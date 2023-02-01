Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 31

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Forget those bad memories of grade school field trips to stuffy institutions to view dusty dioramas or Renaissance portraits of ladies of the court. From classic Impressionism to creative takes on sculpture to the latest dinosaur discoveries, there is something everyone will appreciate at a museum these days. And many of them are now wired for the 21st Century, outfitted with all manner of high-tech and interactive exhibits and displays.

