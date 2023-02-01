Read full article on original website
Related
ledinside.com
Seoul Viosys Showcases the World’s First One-Chip Micro-LED Display Technology at ISE 2023 in Barcelona, Spain
Seoul Viosys (“SVC”) (KOSDAQ: 092190), a globally recognized optical semiconductor element manufacturer, will attend ‘Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2023,’ the biggest display expo in Europe, held in Barcelona, Spain on January 31, 2023, in order to exhibit micro-LED displays based on the world’s best WICOP Pixel technology.
techxplore.com
Stacking LEDs instead of placing them side by side could enable fully immersive virtual reality displays
Take apart your laptop screen, and at its heart you'll find a plate patterned with pixels of red, green, and blue LEDs, arranged end to end like a meticulous Lite Brite display. When electrically powered, the LEDs together can produce every shade in the rainbow to generate full-color displays. Over the years, the size of individual pixels has shrunk, enabling many more of them to be packed into devices to produce sharper, higher-resolution digital displays.
ledinside.com
MICLEDI Microdisplays Highlights Best-in-Class microLEDs for Ultra-Compact Displays at SPIE AR-VR-MR Exhibition
This week at SPIE AR-VR-MR at Photonics West, MICLEDI Microdisplays, a leading technology company in the field of microLED (µLED) displays for high def, ultra-compact displays, will be on hand to demonstrate its portfolio of R, G and B GaN µLEDs. These demonstrations will highlight excellent color performance in blue, green and red across the full range of drive currents for many different types of appliances demanding ultra-compact display modules. At the show, MICLEDI will also display red AlInGaP performance results from initial testing and characterization.
Digital Trends
Super Bowl TV Deal: 77-inch LG B2 OLED is $900 off right now
Super Bowl 2023 falls on February 12, which means you still have time to upgrade to a large screen OLED 4K TV with brilliant color features and speed to capture all the action. Best Buy’s deal on a 77-inch-class LG B2 Series OLED 4K UHD smart TV is an outstanding opportunity to score one of the most impressive crowd-worthy TV deals this year. Best Buy knocked down the LG’s usual $2,900 price to just $2,000 for this deal, a $900 savings. Whether you only watch this year’s most expensive and entertaining TV commercials, tune in for the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Rihanna and special guests, or gear up for the game and the entire extravaganza, with Best Buy’s deal you’ll be set for jaw-dropping color and detail on a massive screen and save money, too.
notebookcheck.net
Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor previewed with 24.5-inch Fast IPS panel and 500 Hz peak refresh rate
Dell has shared more details about Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor, which the company also refers to as the AW2524H. To recap, Dell showcased the gaming monitor last month at CES 2023, during which it announced availability first in China on February 8, with a North American release due on March 21. Unfortunately, Dell still has not revealed how much the AW2524H costs, with even its Chinese pricing a mystery at this stage.
Engadget
Marshall's Middleton Bluetooth speaker is the company's new weatherproof flagship
Marshall already launched a few rugged, weatherproof portable Bluetooth speakers, but so far they’ve been relatively small. That changes today with the launch of the Middleton. It’s still portable enough to chuck into a backpack, but has an IP67 rating, 20+ hours runtime at mid-volume, dual woofers and tweeters pushing out 50-watts of 360-degree sound and moves into the bassier 50hz to 20kHz frequency range. It’s available in black starting today and priced at $300.
Spatial audio finally gets useful in Netflix's latest Premium plan upgrade
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In July 2022, Netflix teamed up with Sennheiser to make spatial audio available to everyone using stereo speakers on their TV, smartphones, or headphones. Using some software magic, spatial audio widens the perceived sound stage to deliver a surround sound-like experience. You can get a 5.1 audio experience without the requisite setup. Initially, spatial audio was only available on some of Netflix's original titles. The streaming service is now bringing the enhanced sound experience to over 700 titles on its platform.
techaiapp.com
Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 lineup with exclusive chipset and bigger batteries, S23 Ultra debuts new 200-megapixel sensor
Highly anticipated: At its Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung unveiled its new lineup of non-foldable flagship phones. The Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra look almost identical to their predecessors but come with new chipsets and incremental improvements to the cameras and battery life. Samsung finally decided to stop shipping their...
cioreview.com
Syntiant Reveals its AI solutions at CES 2023
Syntiant displays its latest deep learning security and surveillance technology. Syntiant will show its AI audio, sensor, and vision processing capabilities as part of the demonstration. FREMONT, CA: "With the addition of our hardware-agnostic computer vision models alongside our edge-optimized NDP200 and NDP120 silicon, we have developed a complete solution...
Android Headlines
Samsung adds Smart Switch support to Good Lock modules
Samsung is making it easier to transfer your Good Lock settings to a new Galaxy device. The company is adding Smart Switch support to a couple of Good Lock modules: MultiStar and QuickStar. This integration allows you to carry over your custom settings for these modules when switching devices. The feature serves as the stopgap solution until the brand-new “Galaxy to Share” module is available widely.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series update breaks multi-device pairing
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are among the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market. While the earphones don't pack as many features as its Pro sibling, their significantly lower price tag makes up for it. To deliver the best user experience possible, Google rolls out new firmware updates for the earbuds every once in a while to fix any lingering bugs. The company is currently rolling out one such minor update (v3.519.0) for the Pixel Buds A-Series that presumably fixes some underlying bugs. But the firmware seems to have broken the earbuds' ability to pair with multiple devices.
Razer's Viper Mini Signature Edition is jaw-droppingly gorgeous (and expensive)
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: Razer has announced its lightest wireless performance gaming mouse to date. The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition is powered by a Focus Pro 30K (30,000 DPI) optical sensor and uses Razer's own gen-3 optical mouse switches which are rated for 90 million clicks.
McIntosh launches MHT300 AV receiver with HDMI 2.1, 8K and Dolby Atmos support
McIntosh has taken the wraps off its latest AV receiver, an 8K and Dolby Atmos-supporting beast.
Samsung goes big on OLED TVs and huge OLED monitors too
Samsung's expanding its OLED TV and monitor ranges with some truly massive models
ETOnline.com
Save Up to $3,500 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs To Watch the Super Bowl In Style
If you spend a lot of your time in your living room, it's possible you've been wishing you'd taken advantage of the many Black Friday TV deals and upgraded to the latest Samsung TV. To kick off the Super Bowl with a better TV setup, Samsung is currently offering incredible deals on top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs.
pocketnow.com
The Best of CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For another year running, the CES show floor was ripe with technological advancements, concepts, and other ready-for-market hardware. With eye-catching announcements like Afeela, monitors with unique aspect ratios, and the usual slew of developments involving laptops, TVs, and other home entertainment equipment, the trade show had everything.
CNET
Comcast Will Air the Super Bowl in 4K With Dolby Vision HDR
Those with a 4K Dolby Vision-capable TV and Comcast's Xfinity X1 service will be able to watch Super Bowl 57 in a new way: in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. On Thursday, the two companies announced that they will be taking Fox's 4K feed of this year's Big Game and adding in Dolby Vision.
LG's transparent OLED TV is the coolest thing I've seen at CES 2023
The world's largest tech show presented the world's most transparent TV – and I'm mighty impressed by LG's OLED T
Comments / 0