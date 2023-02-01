ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

FanBuzz

Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Florida viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions

Sitting on the NCAA Tournament bubble but leaning in, the Kentucky Wildcats must keep winning. After gritting out a victory over Ole Miss, they turn their focus to a Florida Gator team that also finds themselves on the bubble, but on the outside looking in. Led by first-year head coach,...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Aba Selm, elite 2024 OL out of Kentucky, announces SEC commitment

Aba Selm has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-4 and 293-pound offensive tackle, who is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, hails from Independence, Kentucky (Simon Kenton). He committed to Kentucky over offers from Penn State, Illinois, Louisville and Missouri. Selm was on campus over the weekend for the Wildcats’ first junior day of the year, but he knew he was committing much earlier, he told CatsPause.
ClutchPoints

Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles

It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky’s remaining Quad 1 opportunities

As most of us already know, the Kentucky Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament resume is not very pretty right now. While they hold a 15-7 record, only one of those wins is a Quad 1 win, and one of the losses is a Quad 4 home loss. Also, just three other wins even fall in Quad 2. Being just seven games above .500 isn’t helping either, but the massive Tennessee road win last month is giving them juuuust enough to hold steady in the brackets, albeit in the First Four range of many bracketology projections.
aseaofblue.com

Thursday Headlines: Bryce Hopkins Edition

It was a crazy night across the college basketball landscape last night with a major upset in the SEC as the Florida Gators easily knocked off the Tennessee Volunteers. It also featured a key matchup in the Big East, that included former Kentucky Wildcat, Bryce Hopkins. Hopkins has had a...
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Kentucky vs. Ole Miss prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/31/2023

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Ole Miss Rebels. Our college basketball odds series has our Kentucky Ole Miss prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kentucky Ole Miss. The Kentucky Wildcats have had a few familiar problems in recent seasons, problems which have remained true even though the differences in outcomes have been substantial. Let’s explain that point. Last season, Kentucky was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and was viewed as a national championship contender entering the NCAA Tournament. Yet, that Kentucky team shot 34.7 percent on 3-pointers for the full season. You saw in the stunning upset loss to 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s that Kentucky’s guards and wings were not reliable 3-point shooters. Saint Peter’s packed the paint against big man Oscar Tshiebwe and dared Kentucky’s supporting cast to hit 3-point shots. The Wildcats couldn’t do it — not enough to make a difference, not enough to outscore the Peacocks, who pulled off another 15-over-2 upset and electrified March Madness. Tshiebwe did not get a lot of post touches late in the game. John Calipari didn’t create a team or a set of circumstances which was conducive to helping his star big man … and that’s when Kentucky was a 2 seed.
aseaofblue.com

Cason Wallace out vs. Ole Miss due to injury

The Kentucky Wildcats have officially ruled out Cason Wallace tonight due to a lower extremity injury. The school also noted it's precautionary and Wallace is considered day-to-day. Hopefully, Wallace will be able to suit up Saturday vs. the Florida Gators. Getting through a college basketball season while staying healthy is...
fox56news.com

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Keidron Smith impress at Reese’s Senior Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky football program has sent a number of players to the Reese’s Senior Bowl during head coach Mark Stoops’ tenure, and the tradition continues this week. Former Wildcats Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Keidron Smith are both in Mobile for the collegiate...
fox56news.com

Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed 'vulgar'

After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed …. After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Signing Day. Signing Day. February 1: Free WIFI, missing Monkey’s,...
spectrumnews1.com

Pothole season causing challenges for tow truck services in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — They’re something most drivers know well. Sometimes avoided, often unexpected and always feared: potholes. Winter weather has opened up countless gnarly potholes on Kentucky roads, and efforts to avoid them have led to challenges for towing companies. Non-Stop Towing and Recovery‘s Romeo McIntosh seems to...
Kentucky Lantern

Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies

Historian, author and educator Terry L. Birdwhistell died Sunday after a brief illness, according to a news release from the University of Kentucky where he had been dean of  libraries and holder of the William T. Young Endowed Chair. Best known for his oral histories, Birdwhistell was 72. The release from UK goes on: “Being […] The post Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
