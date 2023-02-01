ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, NY

Poughkeepsie Pizza Place Demolished After Early Morning Fire (Video)

A 4-alarm fire early Wednesday morning in Poughkeepsie, New York destroyed two buildings including a popular pizza place. It was just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning (2/1) when firefighters responded to 786 Main Street in Poughkeepsie to reports of a fire at Tony's Pizza Pit. As we reported, firefighters from numerous departments responded to a fire that allegedly started at the popular pizza place and spread to a neighboring 3-story apartment building.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Dutchess County Children Being Blackmailed Through Social Media

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a recent extortion scam that is targeting children. Over the last week, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office has been getting reports of local kids being extorted over social media. In a statement shared on their Facebook page, they explain that the "perpetrator befriends the child posing as someone their age on social media."
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York

The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Popular Poughkeepsie Value Store Set To Close

Sadly, an announcement has gone public about yet another Hudson Valley business preparing to shut their doors for good. This time it is a value store that has been in the Poughkeepsie Plaza for quite some time. Harmon of Poughkeepsie Announces Plans To Close. In a social media post over...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Send a Puppygram to Your Sweetheart this Valentines Day with Ulster County SPCA Pups

And they call it...puppy love. Looking to send the love of your life the most adorable Valentine ever? Why not send them a Puppygram from The Ulster County SPCA?. What's a Puppygram you ask? The Ulster County SPCA will send an adorable shelter pup to make your Valentine's Day delivery. According to the website, they will send puppies, ages 8 weeks to 2 years old, that are available for adoption "bearing chocolates, a signed card, and a small stuffed toy" and of course puppy kisses!
KINGSTON, NY
Huge Fight Breaks Out After Valley Central/Newburgh Basketball Game

A large brawl broke out at the end of the Valley Central/Newburgh Free Academy High School basketball game Tuesday night. As the Valley Central/NFA boys basketball game on Tuesday night 1/31/23 ended and players from both teams showed sportsmanship and shook hands, fans from both schools reportedly started yelling at each other. The yells ultimately led to multiple fights breaking out between fans from both schools.
MONTGOMERY, NY
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall

Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
