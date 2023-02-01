Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Walmart Location Has Temporarily ClosedJoel EisenbergHolland, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never KnewTed RiversToledo, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Never a doubt: New Bremen breezes past Lima Bath
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. New Bremen did exactly that with a 78-30 win against Lima Bath on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, New Bremen faced off against Celina . For results, click here. Lima Bath took on Perry on January 24 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
Boys basketball: Lima Senior turns back Whitmer
Lima Senior reversed an 18-point loss earlier this season when it beat Toledo Whitmer 52-46 on Tuesday night at Senior High. The Spartans (12-5, 6-5 TRAC) led or were tied all but around a minute of the game against Whitmer (11-7, 9-2 TRAC). Lima Senior got a huge game from...
richlandsource.com
Delphos Jefferson outlasts Fort Jennings in topsy-turvy battle
Delphos Jefferson tipped and eventually toppled Fort Jennings 59-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Fort Jennings faced off on February 1, 2022 at Fort Jennings High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Pandora-Gilboa slips past Columbus Grove
Pandora-Gilboa eventually plied victory away from Columbus Grove 46-43 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Columbus Grove and Pandora-Gilboa played in a 40-37 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Delta prevails over West Unity Hilltop
Delta ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering West Unity Hilltop 69-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Delta and West Unity Hilltop squared off with February 1, 2022 at Delta High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Zoom: Castalia Margaretta leaves Old Fort in its wake
Castalia Margaretta earned its community's accolades after a 68-39 win over Old Fort at Castalia Margaretta High on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on January 27, Old Fort squared off with Lakeside Marblehead Danbury in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Ypsilanti JV basketball player attacked by spectator during game
A high school basketball game was abruptly brought to an end after a fan attacked a player on the court.
thevillagereporter.com
Former Swanton Wrestling Coach Charged For Incident At Tournament
Former Swanton Middle School wrestling coach Aaron Brown has been charged with Assault and Endangering Children. According to a police report provided by the Archbold Police Department, Mr. Brown was presented a summons on Friday, January 27th at 3:00 p.m. Both charges are listed as a Misdemeanor in the First...
Ottawa Hills senior Keymarion Gibson signs with Ferris State
Ottawa Hills senior running back Keymarion Gibson committed to and signed with Ferris State for football on Tuesday
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
tourcounsel.com
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
bgfalconmedia.com
Director of Public Safety announces new changes
Director of Public Safety Michael Campbell shared updates within the BGSU Police Department and other areas regarding campus safety. The BGSU Police Department has hired three new officers. One starts this Friday as he is already certified in the state of Ohio and the other two will be headed to the police academy on Feb. 13.
13abc.com
Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening its doors soon
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first black-owned barber college in the 419 is planning on opening its doors at the corner of Byrne rd and Glendale to students in the next month. Antwaun Turner, the founder of Toledo Barber College, says it all started as a small idea in his head and he’s proud to see how far it has come.
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Historic Church of St. Patrick
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks learns the history behind the Historic Church of St. Patrick in Toledo. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Ye Olde Durty Bird
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -If you’re looking for great food, fun, and atmosphere, look no further than Ye Olde Durty Bird. “My sister and I opened up Ye Olde Durty Bird in 2012,” explained co-owner Julie Ketterman. “It’s an old historical building, We’re right in the heart of downtown. Obviously, we’re right across from the Mud Hens.” The restaurant is known for it’s unique food creations and extensive menu. Ketterman says they have anything and everything to suit your food mood.
13abc.com
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
11 Investigates: Missteps plague hunt for 14-year-old's killer
PAULDING, Ohio — Editor's note: This is the second in a three-part series on the unsolved death of Nancy Eagleson. Also read part one and part three. When Nancy Eagleson was abducted on the night of Nov. 13, 1960, it was an unusual, and shocking, experience for the city of slightly more than 2,200 residents.
13abc.com
Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?
TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
Comments / 0