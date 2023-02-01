Read full article on original website
Metro News
Senate sends 4 bills to House of Delegates in Monday’s floor session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate sailed through a series of bills on Monday, passing them all unanimously with no debate – including a school protection bill and one to put a framed copy of the U.S. motto in every government building. All bills head to the House...
CROWN Act and Juneteenth bill pass Minnesota Senate
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate passed the CROWN Act with a 45-19 vote on Thursday, along with a bill that would recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. The CROWN Act, also known as H.F. 37, prohibits discrimination based on natural hair in the workplace and in schools. The act would update the Minnesota Human Rights Act to include hair discrimination as racial discrimination.
Senate Bill 2150 revising abortion laws passes
Myrdal says the bill helps to clear up language between the state's trigger ban and the "heartbeat bill" -- since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion last year.
Questions remain about Arkansas Senate Bill 43
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The cold weather didn't stop state representatives from meeting at the Capitol on Wednesday— and Senate Bill 43 passed through a House Committee with a new amendment. Though there are still lots of questions about what the bill is trying to do. “We're trying...
NBCMontana
Senate Committee hears 2 bills that would modify election laws
HELENA, Mont. — The subject of elections continues to be a hot topic in Helena. In the Senate State Administration Committee, a pair of bills that would modify Montana elections had hearings on Wednesday. Senate Bill 190 would expand the situations where races go to recounts. Under the proposed...
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
Metro News
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills
One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
Virginia Senate passed two gun control bills
Virginia senators passed two gun control bills that impose new restrictions on guns. However, the bill will have to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates. Virginia Senate voted 22-17 along party lines to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns, homemade firearms without serial numbers typically assembled using 3D printers.
Minnesota Senate poised to pass bill that would ban discrimination based on hairstyle
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) -- The Minnesota Senate on Thursday will vote on whether to pass the Crown Act, which would ban discrimination on the basis of hairstyle.Lawmakers and community leaders at the capitol say it's needed to protect those choosing to wear natural hair styles like afros and braids. In 2020, the Minnesota House passed the Crown Act, but it went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.Vachel Hudson, who works for the Twin Cities Urban League, told WCCO she has experienced the issue first-hand."My first job was as a salesman. I was told I would look much cleaner, much nicer if I cut my hair," he said. Minnesota is not alone in pushing this. At least 14 other states have passed anti-hair discrimination laws.If the Senate passes it on Thursday, it would move to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature into law.
Rep. Karen Kwan elected to replace Sen. Mayne in Utah Senate
As a new legislative session has begun, Rep. Karen Kwan has moved to another chamber.
Kansas Democrat introduces Senate bill making clergy mandatory reporters of suspected abuse
Baldwin City Sen. Tom Holland introduced a bill requiring Kansas ministers and clergy to be mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse or neglect. The post Kansas Democrat introduces Senate bill making clergy mandatory reporters of suspected abuse appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita Eagle
KS lawmaker wants to criminalize drag shows if children present, restrict gender affirming care
A Shawnee Republican wants Kansas to criminalize drag performances with children in the audience. Amid a rash of anti-LGBTQ legislation nationwide, state Sen. Mike Thompson introduced a bill Tuesday that would classify drag performances as promoting obscenity to minors. Drag shows performed in front of children would be a misdemeanor on the first offense and felony on subsequent offenses.
Minnesota Senate passes abortion bill opponents call 'most extreme' in nation
The Minnesota Senate passed the PRO Act early Saturday morning, legislation that supporters say protects the right to abortion and opponents say is an "extreme" measure permitting late-term abortion.
Petersburg casino referendum bill passed by Senate committee but with a wage-guarantee caveat
RICHMOND — Petersburg's casino dreams moved another step closer to reality Wednesday despite a surprise amendment by a Senate committee member to add a required wage rate that the city's casino developer must pay its employees if the project gets approved by Petersburg voters. The Senate General Laws & Technology Committee voted...
Iowa Senate Bill Requiring Newborns To Be Tested For Drugs Fails
(Des Moines) An Iowa Senate Judiciary subcommittee stopped a bill requiring hospitals to test all newborn babies for illegal drugs. The measure would test blood from the umbilical cord. If the sample tests positive, the mother could be charged with child endangerment. The subcommittee decided to postpone the bill indefinitely.
them.us
Virginia Legislature Kills Six Proposed Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills
If the sun feels a little brighter on your skin today, it might be because six anti-transgender bills have now been unceremoniously defeated in the Virginia legislature. In a series of votes Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education Committee killed several bills that would have restricted gender-affirming health care in the state and prohibited trans students from participating in school sports leagues matching their gender.
KIMT
New sports betting bill lands in the Minnesota senate
MINNESOTA-Legalized sports betting is getting another go at the Minnesota capitol after Winona State Sen. Jeremey Miller put forward new legislation on the topic on Tuesday. KIMT spoke with Miller on Wednesday to see what the bill entails. Miller said the bill would make on-site sports betting legal at Tribe's...
This week at the Virginia Capitol: GOP’s trans sports ban
House Republicans are advancing a ban on transgender girls and women competing in K-12 women’s sports. Why it matters: The legislation is part of a nationwide push in the GOP to roll back transgender rights. What’s happening: The Virginia bill cleared its first subcommittee on a party-line vote earlier...
