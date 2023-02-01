Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Boys
Akr. Springfield 57, Mogadore 55
Alliance 67, Minerva 61
Alliance Marlington 75, Salem 63
Andover Pymatuning Valley 77, Fairport Harbor Harding 33
Apple Creek Waynedale 52, Doylestown Chippewa 49
Ashville Teays Valley 70, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 60
Atwater Waterloo 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42
Aurora 61, Streetsboro 59, 2OT
Austintown Fitch 57, Youngs. Boardman 47
Avon Lake 70, Medina Buckeye 48
Batavia Clermont NE 46, Bethel-Tate 34
Beachwood 82, Chesterland W. Geauga 70
Beaver Eastern 75, Waverly 53
Bellaire 66, Lisbon Beaver 56
Belmont Union Local 65, Barnesville 52
Berlin Hiland 53, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35
Bishop Fenwick 70, Monroe 61
Blanchester 58, Lees Creek E. Clinton 39
Bloom-Carroll 59, Amanda-Clearcreek 36
Botkins 61, Newton Local 46
Bristol 56, Ashtabula St. John 25
Brookfield 81, Leavittsburg LaBrae 61
Brookville 81, Leavittsburg LaBrae 61
Bucyrus 73, Crestline 63
Burton Berkshire 42, Mantua Crestwood 33
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 71, E. Liverpool 57
Caldwell 60, Sarahsville Shenandoah 52
Campbell Memorial 54, Warren Champion 45
Can. Cent. Cath. 49, Akr. Manchester 45
Canal Fulton Northwest 68, Akr. Coventry 46
Canal Winchester 66, Chillicothe 33
Canfield S. Range 51, Cortland Lakeview 33
Carey 53, New Riegel 38
Carrollton 37, Beloit W. Branch 35
Casstown Miami E. 69, DeGraff Riverside 57
Centerburg 52, Marion Pleasant 49
Chagrin Falls 61, Orange 46
Chardon 80, Madison 63
Chillicothe Unioto 76, Hillsboro 59
Cin. Oak Hills 38, Cin. Colerain 29
Cin. Princeton 65, W. Chester Lakota W. 60
Cin. Sycamore 51, Hamilton 42
Circleville 46, Baltimore Liberty Union 38
Clyde 87, Milan Edison 57
Cols. Africentric 80, West 47
Cols. Beechcroft 53, North Intl 47
Cols. Bexley 54, Cols. Grandview Hts. 51
Cols. DeSales 48, Grove City 45
Cols. Eastmoor 77, Cols. Briggs 65
Cols. KIPP 57, Dublin Scioto 51
Cols. Mifflin 54, Cols. Linden-McKinley 49
Cols. Northland 66, Cols. Whetstone 59
Cols. Upper Arlington 75, Galloway Westland 41
Columbiana 47, Hanoverton United 43
Copley 66, Peninsula Woodridge 55
Cortland Maplewood 58, Kinsman Badger 56
Coshocton 77, Byesville Meadowbrook 51
Cuyahoga Hts. 67, Lorain Clearview 43
Dalton 76, West Salem Northwestern 40
Day. Carroll 67, Wilmington 39
Day. Chaminade Julienne 71, Cin. La Salle 65
Day. Christian 56, Miami Valley 43
Delphos Jefferson 59, Ft. Jennings 46
Delphos St. John’s 48, Van Wert 45
Delta 69, W. Unity Hilltop 31
Dresden Tri-Valley 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 46
East 58, Cols. Centennial 48
Eastlake North 81, Mayfield 73
Elyria Cath. 86, Amherst Steele 63
Fostoria 65, Elmore Woodmore 53
Fredericktown 66, Marion Elgin 51
Galion Northmor 57, Bucyrus Wynford 53
Garrettsville Garfield 69, Youngs. Liberty 50
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 63, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 43
Goshen 61, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 52
Hannibal River 61, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41
Heath 44, Newark Licking Valley 31
Holland Springfield 64, Sylvania Southview 62
Horizon Science 75, Howard E. Knox 52
Hubbard 51, Niles McKinley 38
Huber Hts. Wayne 63, Day. Meadowdale 36
Ironton 52, Chesapeake 50
Jackson 39, Pomeroy Meigs 37, OT
Jackson Center 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 44
Jefferson Area 51, Girard 35
Jeromesville Hillsdale 53, Rittman 36
Johnstown 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48
Johnstown Northridge 44, Granville 34
Kirtland 54, Middlefield Cardinal 49, 2OT
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 34, Sugar Grove Berne Union 27
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 61, Westerville Cent. 49
Lewistown Indian Lake 77, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 35
Lexington 94, Galion 79
Liberty Christian Academy 42, Granville Christian 41
Lima Sr. 52, Tol. Whitmer 46
Lisbon David Anderson 61, Racine Southern 56
Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Ravenna SE 54
London Madison Plains 63, Spring. Greenon 26
Lore City Buckeye Trail 45, Strasburg-Franklin 37
Louisville 70, ISA Academy 56
Lowellville 69, McDonald 31
Lucasville Valley 71, Portsmouth W. 37
