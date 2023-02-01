Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in VermontEast Coast TravelerBurlington, VT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in VermontEast Coast TravelerBrattleboro, VT
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Related
iBerkshires.com
Drury Boys Win at Lee
LEE, Mass. -- Louis Guillotte and Amont David each recorded a double-double Wednesday to lead the Drury boys basketball team to a 70-48 win over Lee. Guillotte scored 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. David was right behind him with 18 points and 12 boards. Steven Cornell, Darien Vidal...
iBerkshires.com
Lesure Leads Hoosac Valley Past Monson
MONSON, Mass. – Ashlyn Lesure scored 15 points Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team to a 47-40 win over Monson. Taylor Garabedian scored 14, and Gabby Billetz scored 10 for the Hurricanes. Billetz scored five points, including 3-for-4 shooting at the foul line, in the fourth...
iBerkshires.com
Duggan Boys Again Edge McCann Tech
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Eli Roman scored 22 points Tuesday to lead the Duggan Academy boys basketball team to a 55-50 win over McCann Tech. Jacob Howland scored a game-high 32 for the Hornets, who battled back from an 11-point first-quarter deficit to tie the game at half-time. Duggan pulled back...
iBerkshires.com
Hudson's 18 Lift Taconic to Road Win
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Alex Hudson scored 18 points Thursday to lead the Taconic girls basketball team to a 44-29 win over West Springfield. Hudson knocked down five 3-pointers, including four triples in the first half. Brenna McNeice scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and passed out three assists.
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Icers Edge Amherst
PTTSFIELD, Mass. -- Brayden Bishop and Roshan Warriar each scored a goal Wednesday as the Taconic hockey team beat Amherst, 2-1, at the Boys and Girls Club. The Thunder improved to 6-3 with the win. Taconic has a rematch with the Hurricanes on Monday in Amherst.
iBerkshires.com
Guillotte, David Lead Drury Past Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. -- Louis Guillotte scored 29 points Monday to lead the Drury boys basketball team in a 67-64 win over Greenfield. Guillotte and Amont David each notched a double-double as the Blue Devils won their second straight. Guillotte pulled down 11 rebounds to go with his offense. David finished...
iBerkshires.com
County Nordic League Competes at Mount Greylock
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock boys cross country ski team Wednesday placed eight racers in the top 10 to dominate its first home race of the year. The Mounties’ girls also earned a first-place finish after joining the boys in sweeping the top-three podium spots. In the...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Men's, Women's Basketball Win
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Zaylee Ramos scored 21 points Wednesday to lead the MCLA women's basketball team to a 66-53 win over Fitchburg State as the Trailblazers earned their first MASCAC win of the season. Hailey Peabody had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for MCLA (4-6, 1-7),...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Boys Basketball Sets 10th Annual Military Appreciation Night
The Lenox Millionaires Boys basketball team will be honoring our military personnel at our home game versus the Lee High Wildcats on Monday February 6th, 2023 beginning with the Junior Varsity game at 5:30pm. Any veteran or active member of our military will be our guest on this evening. The Lenox VFW will be presenting our colors. Please come and join us as we honor our heroes.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Youth Basketball to Unveil Mural at Armory on Saturday
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Anyone who has attended a basketball game at the Armory knows that the facility's limited spectator areas can get crowded pretty fast. But a handful of outstanding fans now have a permanent seat to watch the action. On Saturday at noon, North Adams Youth Basketball...
iBerkshires.com
New Lebanon Seniors Go Out with Dual Win
NEW LEBANON, N.Y. – Alex Sotek won two events in her last home meet for the New Lebanon/Berlin swim team Tuesday as it beat Hudson, 73-17, in a coed meet. Sotek won the 100-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 4.63 seconds and took an uncontested win in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall in 1:03.69.
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Green Living Seminar Presents 'Doughnut Economics'
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Della Duncan, economist, Host of the "Upstream Podcast," and Co-Founder of the California Doughnut Economics Coalition, will give a talk titled "Doughnut Economics" at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the MCLA Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation, Room 121. The presenter will attend...
iBerkshires.com
St. Stans Quarter 2 Honor Roll
ADAMS, Mass. — St. Stanislaus Kostka School in Adams has announced its Honor Roll for the second marking period of the 2022-2023 academic year. A student merits High Honors for an average of 93 or higher. A student merits Honors for an average between 85 and 92.9. 8th Grade.
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art Virtual Talk With Furniture Designer
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 pm, the Clark Art Institute hosts a virtual talk with acclaimed furniture designer Jomo Tariku. Tariku will discusses his design process and his relationship to the history of design, including the use of drawing like those by eighteenth-century designers as seen in the "Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century French Drawings" from the Bibliothèque nationale de France exhibition, on view through March 12.
iBerkshires.com
BHS Alters Days and Hours for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In the wake of a significant reduction in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, Berkshire Health Systems has adjusted its availability for its vaccine centers in Pittsfield and North Adams. Effective on Monday, Feb. 6, COVID vaccination will be available only two days per week in Pittsfield...
iBerkshires.com
BCC '40 Under Forty' Awards to Resume Spring Schedule
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announced it will host its 40 Under Forty awards in March 2024. The hiatus in 2023 will allow the event to get back on track after its annual springtime schedule was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last two years, the...
iBerkshires.com
BArT Educator Named Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction
ADAMS, Mass. — Alex Chautin, an English Language Arts teacher at Berkshire Arts & Technology (BArT) Charter Public School was recently selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). Chautin was nominated by a student for outstanding dedication and commitment...
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art Hosts Concert By Bill Nace and Matt Krefting
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — In partnership with North Adams-based Belltower Records, the Clark Art Institute hosts a concert by Bill Nace and Matt Krefting on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 pm. Nace and Krefting bring their experimental sounds to the Clark on the heels of their new LP release "The...
iBerkshires.com
Clark Presents Lecture on Artistic Concepts related to Trees
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 pm, the Clark Art Institute's Research and Academic Program hosts a talk by Research and Academic Program Fellow Jonathan Flatley on artistic concepts related to liking trees. The talk takes place in the Clark's auditorium and is free and open to the public.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Panel Supports GE Funds for Optics Company
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Electro Magnetic Applications Inc. may get a quarter-million-dollar boost from the city for the development of a characterization testing chamber. On Monday, the Community and Economic Development subcommittee supported a $250,000 allocation of GE economic development funds for the tech company. "We all know how important...
Comments / 0