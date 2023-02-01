If you're searching for history in Fort Lauderdale, go no further than the Sistrunk Boulevard corridor. But don't drive too fast - if you blink, you may miss it. Sistrunk Boulevard is named after Dr. James Sistrunk, who helped establish Provident Hospital - the first hospital in Broward County for the Black community. Community leaders say at one point, this was once a thriving Black business and professional district during the early 20th century.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO