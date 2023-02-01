Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 75-66 victory at Ole Miss
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., on Tuesday night. The unranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Rebels, 75-66.
Next up for Kentucky is a home game against Florida on Saturday night in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Antonio Reeves, 27
Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 11
Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 9
Steals: Oscar Tshiebwe, 3
Blocks: Adou Thiero, 1
Turnovers: Antonio Reeves, 4
Minutes: Oscar Tshiebwe, 38
Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 6-7
Next game
Florida at Kentucky
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Florida 12-9 (5-3 SEC), Kentucky 15-7 (6-3)
Series: Kentucky leads 107-41
Last meeting: Kentucky won 71-63 on March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
