New York landlord refuses to fix heating system and water damage in Cleveland apartment complex, tenants say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tenants of a Cleveland apartment complex say their landlord refuses to fix leaks, mold and problems with heating, despite the frigid temperatures. As a result, tenants of an apartment complex at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd. are seeking to withhold rent from Shaker Heights Apartments Owner, LLC until the problems are remedied, city officials and others said at a Wednesday press conference.
CLE to file lawsuits on out-of-town landlords who don't address property issues
Frustrated tenants at the Residences at Shaker Square apartments in Cleveland were relieved to hear the city will soon take legal action against out-of-town landlords who don't remedy property issues.
Group cashing in on Cleveland police reform — how taxpayers are impacted
A FOX 8 I-Team investigation has found people cashing in big time while overseeing reform in the Cleveland Police Department.
ideastream.org
Council president: Cleveland will crack down on neglectful landlords
Since 2021, the tenants at 12500 Shaker Boulevard and 12701 Shaker Boulevard, buildings owned by a real estate company based in New York, have been calling for improvements to their deteriorating apartments. According to one tenant, Chimene Anderson, at least ten apartments in one of the buildings have been without...
'I just want to be treated like a human being': Cleveland City Council joins fight for fair living conditions at Shaker Square apartment buildings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The calls to action continued Wednesday afternoon at the Residences at Shaker Square, as tenants beg for better living conditions. "I just want to be treated like a human being," said tenant Regina Burton. Cleveland city leaders have joined the fight, demanding change and accountability. "This...
Police union reacts to Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's plan to eliminate vacant positions
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb released his 2023 budget estimate, which proposes to eliminate more than 250 vacant jobs in various city departments. The job eliminations include 140 positions within the Cleveland Division of Police, something that doesn't sit well with the head of the city's police union.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland tenant living without water for more than a month, doesn’t know who’s responsible
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It sounds like something straight out of a nightmare. No water for more than a month, leaking ceilings, and nowhere to turn. A man in East Cleveland says this is his reality, and to make matters worse, he doesn’t know who’s responsible. It’s been...
thelandcle.org
Shaker Square residents protest lack of heat and water leaks at apartments owned by New York LLC
A group of residents in Cleveland’s Shaker Square neighborhood say they’re tired of having no heat, water leaks, and dangerous mold in their apartments. They’re holding a press conference with Cleveland City Council members Blaine Griffin and Deborah Gray on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. at The Residences at Shaker Square at 12701 Shaker Blvd. to draw attention to what they say are deplorable conditions at their buildings. They’re asking for immediate action from the property owner, Shaker Heights Apartment Owner LLC, which owns the multi-family properties at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb seeks to eliminate vacant police, city positions to balance budget
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has released his 2023 budget estimate which calls for the elimination of more than 250 vacant positions in city departments, including 140 unfilled division of police jobs. The proposed $1.9 billion budget includes nearly $711 million in General Fund spending. Unlike last year,...
Cleveland City Council committee approves plan to create outdoor drinking area on East 4th Street
CLEVELAND — As downtown Cleveland business owners continue to work their way back from the COVID-19 pandemic, city council is reviewing a proposal that could reenergize the pivotal East 4th Street corridor. On Tuesday, Cleveland City Council's Development, Planning and Sustainability Committee signed off on a proposed $1.65 million...
newsnet5
Cleveland cutting 142 police positions
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
Cleveland public safety Chief Karrie Howard bars media from public City Council committee meeting
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration on Thursday barred a Plain Dealer/cleveland.com photographer from attending a public meeting of City Council’s Safety Committee in which council members toured the proposed site of the new Cleveland police headquarters. Ohio’s open meetings law requires that all public meetings,...
University Heights municipal complex is latest squabble between City Council and mayor
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- If all goes smoothly, Vice Mayor Michele Weiss and Councilman John Rach envision construction on a new city hall complex beginning in 18 months. Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan, however, says such a target is unrealistic at this point because a site for the project has yet to be determined.
Residents of 444 Park Apartments in Richmond Heights describe poor living conditions
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mushrooms growing from a carpet, soiled diapers thrown from an apartment onto a parking garage roof, no hot water, electricity not working, out-of-order elevators, children kicking doors and running away. There was no shortage of complaints and horror stories from residents of the 444 Park Apartments,...
Local initiative aims to make property near Opportunity Corridor 'shovel ready'
Echoing a broader effort at the state level by Gov. Mike DeWine, local leaders are pushing a multi-million program to clear and prepare acres of land along Opportunity Corridor for future development.
Parma city officials unhappy about new vape store, promise to tweak retail operation ordinance
PARMA, Ohio -- Similar to how, in theory, vaping skirts around actually smoking, is sort of what an e-cigarette business is currently doing regarding legislation passed by City Council in 2021 to limit such businesses. Planet of the Vapes, located on Ridge Road, is planning a new location at the...
ideastream.org
COVID-19 pandemic hit this East Side Cleveland neighborhood especially hard, research shows
People who lived in the Hough neighborhood, on Cleveland’s East Side, were harder hit by the COVID-19 pandemic than people living in other parts of the state – even other vulnerable parts, according to new research by Ohio State University's College of Public Health. Researchers combed through data...
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights condo tenants left in cold after gas bill goes unpaid
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine having no gas, as temperatures plummet to single digits this week. That’s the reality for an entire condo building. And it’s not because something is broken. Tenants and landlords say no one paid the gas bill!. Tenants at the Maple Park Drive...
3News Investigates: The troubled history of Cleveland's T&G Flying Club
CLEVELAND — Two weeks after a deadly plane crash in upstate New York left two Cleveland men dead, the flying school that owned the plane along with its head have remained quiet. T&G Flying Club, based in Cleveland, advertises online as a one-stop shop for pilots and pilots-to-be, with...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland accepting proposals for ‘golden’ piece of property
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland is now accepting proposals for a piece of property ripe for development in the Gordon Square Arts District. The more than two acre lot on the intersection of W. 74th and Detroit Rd. used to be the home of the Watterson-Lake school. The...
