidney 77-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Sidney and Troy played in a 55-51 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
SIDNEY, OH
richlandsource.com

Convoy Crestview overcomes Celina's lead to earn win

Celina tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Convoy Crestview rebounded for a 56-27 victory on Tuesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 31. Celina showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an...
CELINA, OH
richlandsource.com

Batavia Clermont Northeastern pushes over Bethel-Tate

Batavia Clermont Northeastern charged Bethel-Tate and collected a 46-34 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate faced off on December 14, 2021 at Bethel-Tate High School. For more, click here.
BATAVIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Plain City Jonathan Alder explodes past Bellefontaine

Plain City Jonathan Alder painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Bellefontaine's defense for a 63-38 win at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine faced off on January 28,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
The Lima News

Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property

LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Shelby County receives $228K for demolition projects

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Run-down buildings in Shelby County are set to be demolished. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the locations of nearly 600 blighted and vacant buildings across the state that will be torn down to make room for economic development. Shelby County is receiving $228,000 to...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
WEST HARRISON, IN
dayton247now.com

$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
DAYTON, OH
Times-Bulletin

Six Cougars commit to play college football

VAN WERT — Six Cougars signed to play college football next season at three different Universities on Wednesday's National Signing Day. Three committed to St. Francis, two on the offensive side of the ball in tight end Maddix Crutchfield and wide receiver Garett Gunter, along with defensive back Carson Smith.
VAN WERT, OH
wktn.com

Woman Arrested on Two Offenses Monday in Kenton

A woman with a New London, Ohio address was arrested on Monday at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the facility on Jacob Parrott Boulevard after receiving a call about a suspicious person. At the scene, officers arrested Robin...
KENTON, OH
wyso.org

Magic, love, and acceptance: the saga of 1470 West.

For LGBTQ+ Gen-Xers (and late stage Baby Boomers), the nightclub 1470 West was and is massively important. Life saving to many. It was not only a safe haven for queer folks from the Miami Valley (and beyond), but one of the hottest night spots of any kind in Ohio. The original location was in Kettering in the Hills and Dales shopping center. 1470 West moved from its Hills and Dales location at 1470 West Dorothy Lane in Kettering on May 24th, 1997 and soon relocated to Downtown Dayton at 34 North Jefferson Street.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Restaurant with future speakeasy opens in Covington

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A tapas restaurant that will expand its operations to a speakeasy has opened its doors in Covington’s Mainstrasse Village. Juniper’s, located in the historic John R. Green building, held its official soft opening on Dec. 30, 2022. The restaurant’s ownership is working to schedule a grand opening.
COVINGTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Growing national auto group adds to its Dayton portfolio

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton auto dealership that dates back for decades has a new owner, with strong local ties. This comes as national group grows its portfolio to nearly 20 dealerships and service centers. Kentucky-based Martin Management acquired Dayton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — at 924...
DAYTON, OH

