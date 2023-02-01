ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vucommodores.com

Home to Face the Rebels

Vanderbilt returns home to host Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon. The Commodores beat Ole Miss last season in Oxford by a 63-61 final score behind a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds from Jordan Wright. Vandy is 7-5 in home games this season. Ole Miss is 1-5 in true...
OXFORD, MS
vucommodores.com

Barr Named To SEC Leadership Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt football’s Ethan Barr will join the Southeastern Conference Football Leadership Council, which consists of one football student-athlete from each of the SEC’s 14 universities. The group will convene for its annual meeting at the SEC offices in Birmingham Friday and Saturday. Agenda items...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Commodores Drop Contest at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Hayley Frank finished with 25 points and seven rebounds to lift Missouri to an 86-69 win over Vanderbilt women’s basketball Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Ciaja Harbison led all scorers with 26 points while adding five steals and four assists to pace the Commodores (10-13, 1-8 SEC). Marnelle Garraud contributed 13 points while making 3 of 5 3-point attempts, Sacha Washington posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Ryanne Allen added nine points, four rebounds and three assists without a turnover for Vandy.
COLUMBIA, MO
vucommodores.com

Dores Look to Keep Momentum Going

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Coming off their first SEC win behind a virtuoso performance from Ciaja Harbison, the Vanderbilt women’s basketball team will try to put a streak together with two games this week. The Commodores (10-12, 1-7 SEC) travel to play Missouri (14-8, 3-6 SEC) on Thursday at...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Dores Finalize Signing Class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt football and head coach Clark Lea put the finishing touches on the 2023 signing class Wednesday, inking Bryan Longwell and Josh Palmer to National Letters of Intent. Longwell is a three-star linebacker from Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy. Palmer is a three-star tight end hailing from Montgomery...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Trio Named Preseason All-America

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A trio of Commodores were named Preseason All-America by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Thursday. Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. was named to the first team and pitchers Carter Holton and Thomas Schultz were named to the third team. Bradfield was a consensus All-American in his...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

SEC Announces 2023 Women’s Legends Class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Vanderbilt women’s basketball student-athlete Michelle Palmisano will be recognized as part of the SEC’s 2023 Women’s Legends Class it was announced on Wednesday by the league office. A three-year letterwinner, Palmisano helped the Commodores advance to the NCAA Sweet 16 each season...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Gross Named Preseason All-AAC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bri Gross is a unanimous preseason All-America Athletic Conference selection as announced by the league Tuesday. The fifth-year senior earned honorable mention All-America honors from both ILWomen and USA Lacrosse Magazine after her senior season in 2022 and was a unanimous All-AAC first-teamer. She finished the...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy