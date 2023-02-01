ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance Unveils Prepaid Crypto Mastercard in Brazil

By Sabrina Toppa
Brazil logged over $4 billion in crypto transactions in 2021.

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has launched its first prepaid crypto Mastercard in South America. Brazilians will be able to use the Binance Card for crypto transactions to pay for everyday goods and services, and even their household bills.

The card will integrate more than a dozen fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, including the Brazilian real, Bitcoin, and Binance's native token, the BNB. It can be used as a payment method with 90 million Mastercard merchants around the world.

“Brazil is an extremely relevant market for Binance and we will continue to invest in new services for local users, as well as contributing to the development of the blockchain and crypto ecosystem in the country,” said Guilherme Nazar, General Manager at Binance for Brazil.

Although a 0.9% conversion fee will be levied on all crypto payments, users will have access to free ATM withdrawals and an 8% crypto cashback option.

At payment points, consumers can see the the conversion of fiat currencies to cryptocurrencies without any delay or pause, a major sticking point for crypto payments on the blockchain.

“Brazilians are eager to embrace crypto beyond an investment asset," said Mastercard’s country manager for Brazil, Marcelo Tangioni. "[This] draws on the strengths of both our trusted global network and Binance’s infrastructure to support consumer choice in payments.”

Brazil logged over $4 billion in crypto transactions in 2021, and last year, former president Jair Bolsonaro greenlit legislation to regularize crypto payments in the South American country, falling short of making cryptocurrency legal tender.

