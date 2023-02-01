ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit Turner cruises past Clinton in boys basketball

By JOSH FLICKINGER Special to the Daily News
 2 days ago

BELOIT—Relentless defensive pressure by Beloit Turner was simply too much for visiting Clinton to handle Tuesday night.

The Trojans parlayed a late first half run into a 39-23 halftime edge and an eventual 79-46 victory, their seventh win in a row.

Turner gradually extended its advantage as the game wore on, grinding the Cougars down with superior length and athleticism.

The win brought Turner (15-2 overall, 10-2 in Rock Valley Conference play) within one game of McFarland, which fell to Evansville, in the battle for the RVC crown.

Will Lauterbach, who led the Trojans with 20 points, said his team aims to speed the opposition up with its 1-3-1 trapping style.

“We don’t want to play down to anyone’s pace,” Lauterbach said. “We started out a little slow if felt like tonight, but once we got going, we really got into a rhythm.”

The Cougars, behind a hot start from senior Peyton Bingham, closed the Turner advantage to 22-18 before the Trojans ended the half with a 17-5 run.

“That’s the style we play against almost everyone,” Turner coach Ken Watkins said. “We didn’t play it much against Belleville Monday night, and we didn’t much against McFarland, although I wish we would have. We just have a lot of depth and a lot of length that allows us to play that way.”

Clinton was led by Bingham, who continued his outstanding senior season with 25 points. Clinton (3-9, 5-10) already has ore victories than it had last year (four) and Cougars coach Scott Gestrich believes his squad is far from done this season.

“We talk all the time about being consistent,” Gestrich said. “And getting that consistent effort and performance from every one of our players. When that happens, we can be a really tough team to play.”

The Cougars will host East Troy on Friday night, while the Trojans will host Evansville.

“At this point in the season, we’re just worried about what we can control,” Watkins said. “We don’t worry too much about what other teams are doing, or who needs to beat who. We want to focus on playing our best basketball right now.”

TURNER 79, CLINTON 46

Clinton 23 23 --46

Turner 39 40--79

Clinton--Williams 1 0-2 2, Krummel 2 0-0 5, Bingham 9 4-7 25, Schoonover 0 0-1 0, Weisensel 0 0-4 0, Conway 0 1-3 1, Flickinger 2 1-2 6, Nowak 0 2-2 2, Aceves 2 1-2 5, Peir Bingham 0 0-2 0. Totals: 16 9-25 46.

Turner-- Howard 2 4-4 8, Teague-Johnson 5 2-3 13, Lauterbach 10 0-2 20, Hoppe 3 5-6 11, Sutherland 4 2-2 10, Erickson 1 0-0 2, Repta 4 1-2 9, Amosa 1 0-1 2, Terrell 1 0-2 2, Njoo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 14-22 79.

3-pointers: Turner 1 (Teague-Johnson), Clinton 5 (Krummel, Bingham 3, Flickinger). Total fouls: Turner 21, Clinton 21.

