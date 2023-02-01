Read full article on original website
WSET
Franklin County educator named Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount, has been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year by Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The award recognizes Virginia educators for their efforts in incorporating agriculture into their core curriculum. Hatch,...
WSLS
Virginia Tech begins accessibility initiative
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Some students at Virginia Tech don’t think twice about getting to class. But for those with disabilities, the 2600-acre campus can be daunting. That’s why this month, Virginia Tech is starting the first in a series of accessibility projects. VT spokesperson Mark Owczarski says...
WSLS
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
WSLS
Downtown Lynchburg Association accepting applications for entrepreneurship course
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A program aimed at spurring downtown development is recruiting in Lynchburg. The Downtown Lynchburg Association is taking applications for “Launch LYH,” a program for anyone looking to start or expand their business in downtown Lynchburg. Applicants will take part in an eight-week entrepreneurship course...
WSLS
City of Radford, university partnering on new economic development initiative
RADFORD, Va. – Radford University and the City of Radford are partnering to launch a new initiative: The Hub at Radford. Located at 1000 East Main Street, The Hub will house economic development offices for the city and the university, providing a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs looking to grow their business or students looking for real-life experience.
pcpatriot.com
Fate of SWVA Governor’s School still undecided
A November 3rd article published in the Patriot revealed that Pulaski County Public Schools will no longer provide a location for the Southwest Virginia Governor’s School nor will PCPS serve as Fiscal Manager for the SWVA Gov School. According to the PCPS administration, the primary reason for divesting in...
WSLS
Lynchburg school leaders address E.C. Glass lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg school leaders met to share an update on the state of the school system. School officials addressed last week’s lockdown at E.C. Glass High School. Leaders said the most recent incident lasted so many hours that access to restrooms and food became an issue...
wfirnews.com
Valley Metro bumps employee pay with new union contract
Roanoke city bus drivers adopted a new union contract this week, ending half a year of stalled negotiations and the first picket held by Valley Metro employees in a decade. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story:
wfxrtv.com
Statewide free mental health services launch in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, 94% of Virginia’s cities and counties have a shortage of mental health professionals. That’s one reason the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI) launched to provide free virtual counseling. Roanoke’s Bradley Free Clinic began offering the sessions Wednesday morning and had three patients already sit through VTMHI sessions.
WDBJ7.com
Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -LifeCare Medical Transports announced it’s cutting back operations in Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke. “And it’s just it’s just not right,” said Robert Shelton. Shelton started working for LifeCare Medical Transports in 2018. Wednesday, he found out it was his last day. “And so...
WSLS
Roanoke’s Starcade celebrates fourth anniversary with $4 admission
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Starcade turned four years old on Tuesday. To celebrate the occasion, the local business knocked the admission price down to $4. Director Aimee Simmons said although it’s a Tuesday, that hasn’t kept the crowd away. She said they’re happy to see the show of support from families.
WSLS
Liberty University and Tap in Roanoke offering free tax services
ROANOKE, Va. – Tax season is in full swing, and there are free tax services being offered in our region that could make filing your taxes less stressful. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, you can visit the Dumas Center in Roanoke for a free tax clinic with Total Action For Progress (TAP) to ensure your taxes are done correctly. With the service, you can also get help with applying for tax credits you qualify for.
WSET
Roanoke Valley, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare team up for youth mental health awareness
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley (SPCRV) and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH) are partnering to bring attention to the pressing issue of youth mental health in the region. Mental health problems among adolescents have been on the rise, with a 50% increase in...
WSLS
New trail set for Craig, Botetourt counties
New funding is helping make a long-time dream trail a reality in Craig County. The Craig-Botetourt Scenic Trail is one of five priority projects singled out by the General Assembly to receive funding. The trail will run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County, all the way to Eagle...
WDBJ7.com
Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
WSLS
Souper Bowl celebrations that are giving back in Southwest Virginia
Filling up your bowl while giving back, that’s the goal of the “Souper” Bowl. 10 News is working for you on how organizations in our region are participating in the fundraiser. Let’s take a look!. YMCA at Virginia Tech Souper Bowl Challenge. The YMCA at Virginia...
WDBJ7.com
Slavery in Appalachia: The untold stories of Black Appalachian history
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The topic of slavery in Appalachia is a subject that is hard to discuss, and not well known. Listen to this story in an episode of the Hometown Stories podcast:. Some people believe slavery did not exist in the Appalachian or Blue Ridge Mountains....
WSLS
Lovebugs, love birds at the Science Museum of Western Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re not a fan of chocolates or flowers for Valentine’s Day, you might want to check out “Hisses and Kisses” at the Science Museum of Western Virginia in Roanoke. It’s a unique fundraiser that lets you name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach...
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
