Former Ole Miss chancellor, Mississippi gov. clash over private Medicaid talks
Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday. Dr....
AG Lynn Fitch introduces phase two of statewide human trafficking initiative
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch visited Island View Casino to host an event surrounding human trafficking in Mississippi. The office is cracking down on human trafficking across the state. In the last two years, there have been nearly 300 reports of trafficking. “Well, I...
Mississippi-based electric cooperatives to receive $158M in federal loans
(The Center Square) — Nonprofit electric cooperatives that serve customers in Mississippi and Alabama will receive $158 million in federal loans to extend service to new customers and implement smart grid improvements. A $125 million loan will allow Singing River Electric to extend service to 13,191 consumers and build and improve 770 miles of line. Smart grid improvements that are also part of the loan will add up to more than $19.1 million. ...
Mississippi Attorney General expands human trafficking initiative
Medical Marijuana in Mississippi
It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
Move to make Mississippi Opal the official state gem
A precious stone has been discovered in our state and now, scientists want it to become the official gem of Mississippi. Opals have been discovered in 20-million-year-old volcanic ash in Claiborne County near Vicksburg. There’s not an official state gem at the moment, but geologists through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are pushing for it.
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program,...
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are the owner of the still yet-to-be-claimed $500,000 lottery ticket, would you please stand up?. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb around August 13 of 2022, is set to expire in exactly one week - February 9. And...
Kellie’s Has The Best And Biggest Sandwiches In Mississippi
The po’boy may have gotten its start in New Orleans, but this special restaurant in Picayune might be giving the Crescent City a run for its po’boy money. Serving up some of the biggest sandwiches in Mississippi, Kellie’s Poor Boys is a local favorite for a reason. Swing by and give them a try!
Baton Rouge prison contractor Michael LeBlanc sentenced in Mississippi corruption probe
A Baton Rouge man who built a big business catering to prisons systems in Louisiana and Mississippi was finally sentenced to prison this week, more than three years after he admitted that he and several business partners tried to bribe their way into new contracts in Mississippi. Michael LeBlanc Sr.,...
Mississippi initiative proposal survives Capitol deadline
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators have narrowed down the list of issues they will consider with two months remaining in their three-month session. Tuesday was the session’s first major deadline, with House and Senate committees passing or killing general bills filed in their own chamber. There are later deadlines for considering tax and budget […]
Nearly 11k Entergy Mississippi customers without power
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Entergy Mississippi has multiple outages across the state on Thursday morning. According to Entergy, there are about 11,000 customers without power in the North Mississippi area. Here is a breakdown of the number of customers without power:. Coahoma: 1,425. DeSoto: 3,595. Panola: 1,284. Quitman: 571. Tate:...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
Governor Tate Reeves delivers State of the State address
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) delivered his State of the State address on Monday, January 30, 2023, from the Mississippi State Capitol. The governor, who is seeking re-election, delivered the following address. Thank you, Lieutenant Governor Hosemann and Speaker Gunn. To the members of the legislature and other elected officials here tonight, thank […]
‘This is a complete attack:’ At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi
South view of the State Capitol in Jackson. The first Legislative session of the new year convenes today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today. Lawmakers have introduced 31 bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians in education and health care as the first deadline to pass bills out of committee approaches.
Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces February 2023 Wild Hog Control Program Application Period
Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces February 2023 Wild Hog Control Program Application Period

JACKSON, Miss. – Today, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce...
Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M
Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M

Jackson, Miss.—Republican Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann kicks off his reelection campaign with...
Wanted fugitive from Kentucky spotted in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted in Kentucky for shooting a man and stealing a vehicle was spotted this week in Ocean Springs. But Aaron Michael Jarvis, Sr. is still at large and officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says...
LIST: Candidates qualified for county elections in South Mississippi
