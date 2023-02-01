Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Man wanted after shooting a 68-year-old man at home in Hawkinsville, Pulaski investigator says
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Pulaski County Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly shot a 68-year-old on Wednesday in Hawksinville, according to Pulaski investigator Freddie Yates. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Commerce Street. Yates said 24-year-old James Ian Spires shot James Cheek three or...
wgxa.tv
Ongoing Investigation in search of Cochran man who shot 68-year-old multiple times
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Cochran fugitive is wanted by Pulaski Police and GBI for aggravated assault. On February 1st the Pulaski County 9-1-1 dispatch center received a call about a man shot. Pulaski County deputies said they reached out to GBI to assist with the investigation of this incident.
wgxa.tv
Baldwin County man dies during a home invasion
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion that led to a murder. Major Brad King said the murder occurred during a home invasion on the 140 block of Black Spring Road. King confirmed that the victim was an 18-year-old man who resided...
wgxa.tv
Perry Police looking for suspects connected to a burglary
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating a burglary and requesting the public's help with identifying the potential suspects. On Thursday, deputies asked for the public's assistance with identifying the truck and persons in the pictures. Deputies said the Ford Ranger (truck) and individuals pictured are wanted...
WMAZ
Neighbors shocked after 68-year-old Hawkinsville man shot
A Pulaski Sheriff's office investigator says that 68-year-old James Cheeks was shot four times inside of his home by James Ian Spires. Spires is still on the run.
wgxa.tv
Gray Police looking for suspects involved in series of vehicle break-ins and thefts
GRAY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gray Police are investigating several vehicles that were broken into. Officers reported that in the early morning hours of February 1st several vehicles were broken into. Officers said valuables and a firearm were taken out the the vehicles, and some of the vehicles were damaged due...
South Georgia shooting suspect on the run, may be ‘armed and dangerous,’ police say
Police say that Hollomon and Deriso were wearing all black when they began firing assault weapons at an address on Cherokee Street in Americus, which resulted in one person being shot.
Text messages lead to arrest of suspect in January south Bibb County triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — We have new details from a deadly triple shooting nearly two weeks ago in a south Bibb County family's driveway. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday one suspect is in custody. Wednesday afternoon, 13WMAZ got a copy of his arrest warrant. We learned Terrell Mills, 40, is charged with the shooting of Pinal Kumar Patel and his family. Mills is locked up in the Jones County jail on unrelated charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. His arrest warrant in Bibb County answered many of our questions. Here's what we know.
Warrant: Man charged in death of store manager followed victims' van to home in south Bibb
MACON, Ga. — The 40-year-old man accused of killing a store manager outside his home in south Bibb County was arrested after investigators found messages on his phone about the shooting, according to the arrest warrant. Terrell Mills was charged in the shooting death of Pinal Kumar Patel on...
40-year-old man charged in January 21 triple shooting on Thoroughbred Lane
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested and charged a man suspected of shooting and killing 52-year-old Pinal Kumar Patel and injuring his wife and daughter in their driveway at 361 Thoroughbred Lane earlier this month. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on January...
wgxa.tv
Putnam County Middle School student discovers a gun in her backpack
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Putnam County Middle school student unknowingly brought a gun to school on Thursday. In a release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, administrators from Putnam County Middle school immediately contacted the sheriff's office when one of their students unknowingly brought a .22 caliber handgun to school.
Warrant: Bibb deputy accused of sharing information on homicide case with inmates
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County Sheriff's deputy is out on bond after being arrested for illegal communications with inmates, according to an arrest warrant. Paulette Lanier is accused of using a cell phone to talk to three state prison inmates. The arrest warrant accuses her of sharing information...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Warner Robins Standoff ends with shots fired
UPDATE: This morning, units from the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were involved in a tense standoff with a suspect on Somerset Drive. It all started when the suspect opened fire on officers trying to arrest him on multiple warrants. police say that...
wgxa.tv
Baldwin County Fire Captain: Three arrests for three arsons in the last month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are in jail for three different arsons in Baldwin County. The first fire in the series of three happened on December 17, 2022, off Shana Drive. Investigators say the single-story home had no utilities at the time of the fire. The house was a total loss. Using witness statements, and analysis of burn patterns, investigators say an ignitable liquid was used in the bedroom to start the fire. They arrested 36-year-old Pamela Crutchfield and charged her with arson and false statements.
'He had no aim': Neighbors describe scene after East Dublin officer shot
EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — We have new information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on the suspect who allegedly shot and injured an East Dublin police officer Monday afternoon. The GBI says 35-year-old David Fountain fired shots at the officer at the Ponderosa Trailer Park on Corbett Street. Neighbors...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man in custody in connection with shooting of family in south Bibb County
UPDATE (1/31/23):. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of Pinalkumar Patel earlier this month. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators identified 40-year-old Terrell Ugean Mills as one of the suspects. He’s currently being held at the...
wgxa.tv
Bullets found dangerously close to homes.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - People are finding bullets in unexpected places around a Macon community. Several residents say finding these bullets is unnerving, adding that it could be deadly if a living being were in the path of the projectile. "It can be very dangerous; what if my dog had...
Macon’s deadliest streets: Two roommates die months apart crossing same busy road
MACON, Ga. — When Henry Young III heard his girlfriend, Audrey Michelle Mack, had been hit by a car, he ran down Pio Nono Avenue to check on her. For Young, the same gut-punching heartbreak would happen twice in a span of less than eight months. Mack and Stephanie...
UPDATE: GBI investigating after 35-year-old man shoots East Dublin officer at trailer park
DUBLIN, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:30 p.m.:. According to the GBI, the East Dublin Police Department asked for help in investigating after two people were shot, including a police officer. A release from the GBI says the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Monday about shots fired in the Ponderosa...
WMAZ
Two men sentenced for their roles in the 2018 robbery and murder of Macon store clerk
MACON, Ga. — Two men were sentenced for their roles in the robbery and murder of a clerk at a Macon food store in 2018, according to a release from District Attorney Anita Howard. 21-year-old Arie Callaway was sentenced today to two consecutive life sentences for armed robbery, kidnapping...
