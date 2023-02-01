ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The Center Square

Mississippi-based electric cooperatives to receive $158M in federal loans

(The Center Square) — Nonprofit electric cooperatives that serve customers in Mississippi and Alabama will receive $158 million in federal loans to extend service to new customers and implement smart grid improvements. A $125 million loan will allow Singing River Electric to extend service to 13,191 consumers and build and improve 770 miles of line. Smart grid improvements that are also part of the loan will add up to more than $19.1 million. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Mississippi Attorney General expands human trafficking initiative

The Tindel's donation is the largest single cafeteria donation in the past five years. Friends and family mourn his death in Gulfport. Stephanie Poole is live at the emotional ceremony. Jackson County presents 2023 State of the County address. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Other topics discussed in today's address...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bslshoofly.com

Medical Marijuana in Mississippi

It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Move to make Mississippi Opal the official state gem

A precious stone has been discovered in our state and now, scientists want it to become the official gem of Mississippi. Opals have been discovered in 20-million-year-old volcanic ash in Claiborne County near Vicksburg. There’s not an official state gem at the moment, but geologists through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are pushing for it.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NOLA.com

Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Kellie’s Has The Best And Biggest Sandwiches In Mississippi

The po’boy may have gotten its start in New Orleans, but this special restaurant in Picayune might be giving the Crescent City a run for its po’boy money. Serving up some of the biggest sandwiches in Mississippi, Kellie’s Poor Boys is a local favorite for a reason. Swing by and give them a try!
PICAYUNE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi initiative proposal survives Capitol deadline

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators have narrowed down the list of issues they will consider with two months remaining in their three-month session. Tuesday was the session’s first major deadline, with House and Senate committees passing or killing general bills filed in their own chamber. There are later deadlines for considering tax and budget […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Nearly 11k Entergy Mississippi customers without power

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Entergy Mississippi has multiple outages across the state on Thursday morning. According to Entergy, there are about 11,000 customers without power in the North Mississippi area. Here is a breakdown of the number of customers without power:. Coahoma: 1,425. DeSoto: 3,595. Panola: 1,284. Quitman: 571. Tate:...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Governor Tate Reeves delivers State of the State address

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) delivered his State of the State address on Monday, January 30, 2023, from the Mississippi State Capitol. The governor, who is seeking re-election, delivered the following address. Thank you, Lieutenant Governor Hosemann and Speaker Gunn. To the members of the legislature and other elected officials here tonight, thank […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

‘This is a complete attack:’ At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi

South view of the State Capitol in Jackson. The first Legislative session of the new year convenes today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today. Lawmakers have introduced 31 bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians in education and health care as the first deadline to pass bills out of committee approaches.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M. Jackson, Miss.—Republican Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann kicks off his reelection campaign with...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Wanted fugitive from Kentucky spotted in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted in Kentucky for shooting a man and stealing a vehicle was spotted this week in Ocean Springs. But Aaron Michael Jarvis, Sr. is still at large and officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

