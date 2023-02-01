Read full article on original website
WWMT
K-Central girls basketball locked in as wins keep piling up
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Fans of Kalamazoo Central girls basketball really couldn't ask for a better start. The Lady Giants are 13-1 on the year and currently sit atop the SMAC East standings with a perfect 5-0 record. K-Central is led by its dynamic junior duo: Tayla Dillard is averaging...
WWMT
Vicksburg boys, girls basketball teams setting an example for next generation
SCOTTS, Mich. — As the feet filed in, the cheers grew and grew inside the Tobey Elementary School gymnasium, as a special group of visitors were inside its confines once more. Members of the Vicksburg boys and girls basketball teams, returning to the school they once roamed, to impart...
Kids from all over signed national letters of intent on Wednesday
Several high school football players signed national letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their careers at the college level
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area athletes seal college football pledges on national signing day
KALAMAZOO, MI - The reward has arrived for Kalamazoo-area high schoolers who have spent the past four years balancing success in the classroom with excellence in athletics. Wednesday marked the start of the regular signing period for high school football players, and while many Division-I prospects finalized their commitments in December’s early signing period, future Division-II players needed to wait until February.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids-area athletes seal college pledges on 2023 national signing day
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The reward has arrived for Grand Rapids-area high schoolers who have spent the past four years balancing success in the classroom with excellence in athletics. Wednesday marked the start of the regular signing period for high school football players, and while many Division-I prospects finalized...
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
WWMT
News Channel 3 newscasts for Saturday and Sunday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Golf and the Grammys will affect News Channel 3's newscast for Saturday and Sunday. The 6 p.m. newscast Saturday will be on the CW7 due to the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 11 p.m. newscast is scheduled for 11:30 p.m., following the Grammy's. Sunday...
WWMT
Black History Month events in West Michigan
WEST MICHIGAN — Various celebrations and events of Black History Month are scheduled throughout West Michigan and the greater Kalamazoo area. Famous: Learn about the Underground Railroad with Marshall Trolley Historic Tours. Calhoun County. Saturday, Feb. 11 - Sojourner Truth's Life History, Works and Words. Taking place in the...
hotelnewsresource.com
Avid Hotel in Zeeland, Michigan For Sale
CBRE is the exclusive agent in connection with the solicitation of offers to acquire the fee-simple interest in the 92-room Avid Hotel located in Zeeland, Michigan. The Avid Hotel in Zeeland, Michigan is conveniently accessible via Interstate 196 West and 196 North, Exit 55 at Byron Road. The two-year old hotel is only 20 minutes away from the Western shores of Lake Michigan and 30 minutes from downtown Grand Rapids, MI as well as GFR International Airport. Just two-years old, the Avid Hotel offers Buyers an excellent opportunity to acquire a recently built hotel without construction risk, rising costs, and ramp-up period.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerously Cold Temperatures This Week
Michigan finally got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets to brace for...
oceanacountypress.com
Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday
OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Allegan mourns respected businesswoman’s death
The Allegan business community lost a dedicated businesswoman and friend. Jana (Wendt) Tibbitts, who has been the managing principal of Tibbitts & Associates, PLC since 2014, died suddenly from a heart attack on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She and her husband Steve Tibbitts are lifelong members of Allegan and have been extremely active in the Allegan business and social community.
Kalamazoo man accused of killing WMU student seeks insanity defense
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing one woman and shooting others was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation. Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 felony counts, including one charge of open murder, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, is accused of firing multiple shots at a truck around 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2022, at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 in Portage.
The Cheapest And Best Oil Changes in Kalamazoo
The thing about getting an oil change is that the age-old saying, you can only pick two when discussing cheap, fast, and good. This rings true in Kalamazoo. 9/10 the cheapest route might not be good but it's fast, meanwhile, the fastest option might be good but not cheap, etc.
WWMT
Michigan National Guard 110th Wing honored with prestigious Air Force awards
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The 110th Wing of the Michigan National Guard stationed at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base was selected to receive two prestigious Air Force unit awards: the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and the Air Force Meritorious Unit Award. "These awards are a great honor,...
WWMT
Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131
ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
Trademark fight between Gibson, Heritage Guitars settles in federal court
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An ongoing legal battle between two guitar makers with Kalamazoo roots over trademark issues is now over. The two parties, Gibson and Heritage, have agreed to the dismissal of claims and counterclaims in a matter that dates back nearly three years, according to a federal filing signed Friday, Jan. 27, by Magistrate Ray Kent,
WWMT
Pickup truck, semi collide in I-94 crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A minor injury crash involving a pickup truck and a semi caused traffic on westbound I-94 to be down to one lane Tuesday. The crash was reported near the 52nd Street exit in Lawrence, around 11 a.m., according to the Michigan Drive Map. Kalamazoo...
WWMT
Ottawa County deputies arrest man accused of several crimes in West Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call early Monday morning that led to a disorderly suspect being taken into custody. Around 2:20 a.m., Damion Norwood, 21, fired several shots while causing a disturbance for neighbors, according to deputies. Neglect: 78 dogs found in Norton...
