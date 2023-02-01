CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati police officer was fired this week after being charged in a stalking case involving his ex-girlfriend. One of the ways he kept tabs on her was by planting an Apple device you can get just about anywhere. Darryl Tyus, who has been with the police department since 2007, did something that unfortunately almost anyone could do. He used an Apple AirTag. It is supposed to help you find things like your keys if you misplace them. In Tyus’s case, he used it to find his ex.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO