The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms
Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
Kentucky vs. Florida viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions
Sitting on the NCAA Tournament bubble but leaning in, the Kentucky Wildcats must keep winning. After gritting out a victory over Ole Miss, they turn their focus to a Florida Gator team that also finds themselves on the bubble, but on the outside looking in. Led by first-year head coach,...
Aba Selm, elite 2024 OL out of Kentucky, announces SEC commitment
Aba Selm has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-4 and 293-pound offensive tackle, who is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, hails from Independence, Kentucky (Simon Kenton). He committed to Kentucky over offers from Penn State, Illinois, Louisville and Missouri. Selm was on campus over the weekend for the Wildcats’ first junior day of the year, but he knew he was committing much earlier, he told CatsPause.
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles
It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
Kentucky’s remaining Quad 1 opportunities
As most of us already know, the Kentucky Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament resume is not very pretty right now. While they hold a 15-7 record, only one of those wins is a Quad 1 win, and one of the losses is a Quad 4 home loss. Also, just three other wins even fall in Quad 2. Being just seven games above .500 isn’t helping either, but the massive Tennessee road win last month is giving them juuuust enough to hold steady in the brackets, albeit in the First Four range of many bracketology projections.
Thursday Headlines: Bryce Hopkins Edition
It was a crazy night across the college basketball landscape last night with a major upset in the SEC as the Florida Gators easily knocked off the Tennessee Volunteers. It also featured a key matchup in the Big East, that included former Kentucky Wildcat, Bryce Hopkins. Hopkins has had a...
College Basketball Odds: Kentucky vs. Ole Miss prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/31/2023
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Ole Miss Rebels. Our college basketball odds series has our Kentucky Ole Miss prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kentucky Ole Miss. The Kentucky Wildcats have had a few familiar problems in recent seasons, problems which have remained true even though the differences in outcomes have been substantial. Let’s explain that point. Last season, Kentucky was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and was viewed as a national championship contender entering the NCAA Tournament. Yet, that Kentucky team shot 34.7 percent on 3-pointers for the full season. You saw in the stunning upset loss to 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s that Kentucky’s guards and wings were not reliable 3-point shooters. Saint Peter’s packed the paint against big man Oscar Tshiebwe and dared Kentucky’s supporting cast to hit 3-point shots. The Wildcats couldn’t do it — not enough to make a difference, not enough to outscore the Peacocks, who pulled off another 15-over-2 upset and electrified March Madness. Tshiebwe did not get a lot of post touches late in the game. John Calipari didn’t create a team or a set of circumstances which was conducive to helping his star big man … and that’s when Kentucky was a 2 seed.
Kermit Davis addresses Kentucky loss, Daeshun Ruffin's indefinite leave of absence
Without Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin, true freshmen Amaree Abram and TJ Caldwell rose to the occasion. Despite their best efforts, Ole Miss could not pull off the home upset, falling to Kentucky 75-66. According to head coach Kermit Davis, it came down to a certain stretch of the second...
Kentucky first to offer Northeast Guilford freshman Aaryn Tate
McLeansville, N.C. — Northeast Guilford High School freshman Aaryn Tate has reported an offer from the University of Kentucky. It is the first verbal offer for the class of 2026 athlete. Tate is listed at 5-foot-10. Tate shared the news to his Twitter account last night. Tate does not...
'Bennys & the Chris' is Kentucky's only option going forward
There comes a point during most sports seasons where coaches can accurately admit, ‘We are who we are.’. Despite the sour mood following Saturday’s 77-68 home loss to Kansas, the answer is not as simple as one might believe. The first glance is obvious, and not encouraging. Kentucky...
Cason Wallace out vs. Ole Miss due to injury
The Kentucky Wildcats have officially ruled out Cason Wallace tonight due to a lower extremity injury. The school also noted it's precautionary and Wallace is considered day-to-day. Hopefully, Wallace will be able to suit up Saturday vs. the Florida Gators. Getting through a college basketball season while staying healthy is...
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Keidron Smith impress at Reese’s Senior Bowl
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky football program has sent a number of players to the Reese’s Senior Bowl during head coach Mark Stoops’ tenure, and the tradition continues this week. Former Wildcats Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Keidron Smith are both in Mobile for the collegiate...
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
Spring-like temperatures possible for the first half of February
If you aren't a fan of the bitter cold, just give it a few days!. It's already been a warm start to the year with January sitting in the top 10 warmest January's on record. Louisville was the 4th warmest, and Lexington was the 2nd warmest on record. After a...
Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed 'vulgar'
After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed …. After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Signing Day. Signing Day. February 1: Free WIFI, missing Monkey’s,...
'Pressure just wasn't there': Kentucky lawmakers question energy companies about rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers had serious questions and concerns about the talk of possible rolling blackouts during the severe weather in December. So in Frankfort on Thursday, they asked several energy companies -- including LG&E -- about why it happened. LG&E warned customers about the potential blackouts when...
Hide The Family Heirlooms: ‘Pawn Stars’ Will Film A Show In Louisville
“Pawn Stars,” a popular History Channel reality show centered around some very large men behind a counter telling customers how cool and rare a family heirloom is, only to lowball them into oblivion because, “Hey, that’s the best best I can do,” is coming to Louisville.
Pothole season causing challenges for tow truck services in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — They’re something most drivers know well. Sometimes avoided, often unexpected and always feared: potholes. Winter weather has opened up countless gnarly potholes on Kentucky roads, and efforts to avoid them have led to challenges for towing companies. Non-Stop Towing and Recovery‘s Romeo McIntosh seems to...
Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies
Historian, author and educator Terry L. Birdwhistell died Sunday after a brief illness, according to a news release from the University of Kentucky where he had been dean of libraries and holder of the William T. Young Endowed Chair. Best known for his oral histories, Birdwhistell was 72. The release from UK goes on: “Being […] The post Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
