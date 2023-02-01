Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Senate passes roughly $107 million increase for Iowa schools
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Senate voted Thursday to pass a 3% funding increase for public schools. That mean's Iowa schools will get roughly $107 million more, on top of the nearly $3.6 billion they already get from the state. What we need to do is work within...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate
First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
kiwaradio.com
Fine Proposed For Iowa Schools Violating ‘Divisive Concepts’ Law
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill, HF 5, introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did...
Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan
DES MOINES, Iowa — How much should Iowa lawmakers allocate in increased funding for public school students for the coming year? Originally, there were three different Republican proposals. But on Wednesday, that became two. Wednesday afternoon, Republicans on the senate education committee amended the original bill and approved a 3% funding increase, matching the proposed […]
‘Deeply disappointing’: Food Bank of Siouxland responds to SNAP bills in Iowa legislature
The Foodbank of Siouxland is coming out against two bills being considered in by Iowa lawmakers during the legislative session, saying it would make it more difficult for Iowans to access SNAP benefits.
impact601.com
Iowa governor signs private school bill
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law Jan. 24. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor’s top legislative priorities of the session. All public...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Senate committee changes education funding to include 3% increase
Republican state senators voted to advance a bill that would provide a 3% increase for public schools in Iowa. The Iowa Senate proposal earlier this session had been only 2% while the Iowa House had proposed that 3% increase. Governor Kim Reynolds said she wanted a 2.5% increase in her Condition of the State Address last month.
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
Daily Iowan
School choice becomes nationwide conservative priority
Iowa is one of the first GOP-led states in the U.S. to expand access to private K-12 education with state taxpayer funds after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law “school choice” legislation on Jan. 24. Iowa is the newest addition to a growing list of states that have...
who13.com
Iowa lawmakers consider limits on solar arrays on farmland
Iowa lawmakers consider limits on solar arrays on …. George Washington Carver Day at the Warren County …. Debra Taylor of the Warren County Historical Society talks about preserving the legacy of George Washington Carver, they've preserved a building he used to live in. Wednesday Weather Update. 2/1/23. Iowa honoring...
KCCI.com
Proposed plan would expand access to medical marijuana
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa House wants expand access to medical marijuana in the state. A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would allow Iowa dispensaries to provide different forms of oral, topical and inhalable cannabis. The bill would also increase the number of...
KCCI.com
Transportation committee votes to approve hands-free driving bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of Iowa state senators wants to restrict phone usage while driving. The transportation committee just voted Thursday morning to approve a hands-free driving bill. It restricts using a phone or any other electronic device while driving unless it's hands-free or voice-activated. Joann and...
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
KELOLAND TV
Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
mcknightsseniorliving.com
6 SNFs, ALFs placed in receivership in Iowa
In what appears to be a growing trend in long-term care closures in Iowa, four nursing facilities and two assisted living facilities have been placed in receivership with the state Department of Inspections and Appeals. “DIA’s most important duty is to ensure that every resident is safe,” Director Larry Johnson...
KCRG.com
Most Iowa residential property assessment values to rise in 2023
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to officials, a nationwide trend will see most residential properties increase in value in 2023. Property assessments will be mailed for the 2023 year in Linn County in the next couple of months. Local assessors say the state of Iowa will see the same thing.
Iowa Is The Only State That Calls This Food The Wrong Name
People in Iowa like to come up with their own terminology, phrases, and, on the occasion, language. Words like ope or the popular summer phrase "knee high by the 4th of July" can be heard coming out of the mouths of Iowans. Recently, one of my 4 sisters decided to...
dmcityview.com
How Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds could become president
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds insists a life in Washington is not for her. I believed her when she told me this near the shores of Black Hawk Lake in Lake View before the governor announced what became a successful re-election bid for Terrace Hill. At the time, speculation emerged, prior...
KCCI.com
Gov. Kim Reynolds approves money for Iowa Veterans Trust Fund
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund is getting $440,000 to take care of a backlog of grants to help local veterans. Gov. Kim Reynolds approved the money on Tuesday, which comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds. KCCI previously reported the fund ran out of its...
KCRG.com
Founder of Iowa nonprofit speaks publicly about deadly shooting for first time
Iowa lawmakers say proposed bill would add education transparency for parents. Lawmakers say a bill in the Iowa legislature would add transparency for parents in their children's education. Federal Reserve raises interest rates for 8th time in a row. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Federal Reserve has raised interest...
Comments / 0