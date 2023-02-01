Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed to debut with a custom "for Galaxy" Snapdragon processor
The year might have just started, but the battle for the title of “Best Android Flagship of 2023” has already begun. The first major contender, the. By now, we are very familiar with many of the new features that the Korean tech giant will be implementing. For example, most leakers long expected Samsung’s flagship for 2023 to be powered by a custom version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Now, however, the most credible confirmation of that fact comes directly from prominent tech tipster Roland Quandt.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Early GPU benchmarks show massive improvements between Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most powerful smartphones on the market, with Samsung and Qualcomm partnering to deliver a higher-clocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Early benchmarks suggest that the switch from Exynos to Snapdragon in Europe yields twice the GPU performance. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also able to outperform other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered handsets in the same benchmark.
Ars Technica
Samsung Galaxy S23 is official, with special-edition Qualcomm chip
It's a new year, and that means it's time for a new Samsung flagship. The Galaxy S23 series is official, with a tweaked design for the cheaper models and a big SoC change for international users. As always, there are three models: the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, 6.6-inch S23 Plus, and 6.8-inch S23 Ultra.
potatopro.com
Cockerill Relies on Key Technology’s Herbert OCULUS Optical Sorters for Whole Potatoes
From humble beginnings growing vegetables for hungry neighbors during the Great Depression, R S Cockerill has grown to become one of the largest independent potato packers in the United Kingdom today. They credit much of this success to their top-quality potatoes and budget-friendly prices. These often-conflicting goals are both addressed...
cioreview.com
Syntiant Reveals its AI solutions at CES 2023
Syntiant displays its latest deep learning security and surveillance technology. Syntiant will show its AI audio, sensor, and vision processing capabilities as part of the demonstration. FREMONT, CA: "With the addition of our hardware-agnostic computer vision models alongside our edge-optimized NDP200 and NDP120 silicon, we have developed a complete solution...
Digital Trends
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
How Perfect Corp. Is Personalizing Beauty Tech
Beauty tech is driving the evolution of beauty, Wayne Liu, chief growth officer and president of Americas at Perfect Corp., told attendees at the WWD 2023 Digital Beauty Forum. Citing recent consumer behavior studies, Liu shared that 70 percent of consumers say that experiences are more important to them than...
Apple Insider
Samsung partners with Google & Qualcomm for mixed reality
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Samsung Gear VR may have been abandoned, but Samsung isn't out of the mixed reality game yet as it has entered a partnership with Qualcomm and Google for future products. Augmented reality, virtual reality,...
Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 lineup with powerhouse camera
At its annual Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy S smartphones -- and the company is betting that focusing on improvements to the camera will be enough to get consumers to upgrade.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Honor 90 series of Android smartphones will launch in mid-2023 with upgraded camera specs and performance
Honor may follow its Magic5 series of flagship smartphones with devices for the next tier down, as with their 80 series of 2022. These devices pioneered a high-res 160MP sensor for their form-factor; however, their photos and videos proved disappointing for many Honor fans, according to the knowledgeable tipster The Factory Manager's Classmate, at least.
Phone Arena
Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus: Cleaner design, bigger batteries, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, along with the big boy Galaxy S23 Ultra, at today's 2023 Unpacked event. The phones are already available for pre-order, and will start shipping on February 17. Here's what's new with the Galaxy S23 and its bigger counterpart –...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro specifications leak online
Digital Chat Station has outlined specifications for the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, two long-awaited successors to the Pad 5 series. To recap, Xiaomi announced the Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro in August 2021 with Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 870 chipsets, respectively. Subsequently, the company introduced the Pad 5 Pro 12.4 and the Redmi Pad, with the latter arriving a mere four months ago.
Android Headlines
Tecno Phantom V Fold appears in live images, launching later this month
The Tecno Phantom V Fold smartphone has just appeared in live images, along with its launch date. This handset will become official on February 28, based on a report from MySmartPrice. The Tecno Phantom V Fold foldable smartphone appears in live images. No, this is not the concept phone that...
ZDNet
Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm announce XR partnership ahead of Apple's rumored headset debut
While the world waits for Apple to finally tear off the band-aid and let us know what mixed, virtual, or augmented reality device it's been working on all of these years, Samsung took the opportunity during its 2023 Galaxy Unpacked event to tease something very slightly more concrete. Featured. At...
Apple Insider
Sound Blaster X5 offers high-quality audio to Mac users
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Sound Blaster X5 is a new USB sound card forMac and other platforms to deliver high-quality audio with two DACs. A digital-to-analog converter (DAC) can enhance audio from a Mac by converting the...
L-mount comes to DJI Ronin 4D with new lens mount release
DJI Ronin 4D gets L-mount compatibility, but it'll cost you!
CNET
The Best TVs We Saw at CES 2023
There are dozens of new TVs coming in 2023, from the likes of Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL and more. These were the best ones. If there's one thing you can count on at CES, it's to be a showcase for dazzling TVs. This year's show brought the goods, introducing plenty of interesting TVs. However, some caught our eye more than others. LG shocked us with an OLED and wireless model, while Samsung continued to innovate with its use of MicroLEDs. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we've got those too.)
hypebeast.com
Netflix Expands Spatial Audio to More Than 700 Titles
On February 1, Netflix announced two new features for Premium members — Spatial Audio and a bump of download devices from a limit of four to six. Netflix’s spatial audio brings an immersive sound experience to any device with no additional equipment needed. Whether watching on the TV, computer, phone, or tablet, spatial audio is enabled automatically on compatible titles to enhance audio for stereo speakers. Starting this month, over 700 of the platform’s most-watched titles including Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Knives Out: Glass Onion will receive the cinematic sound upgrade. While the spatial audio feature utilizes Sennheiser‘s Ambeo 2-Channel Spatial Audio tech, 5.1 surround sound as well as Dolby Atmos and other features will still be available for home theater systems.
Comments / 0