WKRC
CCA finds evidence for 10 complaints of CPD misconduct during George Floyd protests
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Citizen Complaint Authority has substantiated about 10 complaints of minor misconduct by CPD officers during the 2020 George Floyd protests. Local 12 has obtained a copy of a report on the agency's investigation into complaints filed by 37 people in 11 different incidents. One widely-publicized...
WKRC
Inmate accused of fraudulently getting PPP loan, spending money on fashion and travel
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of fraudulently applying for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) while he was in a Hamilton County halfway house. Willie Boyce faces four federal counts of wire fraud. Boyce was released to a halfway house in Sept. 2020. Boyce filed for two PPP loans...
linknky.com
Southgate Police Department warns against scam involving Duke Energy bills
In a Facebook post on Feb. 1, the Southgate Police Department made a public service announcement about a scam involving alleged late payments for Duke Energy bills. According to the post, the scammer advises the resident that they are behind on their payment and that they will cut service in 30 minutes unless they pay at least half of what they owe, which the scammer claims around $300. The scammer knows the exact address and calls the person by their name.
WKRC
'Bait and switch' or computer glitch repaired but Dollar General still faces legal issues
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A popular discount retailer with dozens of locations around the Tri-State faces mounting legal trouble. This fight is over how much you pay. The operators of Dollar General stores are accused of charging more at the register than is advertised on the shelves. Arguments and testimony were scheduled to begin Wednesday for a temporary restraining order. The Attorney General's office is attempting to have the judge force Dollar General to comply with Ohio consumer law. Dollar General contends that the state hasn't even proven it isn't complying.
Fox 19
Covington woman made terroristic threats against school teachers, prosecutor says
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington woman is behind bars accused of threatening to “take out” multiple teachers at her daughter school, Latonia Elementary. Family members contest the charges, saying she was only upset because her daughter was being bullied. Cierra Wright was arrested Wednesday. She is...
WKRC
Former CPD officer allegedly used common AirTag to stalk, track his ex-girlfriend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati police officer was fired this week after being charged in a stalking case involving his ex-girlfriend. One of the ways he kept tabs on her was by planting an Apple device you can get just about anywhere. Darryl Tyus, who has been with the police department since 2007, did something that unfortunately almost anyone could do. He used an Apple AirTag. It is supposed to help you find things like your keys if you misplace them. In Tyus’s case, he used it to find his ex.
WKRC
CPD officer released for allegedly stalking a woman
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A CPD officer was released after he was accused of stalking of a woman. City Manager Sheryl Long approved Police Chief Teresa Theetge’s recommendation to terminate Officer Darryl Tyus’s employment. An internal investigation by the CPD says that Tyus engaged in acts that constitute as...
WCPO
Cincinnati man accused of lying for COVID relief funds indicted on wire fraud charges
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on wire fraud charges after officials said he lied to receive thousands in COVID relief funds. Willie Boyce, 41, was in prison in Hamilton County from March 2018 to September 2020. In April 2021, officials said Boyce applied for two Paycheck Protection Program loans, claiming he provided taxi and ridesharing services during the time he was incarcerated.
WKRC
Local and state leaders react to Cincinnati's newly-proposed gun ordinances
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local gun reform advocates are championing Cincinnati city leaders' effort to address gun violence through two new gun ordinances. One would keep guns out of the hands of people convicted of domestic violence, and the other would punish those who don't use gun locks. Supporters say it...
Fox 19
CPD officer fired after planting Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalking her
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer has been fired after planting an Apple AirTag on a woman to track her movements, following her to a friend’s home and damaging her friend’s property. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long on Tuesday approved of a recommendation made by Police Chief...
WKRC
Video: Gunman accused of shooting at Evendale business tells police he's a special agent
EVENDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Evendale officials released police body-cam video of the arrest of a man accused of firing shots into a market last month. Police say that they did not find any evidence that the shooting was culturally driven, but at this point, it is still unclear why the suspect shot into the business.
WKRC
Police: Meth, gun, and cash found at parolee's home
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Middletown man already on parole for drug trafficking is back in jail after police said they found drugs in his home. Middletown police officers in partnership with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority served a search warrant at Christopher Young's Fisher Avenue apartment on Tuesday. They...
WKRC
Local police chief says she reviewed officer-involved shooting bodycam footage
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - New information was released about a deadly officer involved shooting in Wyoming. On Tuesday, police chief Brooke Brady said she has reviewed the body camera video. Family members identify the man who was shot as Joe Frasure. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Durrell...
Cincinnati police officer fired after 'knowingly stalking' ex-girlfriend
According to an internal investigation, Darryl Tyus 'engaged in acts that constitute the offense of menacing by stalking' while off duty.
WKRC
Man accused of attempting to strike 2 CPD officers with vehicle
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is accused of trying to strike two Cincinnati police officers with a vehicle. Randy Vernatter of Springfield Township faces two counts of felonious assault after police said he tried run down officers Wednesday. Court documents say that led to a pursuit and an additional...
WLWT 5
Carjackers in Westwood hold woman at gunpoint, take off with dog in car
CINCINNATI — Thieves in a brazen Westwood carjacking held a gun to a woman’s head, threw her to the ground and took off, but for the victim, the worst was yet to come. “I had one leg out, and I had my back turned. I was getting my dog out, and they snatched me and threw me on the ground, and that's when they put the gun to my head,” the 69-year-old victim said.
WKRC
Wedding florist charged with scamming dozens in Hamilton County out of more than $30,000
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A wedding florist accused of scamming couples out of thousands of dollars all over Southwest Ohio is now in custody. Desiree Pace is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and telecommunications fraud in Hamilton County. She was indicted in October, but she was...
WLWT 5
Family of man shot by police demands answers and release of body cam video
A man is on life support after an encounter with police left him shot in the head. The man’s family is demanding answers and calling for the officer’s body cam video to be released. The family of Joe Frasure Jr. says he was hit multiple times when officers...
WKRC
Relocation of Cincinnati Police gun range takes another step, $11 million still needed
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC)- Residents of the Village of Lincoln Heights and the Hamilton County Commission say the Cincinnati Police Departments gun range needs to move from its current location on the border of Evendale and Lincoln Heights. Tuesday, the Hamilton County Commission announced it has allocated $15 million to...
WKRC
Pair wanted for carjacking 69-year-old woman
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police hope to identify the two suspects who carjacked a 69-year-old woman at gunpoint. Police released two surveillance photos of the suspects. They say on Jan. 28, the pair targeted the woman on Werk Road near Harrison just before 7 p.m. They threw the woman...
