WAOK presents 2023 VOICES OF INFLUENCE

NEW YORK (AP) — Barrett Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang lead on the company’s breakthrough single “Money (That’s What I Want)” and later collaborated with Norman Whitfield on such classics as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “War” and “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone,” has died. He was 81.
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
“There are good artists that have children. They are called men,” Tracey Emin famously remarked, explaining that motherhood would “compromise” her work. She’s not alone in this belief: Marina Abramović similarly told the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel that she had three abortions, because she was certain having children “would be a disaster” for her work. “One only has limited energy in the body,” she said, “and I would have had to divide it.”
The first, the Newport Bass, pays homage to a classic Epiphone design which debuted in 1961, offering a series of refinements which the company says "meet the needs of today's bass players".
American Hustle is a classic dark comedy starring some of the greatest stars of our time – but is this fiction actually based on a true story? From Christian Bale to Jennifer Lawrence at both her undisputable best and her worst, this movie is full of unforgettable performances. American Hustle begins with quintessential 1970s hits like "A Horse With No Name," by America, and "Dirty Work" by Steely Dan. For those that were entering adulthood in 2013 with Baby Boomer parents, it seems to capture a moment in time wrought with an irreplaceable feeling of freedom combined with a lack of true responsibility that mirrors the characters of a film whose tagline begins with "Some of this actually happened," and ends with "This is a work of fiction." The duality of fact and fiction that sets in from the beginning of the movie then makes you question if the reckless abandon of these people is a thing of real-life or another case of movie magic.
The Red Velvet Burlesque Show – started during the pandemic at venues around the country – has made a name for itself through audience-engaging burlesque and variety performances. Its unique approach keeps audiences coming back for more. The venue’s proprietors seek out and retain quality talent, given that performance excellence is the show’s top priority.
What would you do if you witnessed the people, societies, and landmarks of history emerge right in front of your eyes, watching the world transform into its former self out of thin air? That's the premise of Fragmentation, a new original Graphic Novel from writer Marc Guggenheim (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow), artist Beni R. Lobel, and colorist Christopher Sotomayor, and we've got a new preview right here! You can find the full preview of Fragmentation starting on the next slide, and you can pick up the graphic novel for yourself when it hits stores on January 25th.
The opportunity to engage with art created by like-minded individuals with similar identities wields an incredible meaning for the LGBTQIA+ community and others who may not often see themselves reflected in mainstream media. As a non-binary, queer, and feminine-presenting fine art photographer, Sophie Chalk is breaking barriers and challenging traditional norms in the art world. Their unique blend of old and new world aesthetics captivates audiences with striking lighting design and historical signifiers. Telling important stories of queer experience that are often overlooked or underrepresented.
Step Afrika! is a world-renowned performance group that combines the traditional art of stepping from HBCU fraternities and sororities with modern dance elements and African dance elements to create a truly captivating show. The group’s performance at the Auditorium Theater was spectacular, bringing the audience to their feet and cheering for more.
Black Artists Rock! The Cool Kids Guide A-Z by Cara Reese. 26 examples of talented and groundbreaking African American artists over the last century, teaching children about their significant contributions to the world and offering them as role models for future generations of Black youth. As a child, did you...
Converse has launched its latest campaign for Black History Month. This year, the brand wanted to celebrate Black Joy, focusing on “the healing, freedom and joy found in nature” with a collection inspired by all things outdoors.
The Black Joy campaign comes with a collective commitment to amplify Black voices and celebrate joy, freedom, and diversity of experience. This campaign builds on Converse’s previous Latin Heritage Month initiative, Mi Gente, committed to supporting and celebrating inclusivity and diverse communities, and “supporting the next generation of creatives,” as the brand shared in a statement.
Converse announced its focus on creating more access and...
Abby Posner has been a fixture in the Los Angeles music scene for the past 18 years. Her musical approach, which fuses folk, roots, electronic, and pop, has earned her a reputation as one of the city's most diverse musicians.
Born and raised in Astoria, Queens, New York, Jazzy Vee began her artistic journey at a young age, performing tap dancing and ballet on stages at the age of 4. She went on to perform in choirs, act in multiple musicals, and play the clarinet in a marching band where she acted as the lead. Jazzy Vee is an artist in her own lane as a New Jersey club, Spanish, EDM, and Reggaeton artist, music producer, and DJ.
Sundance 2023: “Judy Blume will always be relevant because she taught us to understand ourselves,” Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok told TheWrap. Fifty years after Judy Blume took the young adult literary scene by storm, the author is having a renaissance year. As the first-ever adaptation of “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” heads to theaters, fans will get a glimpse at the writer herself in the documentary “Judy Blume Forever.”
It can often feel like joy and optimism went on sabbatical around 2015 and have yet to reappear. Counter that despair with the Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, a young organization building community and mobilizing resources for underrepresented artists. Since its founding in 2019 by Jordyn Jay, the grassroots organization has raised over a million dollars to support Black trans artists. Members of the collective have appeared on HBO Max’s Legendary, staged exhibitions at Los Angeles’s Armand Hammer Museum, and performed on Broadway.
