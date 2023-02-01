Woman facing murder charges after October crash in Beaver County

A woman is facing murder charges in an October crash in Beaver County.

Channel 11 has learned 20-year-old Hanna Sosack is facing third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle charges.

According to the criminal complaint, she was driving, trying to pass another car when she lost control and hit the car in front of her and a parked car on the side of the road. Two other parked cars were also hit in the chain reaction.

One of the passengers in the car Sosack was driving, 19-year-old Mariah Sambol, was killed.

According to the complaint, Sosack was drunk and high while driving.

Susanne Corrie lives along that stretch of Midland-Beaver Road in Industry.

“It breaks my heart and I feel bad for the family,” she said. “It was terrible. It was terrible.”

According to the complaint, Sosack was traveling at 75 mph — well over the 45 mph marked speed limit.

Neighbors like Corrie say speed is always a problem on the road and it was a matter of time before something like this happened.

“I believe that it would happen again if they don’t do something here soon,” she said.

Channel 11 reached out to the family of Mariah Sambol, but they did not wish to comment.

