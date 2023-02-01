ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metro News

Senate sends 4 bills to House of Delegates in Monday’s floor session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate sailed through a series of bills on Monday, passing them all unanimously with no debate – including a school protection bill and one to put a framed copy of the U.S. motto in every government building. All bills head to the House...
KARE 11

CROWN Act and Juneteenth bill pass Minnesota Senate

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate passed the CROWN Act with a 45-19 vote on Thursday, along with a bill that would recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. The CROWN Act, also known as H.F. 37, prohibits discrimination based on natural hair in the workplace and in schools. The act would update the Minnesota Human Rights Act to include hair discrimination as racial discrimination.
MINNESOTA STATE
THV11

Questions remain about Arkansas Senate Bill 43

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The cold weather didn't stop state representatives from meeting at the Capitol on Wednesday— and Senate Bill 43 passed through a House Committee with a new amendment. Though there are still lots of questions about what the bill is trying to do. “We're trying...
ARKANSAS STATE
NBCMontana

Senate Committee hears 2 bills that would modify election laws

HELENA, Mont. — The subject of elections continues to be a hot topic in Helena. In the Senate State Administration Committee, a pair of bills that would modify Montana elections had hearings on Wednesday. Senate Bill 190 would expand the situations where races go to recounts. Under the proposed...
MONTANA STATE
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills

One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
GEORGIA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia Senate passed two gun control bills

Virginia senators passed two gun control bills that impose new restrictions on guns. However, the bill will have to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates. Virginia Senate voted 22-17 along party lines to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns, homemade firearms without serial numbers typically assembled using 3D printers.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Senate poised to pass bill that would ban discrimination based on hairstyle

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) -- The Minnesota Senate on Thursday will vote on whether to pass the Crown Act, which would ban discrimination on the basis of hairstyle.Lawmakers and community leaders at the capitol say it's needed to protect those choosing to wear natural hair styles like afros and braids. In 2020, the Minnesota House passed the Crown Act, but it went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.Vachel Hudson, who works for the Twin Cities Urban League, told WCCO she has experienced the issue first-hand."My first job was as a salesman. I was told I would look much cleaner, much nicer if I cut my hair," he said. Minnesota is not alone in pushing this. At least 14 other states have passed anti-hair discrimination laws.If the Senate passes it on Thursday, it would move to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature into law.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wichita Eagle

KS lawmaker wants to criminalize drag shows if children present, restrict gender affirming care

A Shawnee Republican wants Kansas to criminalize drag performances with children in the audience. Amid a rash of anti-LGBTQ legislation nationwide, state Sen. Mike Thompson introduced a bill Tuesday that would classify drag performances as promoting obscenity to minors. Drag shows performed in front of children would be a misdemeanor on the first offense and felony on subsequent offenses.
KANSAS STATE
them.us

Virginia Legislature Kills Six Proposed Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills

If the sun feels a little brighter on your skin today, it might be because six anti-transgender bills have now been unceremoniously defeated in the Virginia legislature. In a series of votes Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education Committee killed several bills that would have restricted gender-affirming health care in the state and prohibited trans students from participating in school sports leagues matching their gender.
VIRGINIA STATE
KIMT

New sports betting bill lands in the Minnesota senate

MINNESOTA-Legalized sports betting is getting another go at the Minnesota capitol after Winona State Sen. Jeremey Miller put forward new legislation on the topic on Tuesday. KIMT spoke with Miller on Wednesday to see what the bill entails. Miller said the bill would make on-site sports betting legal at Tribe's...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

This week at the Virginia Capitol: GOP’s trans sports ban

House Republicans are advancing a ban on transgender girls and women competing in K-12 women’s sports. Why it matters: The legislation is part of a nationwide push in the GOP to roll back transgender rights. What’s happening: The Virginia bill cleared its first subcommittee on a party-line vote earlier...
VIRGINIA STATE

