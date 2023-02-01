WAOK presents 2023 VOICES OF INFLUENCE

American Hustle is a classic dark comedy starring some of the greatest stars of our time – but is this fiction actually based on a true story? From Christian Bale to Jennifer Lawrence at both her undisputable best and her worst, this movie is full of unforgettable performances. American Hustle begins with quintessential 1970s hits like "A Horse With No Name," by America, and "Dirty Work" by Steely Dan. For those that were entering adulthood in 2013 with Baby Boomer parents, it seems to capture a moment in time wrought with an irreplaceable feeling of freedom combined with a lack of true responsibility that mirrors the characters of a film whose tagline begins with "Some of this actually happened," and ends with "This is a work of fiction." The duality of fact and fiction that sets in from the beginning of the movie then makes you question if the reckless abandon of these people is a thing of real-life or another case of movie magic.

