BRAD MARCHAND IS ON AN ABSOLUTE RAMPAGE ON TWITTER OVER ALL-STAR BREAK
Now that the All-Star break is upon us, players finally have free time to unwind and take some time away from the game. Certain players are on vacation, others just spending time with family. Brad Marchand has bigger plans, though. The Bruins forward has taken the time to put his...
VANCOUVER REPORTEDLY WORKING ON BIG-TIME TRADE, COULD NET TOP PROSPECT IN RETURN
The Vancouver Canucks are officially selling the bulk of their team for parts. Although it was probably long overdue, better late than never. With the departure of Bo Horvat, it's only a matter of time before everyone not named Elias or Quinn is shipped out. According to Vancouver 'Hockey Nut'...
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Linked to 3 New Teams by NHL Insider
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner, so the rumor mill is naturally starting to heat up because of it. We recently saw the Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, and now Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the biggest rental candidate available because of it. Although he is having a down year by his standards (34 points in 45 games), Chicago’s weak roster can certainly be blamed for that. As a result, a move to a contender could help spark his offensive game again, and that’s why interest in his services is starting to skyrocket.
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Locked on Red Wings: Midseason grades part 1 - Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, Michael Rasmussen and more
We begin out midseason grades today. We begin by looking at 7 forwards. Has Dylan Larkin been earning his keep?
Canadiens’ Prospect Harvey-Pinard Earning his Role
The Montreal Canadiens are not just suffering losses, they are also suffering man-games lost to injury. They are one of the top teams in the NHL in that category. If the goal of the 2022-23 season was to be as competitive and entertaining as possible, the number of injuries — nine players are on injured lists as of Jan. 31 — make that an almost impossible task.
Tkachuk's late goal lifts Senators over Canadiens 5-4
MONTREAL (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored at 18:41 of the third period to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. The surging Senators will head into the NHL All-Star break with a sense of accomplishment, having extended their winning streak to four games.
They Said It: Juuse Saros, In His Teammates' Words
Get to Know the Preds All-Star Goaltender With the Help of Those Who Know Him Best. Juuse Saros is almost as good at deflecting praise and attention as he is at deflecting pucks - and that's saying something. The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators at the NHL All-Star...
Red Wings Looking to Make a Push for the Playoffs in Second Half of the Season
The Detroit Red Wings enter the All-Star break off a loss to the New York Islanders on Friday night by a score of 2-0. The Red Wings after the conclusion of that game enter the break with a record of 21-19-8 for 50 points through 48 games this season. They are currently sixth in the Atlantic Division and are 13th in the Eastern Conference sitting only seven points (eight if Buffalo wins tonight) away from the final playoff spot.
Red Wings Have Hidden Gem Trade Deadline Target from Coyotes
The Detroit Red Wings have taken a step in the right direction this season, as they have a 21-19-8 record at the time of this writing. However, although they have been more competitive this season, they still trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they are unlikely to browse the trade market for rentals during this campaign. However, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position where he can look to add players with term if he believes it will benefit the team in the long run.
MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS
Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
Canadiens Can Solve Goaltending Depth With Late Draft Steals
Rebuilding through the draft. Fans see that phrase and think, get as many high picks as possible. And they aren’t wrong, the odds of drafting high-end talent, and more than one player, increase with that approach. But what about in the later rounds? Some of these players can have an impact on a roster, especially one trying to rebuild and become a contender.
Flames News & Rumors: Trade Targets, Huberdeau, Markstrom
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, several players have been linked as potential trade targets in recent days as the trade deadline approaches. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau’s first season in Calgary started off poorly and hasn’t gotten much better since. Meanwhile, Jacob Markstrom, who was also expected to be one of this team’s best players in 2022-23, has struggled in a big way.
NHL NATIONAL VIEWERSHIP SEES SHARP DECLINE IN 2022-23 SEASON
When the NHL signed its exclusive broadcasting rights over to ESPN and TNT, it was objectively a positive step for the league. Making the game more accessible to fans is key in the process of growing the league's popularity. Plus, the NHL made $225 million from its deal with Turner...
ISLANDERS GM LOU LAMORIELLO ACCUSED OF TAMPERING OVER BO HORVAT TRADE
Lou Lamoriello - GM of the New York Islanders - is known for his readiness to make big splashes midseason. In his 20+ year tenure with the Devils, he fired head coaches weeks before the playoffs, made surprise trades, and even stood behind the bench himself when things weren't going well.
DON CHERRY ON CRITICISM OF ALEXANDER OVECHKIN, 'SAME CROWD THAT WENT AFTER ME'
Don Cherry is about as outspoken as one can be. So much so, that his long-standing program Coach's Corner on CBC/Sportsnet was cancelled as a result of his opinions. His latest comments drew criticism from the usual suspects - unsurprisingly. In a recent interview with The Toronto Sun, Cherry jumped...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone out indefinitely following surgery
Vegas Golden Knights forward and captain Mark Stone is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery. Stone, 30, had the surgery
Luukkonen named NHL Rookie of the Month for January
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been named NHL Rookie of the Month for January, the league announced Wednesday. Luukkonen led rookie goaltenders with nine starts in January, during which he went 6-2-1 with a .907 save percentage. He made 30-plus saves in five of those games, including a 39-save victory over Minnesota on January 7.
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
NHL REVEALS PARTICIPANTS FOR EACH EVENT AT 2023 ALL-STAR SKILLS COMPETITION
The National Hockey League has announced which players will be participating at each event during the 2023 All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night in South Florida. Along with the traditional four events, Hardest Shot, Accuracy Shooting, Fastest Skater and the Breakaway Challenge, the NHL has three unique events, including two which will take place outdoors. The two that will be outdoors are: NHL Splash Shot and NHL Pitch N' Puck, with the other new event called, NHL Tendy Tandem.
