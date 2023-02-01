Read full article on original website
Related
Harrison Ford 'Confronted' Anne Heche On Movie Set Over Rumors She & Ellen DeGeneres Were Having A Child Together, Posthumous Memoir Reveals
Anne Heche’s posthumous memoir is set to share a number of surprising revelations, including one incident where actor Harrison Ford “confronted” her regarding a rumor about the actress and Ellen DeGeneres, RadarOnline.com has learned.Heche’s upcoming posthumous memoir, titled Call Me Anne, focuses extensively on her relationships as she was making a name for herself in Hollywood in the 1990s – particularly her relationship with DeGeneres between 1997 and 2000.But in 1997, after Heche and DeGeneres officially started dating, the late actress was allegedly confronted by both Ford and movie director Ivan Reitman on the set of Six Days, Seven Nights...
Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?
While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
'1923' star Harrison Ford hopes to work with wife after she left the spotlight for 20 years to raise their son
Harrison Ford opened up about wanting to work with wife Calista Flockhart on a future project. She has been out of the spotlight 20 years while she raised their son, Liam.
'Yellowstone' Effect: Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford, Sylvester Stallone bring old school male leads back to TV
Hollywood movie legends such as Sylvester Stallone, Jeff Bridges and Kevin Costner have made the switch from the big screen to television over the last several years.
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Regina Hall Couldn't Keep a Straight Face Stating Why Kevin Costner Missed the Golden Globes
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during the Jan. 10 ceremony, the Girls Trip actress could barely keep a straight face while reading from the teleprompter when sharing why Costner was absent.
EW.com
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Tom Hanks Picks Two Of His Movies He Wants To Be Part Of His Legacy After He’s Gone
Tom Hanks' new film A Man Called Otto had the actor reflecting on his body of work, and he named two films he'd like to be part of his legacy. Do you agree?
‘Shrinking’ Creator Admits He Was ‘Prepared’ For Harrison Ford To Turn Down His Role (Exclusive)
Movie legend Harrison Ford, 80, is popping up on the small screen again in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series, Shrinking. Harrison stars as Dr. Paul Rhodes, who takes issue with the borderline unethical therapy tactics used by his mentee Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel). At the show’s New York City red carpet premiere on January 24, creator Bill Lawrence, 54, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how he bravely asked Harrison to star in the show, expecting that the Star Wars alum would respectfully decline the offer.
Eddie Murphy Explains Why 48 Hours Still Works After 40 Years, And Compares It To The Humor In Netflix's You People
Eddie Murphy's latest film, You People, mines racial tension for humor. It reminds us of 48 Hrs., and Murphy tells us why that film still holds up.
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leaves Twitter Furious: “The Oscars Are Stupid”
The 2023 Oscars nominations came and went without paying the slightest attention to Tom Cruise and his performance in Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 action movie has been nominated in Best Picture categories for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but Cruise has yet to be nominated for Best Actor. What gives? Many have expressed that Cruise and Top Gun can’t be separated, calling the movie a star vehicle for the actor. Following the Oscar nominations, journalist Max Weiss tweeted, “I will say this. If you’re going to nominate Top Gun: Maverick For Best Picture, you’ve gotta nominate...
Harrison Ford: The "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" Icon and the New "Shrinking" Apple TV Series
As reported by Mark Malkin for Variety.com, "Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence didn’t have to do much to convince Harrison Ford to co-star in their new Apple TV+ comedy series, Shrinking.”
thedigitalfix.com
Harrison Ford really isn’t sure of the Yellowstone timeline
Harrison Ford is currently starring in not one – but two – TV series, for the first time in his illustrious career which spans over 5 decades. Apple TV’s Shrinking has just started airing, and Yellowstone prequel 1923 is roughly halfway through its season. Yellowstone has spawned several confusingly-numbered spin-offs and prequels. But just don’t ask Ford for any clarity on the Yellowstone timeline.
tvinsider.com
First Look at Wendie Malick in ‘Shrinking’: See Her With Harrison Ford (VIDEO)
A new doctor is thrown into the mix in Shrinking Episode 3, dropping Friday, February 3 on Apple TV+. And TV Insider has the exclusive first look at Wendie Malick‘s guest star role in the series. Malick plays Dr. Julie Baram, neurologist to Harrison Ford‘s Paul Rhoades (she’s also...
Daisy Ridley Doesn't Know If Or When We'll See Rey Again In The Star Wars Universe
The Skywalker Saga finally wrapped up in 2019 with the release of "Star Wars: Episode IX –- The Rise of Skywalker," bringing to a close not only a plethora of legacy character arcs but also the stories of newer characters like Kylo Ren aka Ben Solo (Adam Driver), Finn (John Boyega), and of course Rey (Daisy Ridley). The film mostly centered around Rey, revealing that she was none other than the granddaughter of the evil Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) rather than the nobody that Kylo said she was in the previous film, "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi."
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Scores Six Oscar Nominations, But Tom Cruise Gets Snubbed
Since landing in theaters last summer, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has earned mass critical acclaim. More recently, the action flic has seen nominations at the prestigious Golden Globes and was voted Best Picture by the National Board of Review. On Tuesday morning, Top Gun: Maverick earned further accolades, scoring six different Oscar nominations ahead of the 2023 awards show. However, Tom Cruise, who essentially spearheaded the entire project and gave it the green light, was completely snubbed.
The Last Of Us Episode 3 Appears To Be Getting Review Bombed (Which Puts It In Esteemed Company)
The following article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 3, "Long, Long Time" The third episode of the maiden season of "The Last Of Us," "Long, Long Time" has drawn plaudits from many fans, who openly sobbed as they watched the love story between Frank (Murray Bartlett) and Bill (Nick Offerman) develop and end in bittersweet tragedy before Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) can meet up with them in person. They praised Nick Offerman's performance and compared the show's romantic storytelling to a big-screen movie.
South Park Fans Are Divided Over The Extent Of Eric's Family's Screen Time
"South Park" has been on the air for over 20 years at this point. It's only natural for some changes to take place, and one of the biggest ways this has manifested is in the distribution of time devoted to the central kids' families. Early in the show's run, much of the plot focused on Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny, with their parents more in the background. However, as time has passed, their parents have taken on more prominent roles, especially when it comes to Stan's father, Randy.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0