Coaches already knew what their seeding would be before the OSHAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf seeding meeting thanks to the use of Martin RPI for seeding. #1 seed at OG was Leipsic, #2 Kalida, #3 Columbus Grove, and #4 Cory Rawson. They all took byes to the Sectional Final. The other bye was assigned to #11 Pandora Gilboa. Continental ended up as 1 of 3 teams with a 3-16 record and was awarded the #10 seed. #9 Fort Jennings and #11 Pandora Gilboa were the other teams with 3-16 records. Continental will face #8 Delphos St Johns in a Bluffton University Sectional Semifinal. The winner of that game will take on #1 Leipsic. Sectional games are held at Bluffton University and Van Wert High School. The winner of the OG District will face the winner of the Fostoria District at an Elida Regional Semifinal on March 1.

OTTAWA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO