CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mark another one for Maple Heights. The Mustangs, under first-year coach Anthony Burns, ran up their winning streak to 13 straight with Tuesday night’s 63-57 Lake Erie League victory against Lorain. Maple (14-4), which is ranked 13th in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25, has not lost since it traveled to Lorain in mid-December.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When coaches file their votes this weekend to determine seeding for the OHSAA boys basketball district tournaments, the results will be anyone’s guess. Even St. Edward’s Eric Flannery, whose team has established itself as the top-ranked team in the cleveland.com Top 25, had reservations about just how good his team could be earlier this season.
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Students from Fairhaven School and Newton Falls gathered Thursday morning for a day full of basketball. Both Newton Falls boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Fairhaven School in Niles. The players started the day by reading to Fairhaven preschoolers. Then, they took on the...
Aurora 61, Streetsboro 59 (2 OT) AURORA 61, STREETSBORO 59 (2OT) AURORA: Greenwood 10-5-27, Pannetti 5-1-11, Liepins 2-2-7, Habbyshaw 2-0-4, Anzells 2-2-7, Lukasik 1-0-2, Czerwinski 1-0-3. Totals 23-10-61. STREETSBORO: Ivory 5-2-13, Benjamin 2-3-7, Bre. Nobles 2-2-6, Batten 5-3-16, Gula 4-2-12, Berry 2-0-5. Totals 20-12-59. Aurora - 16 - 10 -...
