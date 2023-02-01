ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Chillicothe Unioto rides to cruise-control win over Greenfield McClain

Chillicothe Unioto ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Greenfield McClain 57-22 on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 27, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Williamsport Westfall . Click here for a recap. Greenfield McClain took on Jackson on January 25 at Jackson High School. For more, click here.
GREENFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Top Columbus City League basketball teams face off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The two boys basketball teams with the best record in the Columbus City League face off Friday night when Africentric hosts South as the Nubians look to finish with a perfect conference record for the first time in school history. Africentric has already clinched a spot in the CCL title game […]
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Wheelersburg mauls Oak Hill in strong effort

Wheelersburg scored early and often to roll over Oak Hill 64-44 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Wheelersburg and Oak Hill faced off on February 1, 2022 at Oak Hill High School. For more, click here.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Johnstown Northridge earns solid win over Granville

Johnstown Northridge knocked off Granville 44-34 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Granville and Johnstown Northridge played in a 39-36 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Heath rides the rough off Newark Licking Valley

Heath trucked Newark Licking Valley on the road to a 44-31 victory on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Heath and Newark Licking Valley faced off on January 25, 2022 at Heath High School. For more, click here.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Sweating it out: Columbus St. Francis DeSales edges Grove City

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Columbus St. Francis DeSales nipped Grove City 48-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. The last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and Grove City played in a 72-50 game on January 30, 2021. For results, click here.
GROVE CITY, OH
richlandsource.com

Pataskala Licking Heights' convoy passes Utica

Saddled up and ready to go, Pataskala Licking Heights spurred past Utica 63-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 1. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica faced off on January 25, 2022 at Utica High School. For a full recap, click here.
UTICA, OH
richlandsource.com

Storm warning: Upper Arlington unleashes full fury on Galloway Westland

Upper Arlington recorded a big victory over Galloway Westland 75-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 17, Galloway Westland faced off against Dublin Scioto . Click here for a recap. Upper Arlington took on Marysville on January 21 at Upper Arlington High School. For results, click here.
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio 2025 LB Dante McClellan is Rising on Ohio State's Radar and 4-star 2025 RB Gideon Davidson Will Camp with OSU This Summer

A fast-rising defensive prospect in Ohio in the 2025 class is quickly appearing on Ohio State’s radar. Canton prospect Dante McClellan has received interest from both safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as both a linebacker and a safety, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect has the skillset to do both.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change

New Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will call plays, but only for a limited time. After that, it’s yet to be determined who will do that for the Buckeyes next season. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline, a prolific recruiter, from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator following the departure of former offensive Read more... The post Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio

UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Statues stolen from Our Lady of Fatima Shrine

HAVERHILL, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Lady of Fatima Shrine is a place of peace and serenity for all who choose to visit. It has been located along old Route 52 since the early 1950s and cared for by Catholics in southern Ohio for decades. “It’s a place of prayer. It’s...
IRONTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy