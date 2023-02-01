ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Discover Black Heritage: The Revitalization of Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale

If you're searching for history in Fort Lauderdale, go no further than the Sistrunk Boulevard corridor. But don't drive too fast - if you blink, you may miss it. Sistrunk Boulevard is named after Dr. James Sistrunk, who helped establish Provident Hospital - the first hospital in Broward County for the Black community. Community leaders say at one point, this was once a thriving Black business and professional district during the early 20th century.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

‘They Need Housing, They Need It Now': Miami-Dade Awarded $21M Federal Grant to Fight Homelessness

Miami-Dade was awarded a $21 million grant by the federal government Thursday to fight homelessness in the county. The money will come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Miami-Dade County was among the first set of communities in the nation to receive grants and vouchers to address the urban and unsheltered homelessness crisis.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

New Green Machines: Miami-Dade Rolls Out Fleet of Electric Buses

Miami-Dade County public buses are going green. On Thursday, the county unveiled their new 40-foot electric buses that run solely on battery-powered motors. In collaboration with the Department of Transportation and Public Works, Miami-Dade purchased 75 new Proterra ZX5 buses, with about 10% of the entire Metrobus fleet consisting of zero emission vehicles.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Northwest Miami Condo Residents Upset Over Proposed HOA Fee Increase

Residents in a northwest Miami community are upset after finding out their homeowners association wants to raise prices. A group of about 75 residents who live at the Sunset Villas III Condo gathered Wednesday night hoping to voice their concerns to the HOA. Some of the neighbors boycotted an informational meeting because it was held virtually.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Shot While Driving on I-95 in Broward: BSO

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County early Thursday. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach around 3:15 a.m. When...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Goulds

A man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting in a neighborhood in Goulds, police said. Miami-Dade Police responded just before 6:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of SW 216th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a hospital...
GOULDS, FL
NBC Miami

How This South Florida Woman Makes One-of-a-Kind Kicks From Scratch

In the heart of South Miami, there’s a hidden gem of a studio where a woman makes sneakers by hand. Abigail Dillon is one of the few female cordwainers in the country. "It’s mostly an all-boys club," she said. "My theory has always been, well, if I’m not invited to sit at your table, I’ll build my own table.”
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Murdered Near NW Miami-Dade Ranch Where Police Busted Cockfighting Ring

Authorities are investigating a man's murder near a ranch in northwest Miami-Dade where police busted a cockfighting ring. Alfredo Alfonso-Martinez was killed shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of 18180 Northwest 129th Avenue, officials said. Police haven't said how he was killed or released any other details. The...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

6 in Custody After Human Smuggling Boat Found Near Haulover Park: Border Patrol

Six migrants were taken into custody after a human smuggling boat was found early Wednesday morning in the waters near Haulover Park, U.S. Border Patrol officials said. Officials said they intercepted a vessel earlier in the morning, but a second vessel may have been located as well near the park in the 10800 block of Collins Avenue.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Couple Ran ‘Chop Shop' Out of Pembroke Pines Home, Had Multiple Stolen Cars: Police

A couple is facing charges after police said they ran a "chop shop" out of their Pembroke Pines home where they kept a number of stolen cars and vehicle parts. Edson Baron, 33, and Samorra Baron, 27, were arrested on five counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN, and felony operating of a chop shop, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Tuesday.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

