ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen

HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Employee shot in chin during robbery in north Houston

HOUSTON — Four guys were seen on surveillance video barging into a north Houston store to rob the place and while they were doing so, police said one of the store employees was shot. It happened near the intersection of Airline Drive and West Road on Jan. 16. One...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Vehicle crashes into TSU Library Learning Center, no injuries reported

HOUSTON - No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a building at Texas Southern University on Tuesday afternoon. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. TSU officials said a visiting vehicle struck the Library Learning Center. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle had a...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot during carjacking in Spring, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Tuesday morning after he was shot during a carjacking near Louetta Road and Champion Forest Drive in Spring. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night at the 17100 block of Carroll Lake Drive in the Champions Springs subdivision. Arriving Harris County Sheriff’s...
SPRING, TX
houstonisd.org

Attendance policy: HISD students must attend 90% of school days

Houston Independent School District is dedicated to academic achievement and success for all scholars. Regular student attendance is critically important. Students who are absent lose instructional seat time, creating a lost opportunity to learn, ask questions, and engage in class activities. In accordance with Texas Education Code Section 25.092 (Attendance...
HOUSTON, TX
aarp.org

Before the Highway: Houston, Texas

Few American cities are as emblematic of the intertwined promise and peril of roadway construction as Houston, Texas. The city and Harris County have more than 1,200 miles of highway, including I-45 and the 610 Loop, both of which came about after the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. As a result of being cut off from the main streets and businesses of the city, historical neighborhoods of color — including Independence Heights, the first incorporated community of Black Texans — became isolated, endured stunted economic growth and saw a decrease in family wealth.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area. With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot after fight at west Houston gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is expected to survive after a fight at a parking lot at a gas station in west Houston on Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station at 4000 Synott Road near the Westpark Tollway around 7:30 p.m. and found a man shot at least one time.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy