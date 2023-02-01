ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

‘He thinks he can play tomorrow’: Woodson not sure on Johnson’s timeline, updates Geronimo and Duncomb’s status

Indiana has been missing three scholarship players for the last two games, including starting point guard Xavier Johnson, who suffered a broken foot at Kansas on Dec. 17. Johnson has given the appearance he is progressing in his rehabilitation. He’s been seen shooting the basketball without a boot before each of IU’s last two contests, and the optics suggest Johnson will play again this season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU has a lot to clean up after its performance at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Indiana played a messy game against Maryland. The Hoosiers weren’t perfect during their five-game winning streak, only playing to their full potential on both ends, simultaneously, in spurts. But IU was finding ways to win games. That was not the case Tuesday. The Hoosiers...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Radio: Talking IU basketball vs. Maryland on The Hoosier Report

Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Tuesday to discuss Indiana’s critical road test at Maryland, and other IU basketball topics. The segment with Mike Schumann starts at the 22:00 mark. The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison features coverage of the Indiana...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy