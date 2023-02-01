Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 75-66 victory at Ole Miss

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., on Tuesday night. The unranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Rebels, 75-66.

Next up for Kentucky is a home game against Florida on Saturday night in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Antonio Reeves, 27

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 11

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 9

Steals: Oscar Tshiebwe, 3

Blocks: Adou Thiero, 1

Turnovers: Antonio Reeves, 4

Minutes: Oscar Tshiebwe, 38

Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 6-7

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2022-23 schedule.

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe drives to the basket against Mississippi during Tuesday’s game in Oxford, Miss. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Next game

Florida at Kentucky

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Florida 12-9 (5-3 SEC), Kentucky 15-7 (6-3)

Series: Kentucky leads 107-41

Last meeting: Kentucky won 71-63 on March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.

