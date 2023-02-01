ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase U added to Tag Team title match at WWE NXT Vengeance Day

By Bryan Rose
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrTRP_0kYEN4r700

Duke Hudson and Andre Chase will meet Gallus, The New Day, and Pretty Deadly on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J3OER_0kYEN4r700

Chase U are heading to Vengeance Day.

Andre Chase and Duke Hudson defeated The Dyad and Edris Enofe & Malik Blade to advance to Saturday's event in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chase and Hudson scored the win after hitting the Fratliner on The Dyad.

After the match, Gallus and Pretty Deadly appeared in the arena, staring down Chase U. The NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day appeared on the video screen, saying they’d see all three teams at Vengeance Day.

The three-way that took place on Tuesday was set up on last week’s show after The Dyad and Enofe & Blade asked The New Day to be part of what was then a three-way match for Vengeance Day. The New Day set up a match between the two teams for this week. Chase U was added to the match after Hudson told Chase he was able to get them in.

Here is the updated lineup for Saturday's Vengeance Day, which will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina:

  • Steel Cage match for NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller
  • NXT Women’s title: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin
  • NXT North American title: Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak
  • NXT Tag Team titles: The New Day (c) vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Chase U
  • NXT Women’s Tag Team titles: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) vs. Fallon Henley & Kiana James
  • 2 out of 3 falls: Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes

