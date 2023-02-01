Read full article on original website
WOOD
GRPS holds safety meeting after guns brought to Burton schools
Parents, teachers and administrators at two Grand Rapids schools are working together to find solutions to prevent guns in classrooms. (Feb. 2, 2023) GRPS holds safety meeting after guns brought to Burton …. Parents, teachers and administrators at two Grand Rapids schools are working together to find solutions to prevent...
WOOD
Win passes to the Getty Drive-In at the Michigan International Auto Show!
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – You can win passes to the Getty Drive-In for you and four of your friends! WOOD TV is giving away passes to the Getty to four lucky people. All you need do to enter is click the link below and fill in your information. Don/t miss your chance to win big at the Michigan International Auto Show from Now until February 5th!
WOOD
Auto Show gets underway tomorrow
The Michigan International Auto Show is less than 24 hours away from shifting into gear. (Feb. 1, 2023) The Michigan International Auto Show is less than 24 hours away from shifting into gear. (Feb. 1, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 020123. A mostly clear night ahead with a...
WOOD
See cars not on dealer lots at Grand Rapids auto show
See cars not on dealer lots at Grand Rapids auto …. The Michigan International Auto Show opens in Grand Rapids Thursday morning. (Feb. 1, 2023) Michigan Democrats continue to push forward on their agenda four decades in the waiting, since they have control of both chambers for the first time since the 80s. (Feb. 2, 2023)
WOOD
Sister cynical after killer agrees to help find 2005 victim
A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a woman who went missing from Battle Creek in 2005, agreeing as part of a deal to help investigators find her body. (Feb. 1, 2023) Sister cynical after killer agrees to help find 2005 …. A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a...
WOOD
Shifting Gears at the Michigan International Auto Show
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Michigan International Auto Show is going on now and it is a great time to bring the entire family down as there is something for everyone. Young kids can have the opportunity to drive the track as there is a small race area set up, if you’re a dog lover, Subaru has a dog area! There is also a Society for Automotive Engineers where several colleges have come out and designed vehicles they built for display. There is something for everyone at the Michigan International Auto Show, one of the coolest exhibits happens to be Care on Canvas.
WOOD
Sparta HS senior to become 1st in her family to attend college
Sparta HS senior to become 1st in her family to attend …. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties from 8:00 p.m. Thursday through 7:00 p.m. Friday. It will be breezy behind the front into the evening with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will fall into the single digits or subzero overnight. WIND CHILL ADVISORY for Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Lake, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, and Osceola from 11:00 p.m. Thursday to 9:00 a.m. Friday.
WOOD
Fundraiser to support no-kill shelter near Muskegon
After a $20,000 setback from a failed fundraiser last summer, the Noah Project no-kill animal shelter is hoping to make up lost ground with another campaign this month. (Feb. 1, 2023) Fundraiser to support no-kill shelter near Muskegon. After a $20,000 setback from a failed fundraiser last summer, the Noah...
WOOD
Cultivate opens first art space in Grand Rapids
Cultivate is ready to open its first physical location that will provide artists with places to work as well as teach and learn new skills. (Feb. 1, 2023) Cultivate is ready to open its first physical location that will provide artists with places to work as well as teach and learn new skills. (Feb. 1, 2023)
WOOD
Deputy hospitalized after exposure to cocaine
A Kent County sheriff's deputy is expected to be OK after being exposed to cocaine while booking someone into the jail Tuesday morning. (Jan. 31, 2023) A Kent County sheriff's deputy is expected to be OK after being exposed to cocaine while booking someone into the jail Tuesday morning. (Jan. 31, 2023)
WOOD
News and exciting updates from Gentex
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Gentex is a big part of the Michigan International Auto Show every year. Yesterday afternoon they made a big announcement about their expansion into Grand Rapids and they’ve got something special going on at this year’s show. We got the chance to...
WOOD
Get some inspiration for home updates this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems that during the first months of the year, everyone’s really excited and motivated to take on some home improvement projects! It’s the perfect time to get things done. So whether you’re planning something big or small, it helps to get some ideas and help! Standale Home Studio has a lot of expertise to share. We stopped by to get some ideas!
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 020323
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Sparta HS senior to become 1st in her family to attend …. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties from 8:00 p.m. Thursday through 7:00 p.m. Friday. It will be breezy behind the front into the evening with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will fall into the single digits or subzero overnight. WIND CHILL ADVISORY for Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Lake, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, and Osceola from 11:00 p.m. Thursday to 9:00 a.m. Friday.
WOOD
Toastn’ Tea celebrates grand opening tomorrow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few months back, we introduced you to our next guests as one of them was getting ready to open a brand new tea shop and fusion eatery. Today we’re joined by Ace Marasigan from the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation and MaiSee Xiong, owner operator of Toastn’ Tea GR!
WOOD
Ice Fishing
I took the pic. above. This is ice fishing on Eastmanville Bayou in Ottawa County, Michigan. This is off 68th Avenue on the south side of the Grand River. I was told the primary catch was bluegill. Lots of ice fishers on the Grand River bayous in Ottawa County now that have frozen over. The Grand River itself remains mostly open water, with some ice on the edges.
WOOD
Discussing the link between heart health & hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health. Did you know there is a link between heart health and hearing? Our Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan is here today to explain. McDonald Hearing Services. Locations in Grand...
WOOD
Get your finances ready for tax season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we head into the beginning of February, we know tax season is quickly approaching and that means money and finances are on our minds!. If you’re looking for some guidance on your financial situation or your retirement account, Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services, our expert, can help!
WOOD
Snow Conditions Report: Feb. 2, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning indicating another six weeks of winter. In West Michigan, that may not be the case. On average, Grand Rapids typically sees 77.6 inches of snow each winter. This year, a total of 81.1 inches has fallen, meaning it’s already an above-normal winter.
WOOD
How you can help the Special Olympics this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This bitter cold weather makes this next story seem very appropriate! Coming up in a few weeks, a bunch of brave souls will be “freezin for a reason” in an effort to raise money for the Special Olympics! Today, Rob from Everdry is here to tell us all about the event that he’s been a part of for more than a decade.
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory
There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 pm for the lakeshore counties (in purple on the map above). We could see as much as 1-4″ of snow, along with a bit of drifting and the possibility of slippery spots on the roads. Inland areas have a...
