San Bernardino Declares a State of Emergency Over Homelessness Crisis
The city San Bernardino declared homelessness a state of emergency at Wednesday’s council meeting. The state of emergency designation will help the city streamline zoning regulations, expand interim, temporary and permanent housing options and allow permanent or temporary structures for emergency housing. Public commenting was cut from three minutes...
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
thepalmspringspost.com
Palm Springs residents slowly catching on to composting, but more work needed on education
City residents first rolled their shiny new green organic waste bins to their curbs in the first week of October. Four months later, officials said they still have a long way to go to educate people about what exactly goes in the bin and what doesn’t as they try to increase participation before next year.
La Quinta woman claims backyard vandalized by neighboring housing development
A La Quinta woman is seeking answers after a neighboring housing development allegedly cut down several of her ficus trees without giving her notice. News Channel 3 spoke to Nancy Dunn and is receiving answers from the Vista Dunes Courtyard Homes. Nancy Dunn says she left her home for three short hours in December, when The post La Quinta woman claims backyard vandalized by neighboring housing development appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
City Council votes to abandon 9.96 acres of parkland in southern area of Fontana
The Fontana City Council voted on Jan. 24 to discontinue and abandon 9.96 acres of parkland in southern Fontana as part of a land swap that is being negotiated with a developer. The vote was 4-1, with Councilmember Jesse Sandoval opposing the idea. The property consists of mostly flat, rocky...
Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
Riverside County Sheriff's Department cleared a homeless camp Thursday morning in Thousand Palms. The camp was near the Arco gas station on Varner Road and Monterey Avenue. The Sherrif's Department said the property owner had requested to have the property vacated and that code enforcement and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Team had been The post Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
‘Ghost bikes’ will stand as somber reminder to motorists, memorials to cyclists killed on area roads
A recently-revamped organization dedicated to promoting local volunteer opportunities is launching another effort to increase awareness around cycling fatalities. Volunteer Palm Springs (VPS), which operates a community outreach program known as P.S. Cares, announced Wednesday that “ghost bikes” will soon be seen again in the city as part of a coordinated effort between VPS, the Palm Springs Police Department, and the city’s Office of Sustainability.
2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale
Two Southern California teenagers have been arrested in connection with the killings of two young men last month during a meeting involving the illegal sale of vape products, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The post 2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale appeared first on KYMA.
Riverside County seeks volunteers for animal rescue service
Riverside County residents able to volunteer their time and resources helping save animals during wildfires, floods and other disasters are being asked to consider joining the Riverside Emergency Animal Rescue System, which starts its next academy in February. The nonprofit REARS is operated by the county’s Department of Animal Services,...
ukenreport.com
Two Bunch Palms Elementary Target of Cleanup
DESERT HOT SPRINGS — Another local school is hosting a cleanup day sponsored by the Desert Hot Springs Beautification Committee. Two Bunch Palms Elementary School teachers, parents, students and volunteers from the committee will start work at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. The public is invited to enjoy...
nbcpalmsprings.com
UPDATED: County, Tribe Reach Accord on Regulating Dilapidated Mobile Home Park
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a compact with a Coachella Valley Indian tribe that will permit Riverside County authorities to initiate enforcement measures intended to prevent the repopulation of a dilapidated mobile home park rife with hazards. “It’s been a long time coming,” Supervisor Manuel...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Officials to Celebrate $5.5 Million Project in Front of County Fairgrounds
INDIO (CNS) – There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the $5.5 million project to fix and beautify the roads in front of the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival in Indio. The free event is set to begin at 10 a.m. near the gate one...
SoCalGas rep explains price spike to Riverside County supervisors
The natural gas price spike forcing Inland Empire residents and others throughout California to dig deeper into their pocketbooks prompted a Southern California Gas Co. representative to offer a public explanation during the Riverside County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday. “We have to purchase our gas on the commodities...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Invisible House Lists for $18 Million
Inspired by the sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey, a home in Joshua Tree, California is a 5,500-square-foot mirrored box that reflects back the surrounding desert scenery and seems to blend into the landscape, according to the press release. The Invisible House is for sale and featured this week at www.TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Officials to Hold Community Meeting Amid Ongoing Water Crisis
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside County will hold a community meeting Wednesday at the Oasis Mobile Home Park to update the public about assistance to residents amid the ongoing water crisis there. The meeting, which will be conducted in Spanish, is set to be held at 5:30 p.m. at Oasis...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Palm Desert Store
PALM DESERT (CNS) – Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including one in Palm Desert, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our...
Residents worried about missing property following eviction of Palm Springs jewelry store; Attorney responds
For the past eight months, Palm Springs resident Merri Brook was a loyal customer of Stuart's Fine Jewelry, and would often have repairs made to her pieces at the business. Recently, she said there was a problem locating her jewelry when she went back to pick it up. Brook said the owner of the shop The post Residents worried about missing property following eviction of Palm Springs jewelry store; Attorney responds appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Adam Gilbert Launches The Firm Capital, Following Remarkable 2022 Closing
Broker Adam Gilbert’s Contemporary Approach to Real Estate Closes $100+M in 2022, Fuels Launch of The Firm Capital Group. The Firm Companies President Adam Gilbert leads a California-based team of agents in Palm Springs and Palm Desert, advising clients in real estate sales, leasing, government relations, land acquisition and development, including a specialization in entitlement. In 2022, this sector of the business achieved one hundred million in sales volume throughout the Coachella Valley and Inland Empire. Meeting this benchmark has electrified a new segment of growth for 2023 creating a real estate fund through The Firm Capital Group, realizing Gilbert’s vision to create direct investment opportunities for profit-producing real estate assets. More specifically, his goal is to accomplish 1 million sq. ft. of owned assets and $500M in assets under management.
Taste of Jalisco brings traditions of the Mexican city to Cathedral City
Taste of Jalisco is kicking off its annual festival on Friday bringing food, rides, vendors, and music to Cathedral City for a celebration. The festival is happening from February 3 to February 5. Here is the lineup: Friday, February 3: Outlaw Mariachi and Nacho BustillosSaturday, February 4: Control with Special Guest ShoBoy and Dreaming of The post Taste of Jalisco brings traditions of the Mexican city to Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February
If you were surprised by your high gas bill this month, Southern California Gas company says you may see some relief. Customers have reported seeing higher natural gas bills while their usage remains the same. Some Coachella Valley businesses and homeowners associations are even cutting back on servicing amenities such as pools and spas. Andrew The post SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February appeared first on KESQ.
