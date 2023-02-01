Read full article on original website
Wanted New York State Man Comments On Wanted Ad In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is going viral for commenting on his own wanted post. Many found his comment hilarious. Others were shocked. The Town of Newburgh Police Department has named Wednesday "warrant Wednesday." Warrant Wednesday In Newburgh, New York. Just about every Wednesday, the police department shares mug shots and...
New York Man Accused In Death Of Marist Dad Charged For 2nd Fatal Shooting
A man arrested in connection with the murder of a Marist father has been charged with a previous murder in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced a Dutchess County man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside a school.
Hudson Valley Student Caught With Gun At New York State School
A Hudson Valley student was caught with a loaded weapon inside a local school. School officials were told a Rockland County, New York student was found with a loaded gun inside a school. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. Late Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School...
What’s the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In the Hudson Valley?
What's the absolute coldest temperature ever seen here in the Hudson Valley? It will depend on what part of the area, for the Hudson Valley stretches quite a distance. It's probably going to be colder on average somewhere like Monticello than it would be in the lower Hudson Valley. But...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley
Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
Poughkeepsie Pizza Place Demolished After Early Morning Fire (Video)
A 4-alarm fire early Wednesday morning in Poughkeepsie, New York destroyed two buildings including a popular pizza place. It was just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning (2/1) when firefighters responded to 786 Main Street in Poughkeepsie to reports of a fire at Tony's Pizza Pit. As we reported, firefighters from numerous departments responded to a fire that allegedly started at the popular pizza place and spread to a neighboring 3-story apartment building.
Dutchess County Children Being Blackmailed Through Social Media
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a recent extortion scam that is targeting children. Over the last week, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office has been getting reports of local kids being extorted over social media. In a statement shared on their Facebook page, they explain that the "perpetrator befriends the child posing as someone their age on social media."
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York
The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York. Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing a wrench in many winter...
SO: Upstate New York Grandson Stabs Grandfather, Both Arrested
Following an investigation, a Hudson Valley grandfather was also arrested following emergency surgery after he was allegedly stabbed by his grandson. On Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced that a grandfather who was stabbed by his grandson was also arrested. Grandson Stabs Grandfather In Sullivan County, New York, PD.
Popular Poughkeepsie Value Store Set To Close
Sadly, an announcement has gone public about yet another Hudson Valley business preparing to shut their doors for good. This time it is a value store that has been in the Poughkeepsie Plaza for quite some time. Harmon of Poughkeepsie Announces Plans To Close. In a social media post over...
Comeback Kid? Babies “R” Us To Reopen Retail Stores Summer 2023
With Toys "R" Us announcing their own comeback just ahead of the 2022 holiday season, I guess it really is no surprise that a similar announcement came from sister brand Babies "R" Us in the new year. Local parents and shoppers for little ones shouldn't rejoice quite yet, as we've...
Send a Puppygram to Your Sweetheart this Valentines Day with Ulster County SPCA Pups
And they call it...puppy love. Looking to send the love of your life the most adorable Valentine ever? Why not send them a Puppygram from The Ulster County SPCA?. What's a Puppygram you ask? The Ulster County SPCA will send an adorable shelter pup to make your Valentine's Day delivery. According to the website, they will send puppies, ages 8 weeks to 2 years old, that are available for adoption "bearing chocolates, a signed card, and a small stuffed toy" and of course puppy kisses!
Finally! When the New York Ice Castles Will Open this Year
If you've been feeling like this year's New York winter feels a little different, you're not wrong. It's been a record year for all the wrong reasons, and it's been affecting some of our favorite cold weather activities. It's hard to get in the skiing, sledding, or even snowman-making spirit...
Iconic Poughkeepsie Deli Showcases on Yelp’s 2023 Top 100 List
When it comes to food options in the Hudson Valley, there's no shortage of choices for whatever it is you happen to be craving at the time. When it comes to sandwiches though, there's one particular spot in the area that is typically at the top of everyone's list pretty consistently.
New Sushi, Hibachi Restaurant Joins Popular Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, NY
A popular Dutchess County development is getting a new addition that's a spin-off of another Hudson Valley establishment. Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, New York has become the "it" place to live, work and dine. Since they have broken ground, they have created over 400 luxury rental apartments and "120,000 square feet of restaurant, retail and medical space."
Huge Fight Breaks Out After Valley Central/Newburgh Basketball Game
A large brawl broke out at the end of the Valley Central/Newburgh Free Academy High School basketball game Tuesday night. As the Valley Central/NFA boys basketball game on Tuesday night 1/31/23 ended and players from both teams showed sportsmanship and shook hands, fans from both schools reportedly started yelling at each other. The yells ultimately led to multiple fights breaking out between fans from both schools.
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Denny Laine to Visit Hudson Valley
Two-time Grammy Award Winner, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Denny Laine will be coming to the Hudson Valley for one night only sharing incredible "Songs & Stories" in Montgomery, New York. Two-Time Grammy Winner Denny Laine Comes to the Hudson Valley. Denny Laine came to fame as...
