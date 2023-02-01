Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Broward School Board Strikes Departure Deal With Superintendent Cartwright
It took four hours of offers and counteroffers, but they hammered out a deal worth about $365,000 for superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright to walk away from her job leading Broward County Public Schools. “I would just like to say I appreciate you as chair of the board,” Cartwright said to...
NBC Miami
Five Outstanding Broward Educators Vie for Teacher of the Year Honors
It’s an incredible honor just to be nominated. We hear that said about a lot of contests, but when it comes to choosing a teacher of the year for Broward County Public Schools, it’s really true. There are five candidates for the title this year. We went to...
NBC Miami
Student Arrested After Video Shows Brutal Beating of 3rd Grader on Miami-Dade School Bus
A student was arrested after cellphone video showed a third grader being brutally beaten on a school bus in Miami-Dade. The incident happened Wednesday on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead. The footage that was posted on social media showed a group of students arguing before an...
NBC Miami
Discover Black Heritage: The Revitalization of Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale
If you're searching for history in Fort Lauderdale, go no further than the Sistrunk Boulevard corridor. But don't drive too fast - if you blink, you may miss it. Sistrunk Boulevard is named after Dr. James Sistrunk, who helped establish Provident Hospital - the first hospital in Broward County for the Black community. Community leaders say at one point, this was once a thriving Black business and professional district during the early 20th century.
NBC Miami
‘I Want Him to Be Strong': Wife Staying Hopeful After Mechanic Shot in Miami Gardens
A South Florida wife and mother is praying for her husband to come home after he was shot last week in Miami Gardens. For the last week, all Lucimara Gomes can think about is her husband. "I want him to play with my kids,” Gomes said. “I want him to...
NBC Miami
‘They Need Housing, They Need It Now': Miami-Dade Awarded $21M Federal Grant to Fight Homelessness
Miami-Dade was awarded a $21 million grant by the federal government Thursday to fight homelessness in the county. The money will come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Miami-Dade County was among the first set of communities in the nation to receive grants and vouchers to address the urban and unsheltered homelessness crisis.
NBC Miami
Residents, Event Venue Owners Debate Over Proposed Noise Ordinance in Redland
A loud debate between residents and business owners in south Miami-Dade County is going on over a potential noise ordinance. Some want to pass an ordinance that would limit noise to 60 decibels, which could impact farms in Redland that are used for weddings and other events with loud music.
NBC Miami
New Green Machines: Miami-Dade Rolls Out Fleet of Electric Buses
Miami-Dade County public buses are going green. On Thursday, the county unveiled their new 40-foot electric buses that run solely on battery-powered motors. In collaboration with the Department of Transportation and Public Works, Miami-Dade purchased 75 new Proterra ZX5 buses, with about 10% of the entire Metrobus fleet consisting of zero emission vehicles.
NBC Miami
Northwest Miami Condo Residents Upset Over Proposed HOA Fee Increase
Residents in a northwest Miami community are upset after finding out their homeowners association wants to raise prices. A group of about 75 residents who live at the Sunset Villas III Condo gathered Wednesday night hoping to voice their concerns to the HOA. Some of the neighbors boycotted an informational meeting because it was held virtually.
NBC Miami
Man Shot While Driving on I-95 in Broward: BSO
A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County early Thursday. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach around 3:15 a.m. When...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Goulds
A man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting in a neighborhood in Goulds, police said. Miami-Dade Police responded just before 6:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of SW 216th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a hospital...
NBC Miami
How This South Florida Woman Makes One-of-a-Kind Kicks From Scratch
In the heart of South Miami, there’s a hidden gem of a studio where a woman makes sneakers by hand. Abigail Dillon is one of the few female cordwainers in the country. "It’s mostly an all-boys club," she said. "My theory has always been, well, if I’m not invited to sit at your table, I’ll build my own table.”
NBC Miami
2 Dead, Including Juvenile, After Car Riddled With Bullets in Golden Glades Shooting
Two people, including one juvenile, were killed after someone opened fire on the car they were riding in near an elementary school in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night. The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. near the Golden Glades intersection on Northwest 6th Avenue near 151st Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said...
NBC Miami
Woman on Trial for Alleged 2012 Murder-for-Hire Killing of Ex-Boyfriend in Cutler Bay
More than a decade after a man was found murdered in a Cutler Bay neighborhood, the trial of his ex-girlfriend accused of hiring a man to carry out the killing was underway. Dianelis de la Caridad-Fonseca, now 33, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the July 2012 killing of 25-year-old Richard Vasallo.
NBC Miami
Man Murdered Near NW Miami-Dade Ranch Where Police Busted Cockfighting Ring
Authorities are investigating a man's murder near a ranch in northwest Miami-Dade where police busted a cockfighting ring. Alfredo Alfonso-Martinez was killed shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of 18180 Northwest 129th Avenue, officials said. Police haven't said how he was killed or released any other details. The...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Chief Speaks at Whistleblower Hearing for Officers Who Accused Him of Corruption
A whistleblower meeting was held Tuesday for two members of the Miami Police Department who accused the police chief of corruption and racist actions. The city's Civil Service Board was holding the meeting on behalf of Commander Brandon Lanier and Detective Wanda Jean-Baptiste. Lanier and Jean-Baptiste submitted a letter and...
NBC Miami
6 in Custody After Human Smuggling Boat Found Near Haulover Park: Border Patrol
Six migrants were taken into custody after a human smuggling boat was found early Wednesday morning in the waters near Haulover Park, U.S. Border Patrol officials said. Officials said they intercepted a vessel earlier in the morning, but a second vessel may have been located as well near the park in the 10800 block of Collins Avenue.
NBC Miami
Couple Ran ‘Chop Shop' Out of Pembroke Pines Home, Had Multiple Stolen Cars: Police
A couple is facing charges after police said they ran a "chop shop" out of their Pembroke Pines home where they kept a number of stolen cars and vehicle parts. Edson Baron, 33, and Samorra Baron, 27, were arrested on five counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN, and felony operating of a chop shop, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Tuesday.
NBC Miami
‘I Can't See': Wild Bodycam Video Shows Lauderhill Cop Tase Man Who Pepper-Sprayed Him
Wild police body camera footage shows a Lauderhill officer using a stun gun on a man who pepper-sprayed him in the face during a traffic stop. The incident happened Sunday night when the officer, whose name was redacted from an arrest report, spotted a car driving erratically and made a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Northwest 55th Avenue.
NBC Miami
Surveillance Shows Man Opening Fire Outside Goulds Convenience Store
A shooting outside a convenience store in Goulds sent a man to the hospital Wednesday evening, police said. Miami-Dade Police responded just before 6:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of SW 216th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to...
