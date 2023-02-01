Read full article on original website
Houston METRO bus stop death under investigation in Chinatown area
Authorities are looking into whether exposure to the 40-degree elements on Thursday played a role.
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at newly built home in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Thursday in connection to the woman who was found dead in a newly built home in La Marque. Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balcazar's home.
fox26houston.com
Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen
HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
Houston woman rescued as a baby from NW Houston school more than 40 years ago shares her story
On Feb. 14, 1982, a newborn girl was found outside of M.C. Williams Middle School in northwest Houston. Now, more than 40 years later, we helped her connect with the pair who found her.
HPD: Employee shot in chin during robbery in north Houston
HOUSTON — Four guys were seen on surveillance video barging into a north Houston store to rob the place and while they were doing so, police said one of the store employees was shot. It happened near the intersection of Airline Drive and West Road on Jan. 16. One...
fox26houston.com
Vehicle crashes into TSU Library Learning Center, no injuries reported
HOUSTON - No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a building at Texas Southern University on Tuesday afternoon. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. TSU officials said a visiting vehicle struck the Library Learning Center. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle had a...
'Serious and permanent brain damage' | Uber named in lawsuit related to alleged hit-and-run that left Houston engineer disabled
HOUSTON, Texas — Joaquin Iraheta, 34, was once a successful electrical engineer with an energy company. But, after being severely injured, his family said he will likely never work again or live independently. "Memory issues," Iraheta said when asked what's been most difficult for him. "That’s been a big...
cw39.com
Man shot during carjacking in Spring, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Tuesday morning after he was shot during a carjacking near Louetta Road and Champion Forest Drive in Spring. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night at the 17100 block of Carroll Lake Drive in the Champions Springs subdivision. Arriving Harris County Sheriff’s...
Houston attorney weighs in on legalities of riding an e-scooter after deadly incident in downtown
"It is legal to ride them, but that does not mean that other cars see you or that it is safe," the personal injury attorney, said. This comes after a man was killed while riding a scooter last weekend.
'They destroyed it' | Woman calls for city of Galveston to pay for damage done to home during SWAT raid
GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston family is demanding answers after their home was damaged in a SWAT raid last month. On Wednesday, the family and their attorneys asked for the city of Galveston to pay for the damages and publicly apologize for the raid. They want those things done by Friday.
Video shows wanted driver run homeless woman over during dispute with man in Spring Branch, HPD says
Do you recognize this vehicle? Police said the driver was aiming for a man he was in a fight with when he struck a homeless woman who was an innocent bystander.
houstonisd.org
Attendance policy: HISD students must attend 90% of school days
Houston Independent School District is dedicated to academic achievement and success for all scholars. Regular student attendance is critically important. Students who are absent lose instructional seat time, creating a lost opportunity to learn, ask questions, and engage in class activities. In accordance with Texas Education Code Section 25.092 (Attendance...
University of Houston police drew a gun on a student actor during rehearsal, but plan for identifying vests has been dropped
A faculty suggestion that University of Houston student actors wear neon vests was rescinded this week after campus police drew a gun on a Black student rehearsing a scene last semester. Theater department faculty members developed the plan for students to wear bright safety vests when they are rehearsing in...
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Houston, Texas
Few American cities are as emblematic of the intertwined promise and peril of roadway construction as Houston, Texas. The city and Harris County have more than 1,200 miles of highway, including I-45 and the 610 Loop, both of which came about after the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. As a result of being cut off from the main streets and businesses of the city, historical neighborhoods of color — including Independence Heights, the first incorporated community of Black Texans — became isolated, endured stunted economic growth and saw a decrease in family wealth.
Discarded evidence in dumpster links man to death of La Marque house cleaner, police say
Police were able to make an arrest a couple of days after a woman was killed inside the home she was hired to clean.
Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area. With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.
cw39.com
Man shot after fight at west Houston gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is expected to survive after a fight at a parking lot at a gas station in west Houston on Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station at 4000 Synott Road near the Westpark Tollway around 7:30 p.m. and found a man shot at least one time.
'A few people made some bad choices' | Humble ISD says more charges possible in connection with Atascocita HS fights
HUMBLE, Texas — The actions of a few have put a school of more than 3,800 students in the news this week. "What took place is appalling, frightening and shocking,” community activist Quanell X said during a news conference on Wednesday. He and activist Dr. Candice Matthews shared...
