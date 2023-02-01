A group of residents in Cleveland’s Shaker Square neighborhood say they’re tired of having no heat, water leaks, and dangerous mold in their apartments. They’re holding a press conference with Cleveland City Council members Blaine Griffin and Deborah Gray on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. at The Residences at Shaker Square at 12701 Shaker Blvd. to draw attention to what they say are deplorable conditions at their buildings. They’re asking for immediate action from the property owner, Shaker Heights Apartment Owner LLC, which owns the multi-family properties at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd.

