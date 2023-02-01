Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKRC
Davenport scores 20 as Cincinnati takes down Tulsa 81-55
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport scored 20 points off the bench to help lead Cincinnati over Tulsa 81-55 on Wednesday night. Davenport shot 6 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Bearcats (15-8, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Landers Nolley II scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds. David Dejulius shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding nine assists.
chatsports.com
Toledo Cruises to 74-60 Win at Central Michigan Behind Mikonowicz Double-Double
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Led by the play of junior Sammi Mikonowicz, the Toledo women's basketball team (16-4, 7-2 MAC) pounced on Central Michigan (4-17, 2-7 MAC) early in its 74-60 win in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday night. Mikonowicz recorded her second double-double of the season, scoring 19 points...
Toledo Beats MWP on Senior Night
Morton-White Pass: N. Armstrong 5, Mays 4, Martinez 1, Miller 8. Toledo: Lairson 2, Arceo-Hansen 1, Hill 2, Marcil 5, Stanley 13. Playing in its final game of the season and at home on senior night, the Toledo girls basketball team didn’t play the crispest on the offensive end, but came out with a 23-18 win over Morton-White Pass Wednesday night to end its season on a high note.
chatsports.com
Toledo Heads to Notre Dame for Two-Day Invitational
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's track & field team will head to South Bend, Ind. for this weekend's Meyo Invitational hosted by Notre Dame. The two-day meet begins on Friday with field events at 4:00 p.m. Saturday will begin with running events at 10:00 a.m. in the Loftus Sports Center.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
WKRC
CBS rules analyst Steratore said holding should have been called on Mahomes scramble
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - CBS Sports NFL rules analyst Gene Steratore said holding should have been called on the final offensive play of Sunday's AFC Championship game that would have turned a penalty on the Bengals into offsettting penalties and possibly would have forced the game into overtime. With 17 seconds...
Comments / 0