Magnolia Sandy Valley 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 57, OT
Malvern 72, E. Can. 47
Maple Hts. 63, Lorain 57
Martins Ferry 70, Shadyside 62
Mason 71, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 68, OT
Massillon 49, New Philadelphia 47
McArthur Vinton County 58, Athens 48
McConnelsville Morgan 54, Thornville Sheridan 53
McDermott Scioto NW 57, S. Webster 55
Metamora Evergreen 60, Edon 49
Middletown 52, Fairfield 48
Milford Center Fairbanks 52, Spring. NE 39
Monroeville 55, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 25
Mowrystown Whiteoak 70, Piketon 48
Mt. Orab Western Brown 73, Batavia 61
New Albany 74, Worthington Kilbourne 61
New Bremen 78, Lima Bath 30
New Carlisle Tecumseh 61, Spring. Shawnee 45
New Concord John Glenn 72, Warsaw River View 51
New Lexington 37, Crooksville 24
New Middletown Spring. 56, Berlin Center Western Reserve 35
Oak Harbor 63, Sandusky St. Mary 46
Ontario 65, Ashland Crestview 62, OT
Pandora-Gilboa 46, Columbus Grove 43
Perry 70, Ashtabula Edgewood 60
Piqua 59, Riverside Stebbins 46
Plain City Jonathan Alder 63, Bellefontaine 38
Poland Seminary 70, Struthers 60
Portsmouth Notre Dame 40, Franklin Furnace Green 36
Rayland Buckeye 76, Bridgeport 43
Richmond Edison 72, Jefferson County Christian 37
Richmond Hts. 87, Gates Mills Hawken 59
Rocky River Lutheran W. 70, Independence 25
Rossford 58, Pemberville Eastwood 30
S. Charleston SE 63, Spring. Cath. Cent. 59
STVM 50, Akr. Hoban 44
Sandusky 79, Oberlin 43
Seaman N. Adams 55, Peebles 52
Sebring McKinley 44, Mineral Ridge 41
Seton 69, Trinity at Meadowview, Va. 43
Smithville 53, Creston Norwayne 47
South 69, Cols. Walnut Ridge 56
Spring Valley, W.Va. 69, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 45
St. Clairsville 79, John Marshall, W.Va. 62
Swanton 57, Oregon Clay 42
Tontogany Otsego 62, Millbury Lake 47
Toronto 60, Oak Glen, W.Va. 31
Troy 77, Sidney 58
Urbana 55, Richwood N. Union 39
Vienna Mathews 58, Southington Chalker 50
Vincent Warren 57, Beverly Ft. Frye 32
W. Carrollton 20, Vandalia Butler 16
Warren Howland 42, Warren Harding 41
Warren JFK 72, Cle. Cent. Cath. 54
Weir, W.Va. 53, Wintersville Indian Creek 34
Wellsville 71, E. Palestine 37
Westerville N. 53, Bishop Watterson 43
Westerville S. 66, Thomas Worthington 50
Wheelersburg 64, Oak Hill 44
Wickliffe 73, Orwell Grand Valley 68, OT
Williamsburg 56, Felicity-Franklin 46
Willoughby S. 55, Chagrin Falls Kenston 54
Xenia 72, Greenville 29
Youngs. Mooney 66, Youngs. East 42
Youngs. Ursuline 66, Youngs. Chaney High School 54
Youngs. Valley Christian 54, Leetonia 14
Zanesville 78, Hebron Lakewood 50
Zanesville Maysville 78, Philo 41
Zanesville Rosecrans 72, Corning Miller 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cabell Midland, W.Va. vs. S. Point, ccd.
Columbiana Crestview vs. Newton Falls, ccd.
Ludlow, Ky. vs. Cin. Oyler, ccd.
Girls
Castalia Margaretta 68, Old Fort 39
Chillicothe Huntington 39, Southeastern 37
Chillicothe Unioto 69, Frankfort Adena 42
Coldwater 54, Lima Shawnee 44, OT
Cols. DeSales 39, Cols. Eastmoor 28
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 45, Grove City Cent. Crossing 40
Convoy Crestview 56, Celina 27
Danville 56, Sparta Highland 30
Dublin Scioto 60, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35
Eaton 43, Bradford 22
Granville Christian 46, Liberty Christian Academy 11
Grove City 64, Thomas Worthington 32
Hamler Patrick Henry 70, Defiance 34
Haviland Wayne Trace 35, Continental 23
Hudson WRA 61, Medina Highland 59
Huron 46, Collins Western Reserve 28
Kalida 42, Defiance Tinora 31
Kenton 70, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19
Lowellville 49, McDonald 27
Mansfield Temple Christian 54, Mansfield St. Peter’s 16
Maria Stein Marion Local 44, Arcanum 22
McComb 56, Oregon Stritch 25
Milan Edison 66, Norwalk St. Paul 42
Miller City 52, Van Buren 38
New Hope Christian 50, Whitehall-Yearling 30
Ottawa-Glandorf 50, Minster 33
Ottoville 59, Paulding 34
Piketon 56, Chillicothe Zane Trace 23
Plymouth 59, Crestline 29
Sandusky Perkins 47, Port Clinton 44
Shelby 56, Upper Sandusky 51
Sunbury Big Walnut 60, Caledonia River Valley 34
Sycamore Mohawk 57, Cory-Rawson 51, 2OT
Waynesfield-Goshen 50, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 41
Westerville S. 66, Reynoldsburg 50
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 59, Tol. Christian 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Genoa Christian vs. Cols. Mifflin, ccd.
Williamsport Westfall vs. Bainbridge Paint Valley, ppd.
