The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Ole Miss Rebels. Our college basketball odds series has our Kentucky Ole Miss prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kentucky Ole Miss. The Kentucky Wildcats have had a few familiar problems in recent seasons, problems which have remained true even though the differences in outcomes have been substantial. Let’s explain that point. Last season, Kentucky was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and was viewed as a national championship contender entering the NCAA Tournament. Yet, that Kentucky team shot 34.7 percent on 3-pointers for the full season. You saw in the stunning upset loss to 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s that Kentucky’s guards and wings were not reliable 3-point shooters. Saint Peter’s packed the paint against big man Oscar Tshiebwe and dared Kentucky’s supporting cast to hit 3-point shots. The Wildcats couldn’t do it — not enough to make a difference, not enough to outscore the Peacocks, who pulled off another 15-over-2 upset and electrified March Madness. Tshiebwe did not get a lot of post touches late in the game. John Calipari didn’t create a team or a set of circumstances which was conducive to helping his star big man … and that’s when Kentucky was a 2 seed.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO