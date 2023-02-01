COLUMBIA, Mo. — Hayley Frank finished with 25 points and seven rebounds to lift Missouri to an 86-69 win over Vanderbilt women’s basketball Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Ciaja Harbison led all scorers with 26 points while adding five steals and four assists to pace the Commodores (10-13, 1-8 SEC). Marnelle Garraud contributed 13 points while making 3 of 5 3-point attempts, Sacha Washington posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Ryanne Allen added nine points, four rebounds and three assists without a turnover for Vandy.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO