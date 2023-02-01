Read full article on original website
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
The Armory, Nike announce new partnership
The Armory in Washington Heights is referred to by many as the most famous indoor track complex. The iconic venue now has a new partnership and has been renamed The Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory. The Armory, Nike announce new partnership. The Armory in Washington Heights is...
NYC Restaurant Week: Seis Vecinos in the Bronx
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Restaurant week is still underway across the five boroughs, and Seis Vecinos another restaurant to check out. New York Living’s Rebecca Solomon visited Seis Vecinos in the Bronx on Thursday to share the inside scoop and more about the Latin American eatery. Watch the...
Single Mom Recounts Being Scammed at the 'Worst Hotel in Times Square'
It seems like this woman was an easy target.
Jackpot! LOTTO ticket worth $18.4 million sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first day of February was very lucky for a lottery player in Manhattan. Someone bought a jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday LOTTO drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket, worth a whopping $18.4 million, was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. Monday’s winning numbers were […]
Two new beaches are coming to New York City, with one of them opening up for Summer 2023. Manhattan's first beach will be along the Hudson River, just north of West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District. The Hudson River Park Trust said the space will open this summer and will include a 14,000-foot stretch of sand along the Gansevoort Peninsula.
NYC show ‘Langston and Beethoven: Black and Proud’
Works from poet Langston Hughes and composer Ludwig van Beethoven will take center stage in a show at Lincoln Center in honor of Black History Month. NYC show ‘Langston and Beethoven: Black and Proud’. Works from poet Langston Hughes and composer Ludwig van Beethoven will take center stage in...
Groundhog Day 2023: Staten Island Chuck predicts early spring, breaking with Punxsutawney Phil
Staten Island Chuck predicted an early spring Thursday morning, breaking from the forecast of his more prominent prognosticating groundhog counterpart, Punxsutawney Phil. Groundhog Day 2023: Staten Island Chuck predicts …. Staten Island Chuck predicted an early spring Thursday morning, breaking from the forecast of his more prominent prognosticating groundhog counterpart,...
North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years
A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City
Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
Two of the Biggest Names in NYC Slice Shops Are Opening West Village Pizzerias
It’s always the summer of the slice here in New York City, but in the West Village, it’s looking especially so. Mama’s Too and L’Industrie, two of the biggest names in NYC slice shops, are heading for the West Village this year. Mama’s Too owner Frank Tuttolomondo says his pizzeria will launch at 323-325 Bleecker, near Christopher Street, while L’Industrie’s Massimo Laveglia says he’d prefer to remain tight-lipped about his address, but that its “very, very close” to Mama’s Too West Village. Both are targeting a summer 2023 launch.
Sale of Landmark Hotel in New York City's East Side Closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
Migrants snub new, free NYC digs for sidewalks even after personal tour by Adams aide
A group of migrants fueled by griping so-called advocates turned up their noses at free new lodging in Brooklyn on Tuesday — even after a personal tour of the site by the city’s immigration chief. The single men said they would rather sleep in the cold on the sidewalk outside Manhattan’s three-star Watson Hotel, where they were booted over the weekend to make room for families, than stay at the freshly opened Cruise Terminal housing center in Red Hook. “All the beds are together, the showers are out of the building … there’s no privacy,” one of the men, who only gave...
Harlem waterfront to get new tourist attractions
The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. Child killed in hit-and-run crash in Newark: sources. A child was killed...
Beyonce ticket demand 800% higher than tickets available: Ticketmaster
For Beyonce’s upcoming “Renaissance” World Tour, Ticketmaster announced there would be: Staggered ticket sales Utilizing its “Verified Fan” technology to avoid bots and issuing access codes to purchase tickets by lottery. Registration time windows will vary by location. Beyonce ticket demand 800% higher than tickets...
State proposal would allow NYC to lower its speed limits
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York’s efforts to slow down lead-footed drivers continue with new legislation that would allow New York City to further reduce its speed limits. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled New York’s FY 2024 Executive Budget proposal, which included legislation that, if passed, would allow New York City to lower existing speed limits below the currently mandated minimum of 25 miles per hour, or 15 miles per hour in school zones.
Congestion pricing advocates to hold Manhattan rally
The push to implement congestion pricing in New York is heating up again, with transit advocates set to rally in favor of the plan Thursday morning near the foot of the George Washington Bridge. Congestion pricing advocates to hold Manhattan rally. The push to implement congestion pricing in New York...
Some snow possible, bitter cold to end the week
While the region has been without measurable since March of last year, the streak may break; temperatures may be cold enough for snow to stick, even if it would just be a dusting or so. We are looking at frigid temperatures to close out the week. Some snow possible, bitter...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its February application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
