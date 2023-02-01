Chase U added to Tag Team title match at WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Duke Hudson and Andre Chase will meet Gallus, The New Day, and Pretty Deadly on Saturday.

Chase U are heading to Vengeance Day.

Andre Chase and Duke Hudson defeated The Dyad and Edris Enofe & Malik Blade to advance to Saturday's event in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chase and Hudson scored the win after hitting the Fratliner on The Dyad.

After the match, Gallus and Pretty Deadly appeared in the arena, staring down Chase U. The NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day appeared on the video screen, saying they’d see all three teams at Vengeance Day.

The three-way that took place on Tuesday was set up on last week’s show after The Dyad and Enofe & Blade asked The New Day to be part of what was then a three-way match for Vengeance Day. The New Day set up a match between the two teams for this week. Chase U was added to the match after Hudson told Chase he was able to get them in.

Here is the updated lineup for Saturday's Vengeance Day, which will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina: