continentalenews.com
OHSAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf District Draw Results
Coaches already knew what their seeding would be before the OSHAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf seeding meeting thanks to the use of Martin RPI for seeding. #1 seed at OG was Leipsic, #2 Kalida, #3 Columbus Grove, and #4 Cory Rawson. They all took byes to the Sectional Final. The other bye was assigned to #11 Pandora Gilboa. Continental ended up as 1 of 3 teams with a 3-16 record and was awarded the #10 seed. #9 Fort Jennings and #11 Pandora Gilboa were the other teams with 3-16 records. Continental will face #8 Delphos St Johns in a Bluffton University Sectional Semifinal. The winner of that game will take on #1 Leipsic. Sectional games are held at Bluffton University and Van Wert High School. The winner of the OG District will face the winner of the Fostoria District at an Elida Regional Semifinal on March 1.
Boys basketball: Lima Senior turns back Whitmer
Lima Senior reversed an 18-point loss earlier this season when it beat Toledo Whitmer 52-46 on Tuesday night at Senior High. The Spartans (12-5, 6-5 TRAC) led or were tied all but around a minute of the game against Whitmer (11-7, 9-2 TRAC). Lima Senior got a huge game from...
richlandsource.com
Delta prevails over West Unity Hilltop
Delta ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering West Unity Hilltop 69-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Delta and West Unity Hilltop squared off with February 1, 2022 at Delta High School last season. For more, click here.
Transfer Portal Target Commits To Rival
Michigan has been killing it on the transfer portal this offseason but just missed on a key target that would've really shored up the defense next fall.
13abc.com
Former Swanton wrestling coach accused of choking wrestler facing criminal charges
ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Swanton wrestling coach is now facing criminal charges after an incident involving the coach and a wrestler that occurred at a tournament in January. According to the Archbold Police Department, Aaron Brown is being charged with one count of assault and one count of...
tourcounsel.com
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
13abc.com
Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening its doors soon
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first black-owned barber college in the 419 is planning on opening its doors at the corner of Byrne rd and Glendale to students in the next month. Antwaun Turner, the founder of Toledo Barber College, says it all started as a small idea in his head and he’s proud to see how far it has come.
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Schools Honor Distinguished Alumni For 2022
INDUCTEES … Ben Gombash (left) and Linda (Novak) Chambers (right) stand following their introductions at the luncheon. They stand holding their plaques that will be put into the Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Swanton School District congratulated their new inductees on Friday,...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Ye Olde Durty Bird
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -If you’re looking for great food, fun, and atmosphere, look no further than Ye Olde Durty Bird. “My sister and I opened up Ye Olde Durty Bird in 2012,” explained co-owner Julie Ketterman. “It’s an old historical building, We’re right in the heart of downtown. Obviously, we’re right across from the Mud Hens.” The restaurant is known for it’s unique food creations and extensive menu. Ketterman says they have anything and everything to suit your food mood.
Semi crash closes I-75 northbound in Toledo Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Northbound I-75 between Wales Road and Miami Street closed Wednesday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi-trailer. An ODOT spokesperson said a semi hit the crash attenuator at the Miami exit and spilled diesel fuel for about 300 feet, which required additional cleanup. The attenuator was replaced, the truck was hauled away, and the spokesperson said traffic should be moving again by 4:30 p.m.
Zillow ranks Bowling Green third-most popular college town in US
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Popular real estate site Zillow rated Bowling Green as the third most popular college town in America. Some residents say it personally ranks even higher. "It's definitely number one in my heart for sure," Tim Emmerich, owner of downtown staple Call of the Canyon Cafe...
13abc.com
Former TPD Chief takes new role with state narcotics intelligence center
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that former Toledo Police Chief George Kral is coming out of retirement to serve as the administrator of statewide forensics and northern operations for the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center. DeWine and Kral made the announcement at the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence...
What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?
TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
13abc.com
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
13abc.com
Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
13abc.com
Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
Shoreland Avenue under scrutiny following latest crash
SHORELAND, Ohio — A busy road in Point Place is under scrutiny once again. A truck had to be pulled from the Ottawa River that runs parallel to Shoreland Avenue last Friday. Nearby resident Bob Ulinski remembers the scene Friday night. "We were just sitting in the house and...
Beacon
Beacon Publisher announces retirement after 40 years
From its humble beginnings in February of 1983, The Beacon has had but one purpose…publish and distribute a community newspaper for Port Clinton, Catawba Island, Marblehead, the Lake Erie Islands and Oak Harbor designed to help people live here better. The marketing philosophy:. Distribute this community newspaper throughout the...
