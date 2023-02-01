Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville wins tense tussle with Springboro
Dayton Centerville poked just enough holes in Springboro's defense to garner a taut, 47-44 victory on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville squared off with December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Troy ends the party for Sidney
Troy tipped and eventually toppled Sidney 77-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Sidney and Troy played in a 55-51 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Convoy Crestview overcomes Celina's lead to earn win
Celina tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Convoy Crestview rebounded for a 56-27 victory on Tuesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 31. Celina showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an...
richlandsource.com
Batavia Clermont Northeastern pushes over Bethel-Tate
Batavia Clermont Northeastern charged Bethel-Tate and collected a 46-34 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate faced off on December 14, 2021 at Bethel-Tate High School. For more, click here.
Springfield High School athletes announce college decisions
These Wildcats are nearing the end of their high school careers and heading toward a bright future as they enter the next phase of their lives.
richlandsource.com
Delphos Jefferson outlasts Fort Jennings in topsy-turvy battle
Delphos Jefferson tipped and eventually toppled Fort Jennings 59-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Fort Jennings faced off on February 1, 2022 at Fort Jennings High School. Click here for a recap.
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
richlandsource.com
Plain City Jonathan Alder explodes past Bellefontaine
Plain City Jonathan Alder painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Bellefontaine's defense for a 63-38 win at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine faced off on January 28,...
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
WDTN
Shelby County receives $228K for demolition projects
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Run-down buildings in Shelby County are set to be demolished. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the locations of nearly 600 blighted and vacant buildings across the state that will be torn down to make room for economic development. Shelby County is receiving $228,000 to...
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
Melt Bar and Grilled closes doors in Dayton
Both locations have been open for five years, Fish said but now it's time to get back to their roots in Cleveland.
dayton.com
January restaurant news: 10 opened, 10 coming soon, 5 closed and others expanding
From barbecue and Cajun food in Miamisburg to pizza and Mexican food in Beavercreek, there are several new spots throughout the Miami Valley. In our January Restaurant Roundup, we report 10 establishments now opened, eight coming soon, four closed and five others expanding offerings. If you know of a new...
dayton247now.com
$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
Times-Bulletin
Six Cougars commit to play college football
VAN WERT — Six Cougars signed to play college football next season at three different Universities on Wednesday's National Signing Day. Three committed to St. Francis, two on the offensive side of the ball in tight end Maddix Crutchfield and wide receiver Garett Gunter, along with defensive back Carson Smith.
wktn.com
Woman Arrested on Two Offenses Monday in Kenton
A woman with a New London, Ohio address was arrested on Monday at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the facility on Jacob Parrott Boulevard after receiving a call about a suspicious person. At the scene, officers arrested Robin...
wyso.org
Magic, love, and acceptance: the saga of 1470 West.
For LGBTQ+ Gen-Xers (and late stage Baby Boomers), the nightclub 1470 West was and is massively important. Life saving to many. It was not only a safe haven for queer folks from the Miami Valley (and beyond), but one of the hottest night spots of any kind in Ohio. The original location was in Kettering in the Hills and Dales shopping center. 1470 West moved from its Hills and Dales location at 1470 West Dorothy Lane in Kettering on May 24th, 1997 and soon relocated to Downtown Dayton at 34 North Jefferson Street.
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
WKRC
Restaurant with future speakeasy opens in Covington
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A tapas restaurant that will expand its operations to a speakeasy has opened its doors in Covington’s Mainstrasse Village. Juniper’s, located in the historic John R. Green building, held its official soft opening on Dec. 30, 2022. The restaurant’s ownership is working to schedule a grand opening.
dayton247now.com
Growing national auto group adds to its Dayton portfolio
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton auto dealership that dates back for decades has a new owner, with strong local ties. This comes as national group grows its portfolio to nearly 20 dealerships and service centers. Kentucky-based Martin Management acquired Dayton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — at 924...
