Beloit College's late comeback falls point short against Ripon

BELOIT—Beloit College’s men’s basketball team put together a tremendous late comeback, but Ripon’s Jaylon Mahone blocked a put-back attempt by Semaj Roy just before the buzzer and the visitors hung on for a 60-59 victory Tuesday night at Flood Arena.

The Buccaneers trailed by 11 when Azeez Ganiyu buried a 3-pointer with 3:23 left in the game to make it 58-50.

Ryan Nixon also hit a 3-pointer to close the gap to 58-53 with 2:25 left. After Ganiyu’s steal and two misses and two offensive rebounds by the Bucs, Roy was fouled. His two free throws cut it to 58-55 with 1:42 left.

Caden Anderson was next with a steal and a layup by Nixon drew the Bucs within a point at 58-57 with 1:18 remaining.

Ryan Steffers converted a jumpshot with 49 seconds to give Ripon a 60-57 lead, but 15 seconds later, Beloit’s Michael Myles scored on a layup to cut it back to 60-59.

Ripon turned the ball over one last time with six seconds left. Nixon missed a 3-point try with two seconds left and Roy was denied by Mahone after grabbing the rebound.

Nixon hit 7-of-10 shots, including 3-4 on treys to lead the Bucs with 19 points. Roy had 14 points and Ganiyu eight.

The Bucs had trailed 34-24 at the half.

• WOMEN: RIPON 82, BELOIT 68: Beloit hung with MWC power Ripon through the first half, even leading in the first quarter. The Red Hawks then built a 59-37 lead after three quarters and despite a big 31-point fourth quarter by the Bucs, it wasn’t enough..

Skyylar Brescia had a huge game for Ripon with 29 points and 16 rebounds. Bella Opelt added 13 and Alison Leslie chipped in 12 for the winners, who were 27-of-32 at the free-throw line.

Ripon also enjoyed a huge advantage on the glass where they pulled down 45 rebounds compared to Beloit’s 23.

The Bucs had two players score in double figures: Hannah Welte with 18 and Elizabeth Kalk with 13. T’Aira Boyance and Addyson Ciochon each scored nine points..

Beloit also had a productive night at the free-throw line, converting 23-of-29.

With the win, Ripon improved to 14-6 overall and 10-1 in MWC action. Beloit slipped to 7-14 and 3-9.

RIPON 60, BELOIT 59

Rion…34 26 — 60

Beloit..24 35 — 59

RIPON (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Steffes 6-11 0-0 15, Jorgensen 1-5 1-1 3, Tackmier 4-8 4-5 14, Devalk 1-2 2-2 4, Mahone 4-12 4-4 12, Thies 1-2 0-0 2, Galati 0-2 0-0 0, Brady 0-1 0-2 0, Cunningham 1-2 2-2 4, Theune 2-4 1-2 6. Totals: 20-49 14-18 60.

BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Rusch 1-3 1-2 3, Schuefield 0-2 0-0 0, Jenny 2-7 0-0 4, Friedrich 0-1 0-1 0, Ganiyu 3-10 1-3 8, Anderson 2-6 0-0 6, Nixon 7-10 2-3 19, Lottig 0-2 0-0 0, Myles 2-3 0-0 5, Roy 5-12 2-4 14. Totals: 22-56 6-12 59.

3-pointers: RC 6-21 (Steffes 3-5, Jorgensen 0-3, Tackmeier 2-3, Mahone 0-5, Galati 0-2, Brady 0-1, Theune 1-2), BC 9-29 (Rusch 0-2, Jenny 0-3, Friedrich 0-1, Ganiyu 1-4, Anderson 2-6, Nixon 3-4, Lottig 0-2, Myles 1-2, Roy 2-5). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: RC 11, BC 14.

RIPON 82, BELOIT 68

Ripon..19 16 24 23 — 82

Beloit..16 11 10 31 — 68

RIPON (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Brescia 10-15 9-12 29, Opelt 2-5 8-8 13, Leslie 5-9 1-2 12, Fall 2-7 4-4 8, Jensen 1-6 3-4 5, Solano 1-3 2-2 5, Payne 2-3 0-0 4, Walters 1-3 0-0 2, Mollen 1-1 0-0 2, Pittenber 1-2 0-0 2, Hartmann 0-5 0-0 0. Totals: 26-59 27-32 82.

BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Welte 5-12, 6-7 18, Kalk 5-12 3-6 13, Buoyancy 3-7 3-3 9, Ciochon 2-6 5-6 9, Young 0-4 2-2 2, Thompson 3-5 3-3 9, Bayo 2-7 1-2 5, Estrada 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 21-54 23-29 68.

3-pointers: RC 3-12 (Opelt 1-2, Leslie 1-4, Fall 0-2, Solano 1-2, Payne 0-1, Walters 0-1), BC 3-12 (Welte 2-6, Kalk 0-3, Ciochon 0-2, Estrada 1-1). Fouled out: Fall, Welte. Total fouls: RC 25, BC 24.