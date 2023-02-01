Broker Adam Gilbert’s Contemporary Approach to Real Estate Closes $100+M in 2022, Fuels Launch of The Firm Capital Group. The Firm Companies President Adam Gilbert leads a California-based team of agents in Palm Springs and Palm Desert, advising clients in real estate sales, leasing, government relations, land acquisition and development, including a specialization in entitlement. In 2022, this sector of the business achieved one hundred million in sales volume throughout the Coachella Valley and Inland Empire. Meeting this benchmark has electrified a new segment of growth for 2023 creating a real estate fund through The Firm Capital Group, realizing Gilbert’s vision to create direct investment opportunities for profit-producing real estate assets. More specifically, his goal is to accomplish 1 million sq. ft. of owned assets and $500M in assets under management.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO