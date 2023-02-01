ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York landlord refuses to fix heating system and water damage in Cleveland apartment complex, tenants say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tenants of a Cleveland apartment complex say their landlord refuses to fix leaks, mold and problems with heating, despite the frigid temperatures. As a result, tenants of an apartment complex at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd. are seeking to withhold rent from Shaker Heights Apartments Owner, LLC until the problems are remedied, city officials and others said at a Wednesday press conference.
Council president: Cleveland will crack down on neglectful landlords

Since 2021, the tenants at 12500 Shaker Boulevard and 12701 Shaker Boulevard, buildings owned by a real estate company based in New York, have been calling for improvements to their deteriorating apartments. According to one tenant, Chimene Anderson, at least ten apartments in one of the buildings have been without...
'I just want to be treated like a human being': Cleveland City Council joins fight for fair living conditions at Shaker Square apartment buildings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The calls to action continued Wednesday afternoon at the Residences at Shaker Square, as tenants beg for better living conditions. "I just want to be treated like a human being," said tenant Regina Burton. Cleveland city leaders have joined the fight, demanding change and accountability. "This...
Shaker Square residents protest lack of heat and water leaks at apartments owned by New York LLC

A group of residents in Cleveland’s Shaker Square neighborhood say they’re tired of having no heat, water leaks, and dangerous mold in their apartments. They’re holding a press conference with Cleveland City Council members Blaine Griffin and Deborah Gray on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. at The Residences at Shaker Square at 12701 Shaker Blvd. to draw attention to what they say are deplorable conditions at their buildings. They’re asking for immediate action from the property owner, Shaker Heights Apartment Owner LLC, which owns the multi-family properties at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd.
Cleveland cutting 142 police positions

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
Cleveland accepting proposals for ‘golden’ piece of property

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland is now accepting proposals for a piece of property ripe for development in the Gordon Square Arts District. The more than two acre lot on the intersection of W. 74th and Detroit Rd. used to be the home of the Watterson-Lake school. The...
