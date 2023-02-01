There are dozens of new TVs coming in 2023, from the likes of Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL and more. These were the best ones. If there's one thing you can count on at CES, it's to be a showcase for dazzling TVs. This year's show brought the goods, introducing plenty of interesting TVs. However, some caught our eye more than others. LG shocked us with an OLED and wireless model, while Samsung continued to innovate with its use of MicroLEDs. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we've got those too.)

24 DAYS AGO