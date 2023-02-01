ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta woman claims backyard vandalized by neighboring housing development

A La Quinta woman is seeking answers after a neighboring housing development allegedly cut down several of her ficus trees without giving her notice. News Channel 3 spoke to Nancy Dunn and is receiving answers from the Vista Dunes Courtyard Homes. Nancy Dunn says she left her home for three short hours in December, when The post La Quinta woman claims backyard vandalized by neighboring housing development appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

Riverside County Sheriff's Department cleared a homeless camp Thursday morning in Thousand Palms. The camp was near the Arco gas station on Varner Road and Monterey Avenue. The Sherrif's Department said the property owner had requested to have the property vacated and that code enforcement and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Team had been The post Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

‘Ghost bikes’ will stand as somber reminder to motorists, memorials to cyclists killed on area roads

A recently-revamped organization dedicated to promoting local volunteer opportunities is launching another effort to increase awareness around cycling fatalities. Volunteer Palm Springs (VPS), which operates a community outreach program known as P.S. Cares, announced Wednesday that “ghost bikes” will soon be seen again in the city as part of a coordinated effort between VPS, the Palm Springs Police Department, and the city’s Office of Sustainability.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KYMA News 11

2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale

Two Southern California teenagers have been arrested in connection with the killings of two young men last month during a meeting involving the illegal sale of vape products, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The post 2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale appeared first on KYMA.
SAN MARCOS, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside County seeks volunteers for animal rescue service

Riverside County residents able to volunteer their time and resources helping save animals during wildfires, floods and other disasters are being asked to consider joining the Riverside Emergency Animal Rescue System, which starts its next academy in February. The nonprofit REARS is operated by the county’s Department of Animal Services,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
ukenreport.com

Two Bunch Palms Elementary Target of Cleanup

DESERT HOT SPRINGS — Another local school is hosting a cleanup day sponsored by the Desert Hot Springs Beautification Committee. Two Bunch Palms Elementary School teachers, parents, students and volunteers from the committee will start work at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. The public is invited to enjoy...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Invisible House Lists for $18 Million

Inspired by the sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey, a home in Joshua Tree, California is a 5,500-square-foot mirrored box that reflects back the surrounding desert scenery and seems to blend into the landscape, according to the press release. The Invisible House is for sale and featured this week at www.TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Officials to Hold Community Meeting Amid Ongoing Water Crisis

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside County will hold a community meeting Wednesday at the Oasis Mobile Home Park to update the public about assistance to residents amid the ongoing water crisis there. The meeting, which will be conducted in Spanish, is set to be held at 5:30 p.m. at Oasis...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Palm Desert Store

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including one in Palm Desert, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Residents worried about missing property following eviction of Palm Springs jewelry store; Attorney responds

For the past eight months, Palm Springs resident Merri Brook was a loyal customer of Stuart's Fine Jewelry, and would often have repairs made to her pieces at the business. Recently, she said there was a problem locating her jewelry when she went back to pick it up. Brook said the owner of the shop The post Residents worried about missing property following eviction of Palm Springs jewelry store; Attorney responds appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Adam Gilbert Launches The Firm Capital, Following Remarkable 2022 Closing

Broker Adam Gilbert’s Contemporary Approach to Real Estate Closes $100+M in 2022, Fuels Launch of The Firm Capital Group. The Firm Companies President Adam Gilbert leads a California-based team of agents in Palm Springs and Palm Desert, advising clients in real estate sales, leasing, government relations, land acquisition and development, including a specialization in entitlement. In 2022, this sector of the business achieved one hundred million in sales volume throughout the Coachella Valley and Inland Empire. Meeting this benchmark has electrified a new segment of growth for 2023 creating a real estate fund through The Firm Capital Group, realizing Gilbert’s vision to create direct investment opportunities for profit-producing real estate assets. More specifically, his goal is to accomplish 1 million sq. ft. of owned assets and $500M in assets under management.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Taste of Jalisco brings traditions of the Mexican city to Cathedral City

Taste of Jalisco is kicking off its annual festival on Friday bringing food, rides, vendors, and music to Cathedral City for a celebration. The festival is happening from February 3 to February 5. Here is the lineup: Friday, February 3: Outlaw Mariachi and Nacho BustillosSaturday, February 4: Control with Special Guest ShoBoy and Dreaming of The post Taste of Jalisco brings traditions of the Mexican city to Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February

If you were surprised by your high gas bill this month, Southern California Gas company says you may see some relief. Customers have reported seeing higher natural gas bills while their usage remains the same. Some Coachella Valley businesses and homeowners associations are even cutting back on servicing amenities such as pools and spas. Andrew The post SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA

