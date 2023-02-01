Read full article on original website
Chillicothe Unioto rides to cruise-control win over Greenfield McClain
Chillicothe Unioto ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Greenfield McClain 57-22 on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 27, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Williamsport Westfall . Click here for a recap. Greenfield McClain took on Jackson on January 25 at Jackson High School. For more, click here.
Top Columbus City League basketball teams face off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The two boys basketball teams with the best record in the Columbus City League face off Friday night when Africentric hosts South as the Nubians look to finish with a perfect conference record for the first time in school history. Africentric has already clinched a spot in the CCL title game […]
Powerhouse performance: New Lexington roars to big win over Zanesville Maysville
New Lexington's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Zanesville Maysville 67-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. New Lexington moved in front of Zanesville Maysville 19-6 to begin the second quarter.
Wheelersburg mauls Oak Hill in strong effort
Wheelersburg scored early and often to roll over Oak Hill 64-44 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Wheelersburg and Oak Hill faced off on February 1, 2022 at Oak Hill High School. For more, click here.
Zanesville Maysville delivers smashing punch to stump Duncan Falls Philo
Zanesville Maysville delivered all the smoke to disorient Duncan Falls Philo and flew away with a 78-41 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Zanesville Maysville opened with a 24-12 advantage over Duncan Falls Philo through the first quarter.
Johnstown Northridge earns solid win over Granville
Johnstown Northridge knocked off Granville 44-34 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Granville and Johnstown Northridge played in a 39-36 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
McDermott Northwest delivers heart-wrenching defeat to South Webster
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win McDermott Northwest chalked up in tripping South Webster 57-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, South Webster and McDermott Northwest squared off with February 1, 2022 at McDermott Northwest High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Heath rides the rough off Newark Licking Valley
Heath trucked Newark Licking Valley on the road to a 44-31 victory on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Heath and Newark Licking Valley faced off on January 25, 2022 at Heath High School. For more, click here.
Jackson works extra shift to take care of Pomeroy Meigs in OT classic
Jackson topped Pomeroy Meigs in a 39-37 overtime thriller at Pomeroy Meigs High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Jackson and Pomeroy Meigs played in a 60-42 game on February 3, 2021. For results, click here.
Sweating it out: Columbus St. Francis DeSales edges Grove City
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Columbus St. Francis DeSales nipped Grove City 48-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. The last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and Grove City played in a 72-50 game on January 30, 2021. For results, click here.
Pataskala Licking Heights' convoy passes Utica
Saddled up and ready to go, Pataskala Licking Heights spurred past Utica 63-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 1. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica faced off on January 25, 2022 at Utica High School. For a full recap, click here.
Bent but not broken: Lancaster Fisher Catholic weathers scare to dispatch Sugar Grove Berne Union
Lancaster Fisher Catholic eventually plied victory away from Sugar Grove Berne Union 34-27 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Sugar Grove Berne Union and Lancaster Fisher Catholic squared off with January 13, 2022 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Seaman North Adams dodges a bullet in win over Peebles
Seaman North Adams posted a narrow 55-52 win over Peebles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Seaman North Adams and Peebles played in a 58-40 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.
Buckeyes Make the Cut for Star In-State RB Marshall
Updating information about top 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes recruiting targets daily
James Laurinaitis discusses why he came back to coach at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State All-American linebacker James Laurinaitis spoke with the media Tuesday about why he came back to his alma mater as a defensive graduate assistant for the upcoming 2023 season. Laurinaitis spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame, which is coached by his former Buckeye teammate […]
Storm warning: Upper Arlington unleashes full fury on Galloway Westland
Upper Arlington recorded a big victory over Galloway Westland 75-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 17, Galloway Westland faced off against Dublin Scioto . Click here for a recap. Upper Arlington took on Marysville on January 21 at Upper Arlington High School. For results, click here.
Ohio 2025 LB Dante McClellan is Rising on Ohio State's Radar and 4-star 2025 RB Gideon Davidson Will Camp with OSU This Summer
A fast-rising defensive prospect in Ohio in the 2025 class is quickly appearing on Ohio State’s radar. Canton prospect Dante McClellan has received interest from both safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as both a linebacker and a safety, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect has the skillset to do both.
Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change
New Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will call plays, but only for a limited time. After that, it’s yet to be determined who will do that for the Buckeyes next season. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline, a prolific recruiter, from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator following the departure of former offensive Read more... The post Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio
UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
Statues stolen from Our Lady of Fatima Shrine
HAVERHILL, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Lady of Fatima Shrine is a place of peace and serenity for all who choose to visit. It has been located along old Route 52 since the early 1950s and cared for by Catholics in southern Ohio for decades. “It’s a place of prayer. It’s...
