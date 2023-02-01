ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Dayton Centerville wins tense tussle with Springboro

Dayton Centerville poked just enough holes in Springboro's defense to garner a taut, 47-44 victory on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville squared off with December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Blanchester ends the party for Sabina East Clinton

Blanchester charged Sabina East Clinton and collected a 58-39 victory on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Blanchester and Sabina East Clinton played in a 55-46 game on January 25, 2022. For results, click here.
Batavia Clermont Northeastern pushes over Bethel-Tate

Batavia Clermont Northeastern charged Bethel-Tate and collected a 46-34 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate faced off on December 14, 2021 at Bethel-Tate High School. For more, click here.
Rally time: Xenia douses fire to extinguish Greenville

Xenia trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 72-29 win over Greenville during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Xenia and Greenville faced off on February 12, 2021 at Greenville High School. For more, click here.
