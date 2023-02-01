ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Southgate Police Department warns against scam involving Duke Energy bills

In a Facebook post on Feb. 1, the Southgate Police Department made a public service announcement about a scam involving alleged late payments for Duke Energy bills. According to the post, the scammer advises the resident that they are behind on their payment and that they will cut service in 30 minutes unless they pay at least half of what they owe, which the scammer claims around $300. The scammer knows the exact address and calls the person by their name.
SOUTHGATE, KY
WKRC

'Bait and switch' or computer glitch repaired but Dollar General still faces legal issues

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A popular discount retailer with dozens of locations around the Tri-State faces mounting legal trouble. This fight is over how much you pay. The operators of Dollar General stores are accused of charging more at the register than is advertised on the shelves. Arguments and testimony were scheduled to begin Wednesday for a temporary restraining order. The Attorney General's office is attempting to have the judge force Dollar General to comply with Ohio consumer law. Dollar General contends that the state hasn't even proven it isn't complying.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Former CPD officer allegedly used common AirTag to stalk, track his ex-girlfriend

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati police officer was fired this week after being charged in a stalking case involving his ex-girlfriend. One of the ways he kept tabs on her was by planting an Apple device you can get just about anywhere. Darryl Tyus, who has been with the police department since 2007, did something that unfortunately almost anyone could do. He used an Apple AirTag. It is supposed to help you find things like your keys if you misplace them. In Tyus’s case, he used it to find his ex.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

WCPO

Cincinnati man accused of lying for COVID relief funds indicted on wire fraud charges

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on wire fraud charges after officials said he lied to receive thousands in COVID relief funds. Willie Boyce, 41, was in prison in Hamilton County from March 2018 to September 2020. In April 2021, officials said Boyce applied for two Paycheck Protection Program loans, claiming he provided taxi and ridesharing services during the time he was incarcerated.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police: Meth, gun, and cash found at parolee's home

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Middletown man already on parole for drug trafficking is back in jail after police said they found drugs in his home. Middletown police officers in partnership with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority served a search warrant at Christopher Young's Fisher Avenue apartment on Tuesday. They...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Man accused of attempting to strike 2 CPD officers with vehicle

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is accused of trying to strike two Cincinnati police officers with a vehicle. Randy Vernatter of Springfield Township faces two counts of felonious assault after police said he tried run down officers Wednesday. Court documents say that led to a pursuit and an additional...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Carjackers in Westwood hold woman at gunpoint, take off with dog in car

CINCINNATI — Thieves in a brazen Westwood carjacking held a gun to a woman’s head, threw her to the ground and took off, but for the victim, the worst was yet to come. “I had one leg out, and I had my back turned. I was getting my dog out, and they snatched me and threw me on the ground, and that's when they put the gun to my head,” the 69-year-old victim said.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

